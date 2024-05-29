SEOUL, May 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' union in South Korea has declared it will start taking strike action, including advising members as an initial protest to take annual leave on June 7, a union official said during a live-streamed press conference on Wednesday.

The union accounts for about 28,000 workers, or more than a fifth of the company's total workforce, according to union officials.

A group of union officials made the announcement while holding a banner which read: "We can no longer tolerate labour repression, union repression."

Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment.

More than 2,000 unionised workers of the South Korean technology giant

gathered

in Seoul last week to hold a rare rally to demand better wages. (Reporting by Hyunsu Yim Editing by Ed Davies)