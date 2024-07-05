* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose on Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data amid growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates in the coming months. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI was up 19.06 points, or 0.67%, at 2,844.00 by 00:58 GMT. For the week, the index is up 1.8%, and is set to log a fifth consecutive week of gain.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose 1.42% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.22%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.42%.

** Samsung Electronics estimated a more than 15-fold rise in its second-quarter operating profit on Friday, as rebounding semiconductor prices driven by the artificial intelligence boom lifted earnings from a low base a year ago.

** Hyundai Motor was flat and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 0.08%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.44% and 0.87%, respectively.

** Of the total 924 traded issues, 484 shares advanced, while 357 declined.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 411.6 billion won ($298.9 million) on the main board on Friday.

** The won was quoted at 1,378.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.17% higher than its previous close at 1,381.0.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,378.3 per dollar, up 0.1% on the day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,375.6.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.11% so far this year, and gained 3.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.31.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1 basis point to 3.138%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell 0.2 basis point to 3.243%. ($1 = 1,377.2500 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sonia Cheema)