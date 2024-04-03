SAMSUNG E&A, a world leading engineering solutions and project management company, announced today, that it had a contracts signing ceremony for the approximately USD 6 billion contracts for Fadhili Gas Increment Program from Aramco. The contracts signing ceremony in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia was attended by Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco EVP of Technical Services, Yahya A. Abushal, Aramco SVP of Upstream and Downstream Project Management and other senior management as well as Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A.

The Fadhili Gas Increment Program objective is to expand the capacity of the existing Fadhili Gas Plant located 350km northeast of Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. SAMSUNG E&A will execute package #1 Gas Treatment Unit as well as package #4 Utilities and Offsites. Once the project is completed, the daily gas throughput will increase from the existing 2.5 billion cubic feet (2,500 MMSCFD) to 3.8 billion cubic feet (3,800 MMSCFD). SAMSUNG E&A will independently carry out the entire EPC process.

SAMSUNG E&A won this project following the Jafurah Gas Treatment Project received in 2021, and therefore performs Saudi Arabia's most representative gas projects one after the other.

Saudi Arabia announced their Vision 2030 to raise gas production and distribution capacity in order to reduce dependence on oil and respond to electricity demand due to industrial growth and population growth. Saudi Arabia plans to continue investing in the building of gas plants, and SAMSUNG E&A will actively participate and continue to receive linked contracts related.

SAMSUNG E&A plans to diligently utilize local networks and resources based on the rich regional experience it has accumulated, since its first entry into Saudi Arabia in 2003. Further, continues to build on a sustainable and lasting partnership with Aramco. In addition, SAMSUNG E&A plans to apply SAMSUNG E&A's unique execution system, which integrates all of the company's innovative technologies, such as modularization and automation, to the project to drive successful execution.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of SAMSUNG E&A said, "We are confident to deliver a steady performance on the Fadhili Gas Increment Program with our extensive experience in Saudi Arabia," and added, "We will further gain the trust of clients with our differentiated technology and quality, and further strengthen our position in the Middle East market.".

Wail Al Jaafari, Aramco Executive Vice President of Technical Services, said: "The award of these contracts reflects Aramco's goal to increase supplies of natural gas, help efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and free up more crude oil for value-added refining and export. Together with leading international companies, we are advancing our goal to increase gas production. The expansion also supports our ambitions to develop a lower-carbon hydrogen business, while associated liquids from gas are an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry."

Drawing on the unique heritage the company has built over 54 years, SAMSUNG E&A moves toward becoming a century-long company. SAMSUNG E&A embodies our vision and new identity for long-term success, as well as our values and commitment to future business expansion and innovation in business operations.

The 'E' stands for 'Engineers,' and it represents our strong asset in engineering technology but also our employees, the 'enablers' of our business, who will expand our future business value chain to the energy and environmental sectors and create a sustainable Earth and ecological future with a focus on innovation.

The 'A' signifies 'AHEAD,' embodying the values and determination as a first mover in the history of the Korean engineering industry, consistently at the forefront of change, and pioneering the future with a differentiated innovative execution.

-Ends-



