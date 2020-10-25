Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd.    A000810   KR7000810002

SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(A000810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Factbox: Samsung's Lee leaves behind $21 billion wealth for inheritance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee listens to a question from a reporter after touring the Samsung booth at the CES in Las Vegas

SEOUL (Reuters) - Lee Kun-hee, South Korea's richest person and chairman of Samsung Electronics Co, died on Sunday, leaving behind considerable assets subject to be potentially inherited by his surviving family as well as inheritance tax.

Here is a rundown of his net worth, which Forbes says amounts to $20.9 billion, and expected inheritance tax.

STOCKS

Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, and had stakes in four listed Samsung companies valued at about 18.2 trillion won ($16.1 billion) as of Friday's closing price.

His stock ownership included 4.18% of Samsung Electronics common shares and 0.08% of preferred shares, worth about 15 trillion won in total; a 20.76% stake in Samsung Life Insurance worth about 2.6 trillion won; a 2.88% stake in Samsung C&T worth about 564 billion won; and a 0.01% stake in Samsung SDS worth about 1.67 billion won, according to Reuters calculations based on Fair Trade Commission data.

REAL ESTATE

His two known houses in central Seoul are the priciest individual homes in the country, with ground area of 1,245.1 and 3,422.9 square metres, respectively. They were valued at about 40.9 billion won and 34.2 billion won, Yonhap news agency reported earlier this year.

HEFTY INHERITANCE TAX

According to South Korean tax rules, before applying the country's 50% inheritance tax rate on listed stocks, a 20% premium is added to the appraisal value of the deceased person's holdings, which will be based on the four-month average of the shares' closing market price before and after the death.

On current estimates, the inheritance tax for the above stocks alone is expected to be around 10.6 trillion won, according to a Reuters calculation.

CHILDREN'S WEALTH

Jay Y. Lee, de facto heir to the elder Lee, has stakes worth a total of about 7.2 trillion won in six of Samsung Group's listed affiliates as of Friday's closing, according to a Reuters calculation.

The younger Lee has a 0.7% stake in Samsung Electronics and a 17.3% stake in Samsung C&T, the group's de facto holding firm. He also owns a 9.2% stake in Samsung SDS, 1.5% in Samsung Engineering, and less than 0.1% of Samsung Life Insurance and Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance each, according to regulatory filings.

Daughters Lee Boo-jin, CEO of Hotel Shilla, and Lee Seo-hyun, who runs the Samsung Foundation, each own stakes in Samsung C&T and Samsung SDS worth about 1.6 trillion won.

($1 = 1,127.9500 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Miyoung Kim and William Mallard)

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HOTEL SHILLA CO.,LTD -0.26% 76500 End-of-day quote.-15.75%
SAMSUNG C&T CORPORATION -0.48% 104000 End-of-day quote.-4.15%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.17% 60200 End-of-day quote.7.89%
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO., LTD. 0.91% 11050 End-of-day quote.-42.45%
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 2.09% 195500 End-of-day quote.-19.71%
SAMSUNG LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 0.16% 63100 End-of-day quote.-15.30%
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD. -0.86% 172500 End-of-day quote.-11.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
05:29aFACTBOX : Samsung's Lee leaves behind $21 billion wealth for inheritance
RE
05:29aSAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
05:29aLee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
08/18SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE : & Marine 2Q Earnings Jumped on Lower Loss Rati..
DJ
08/12SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., : half-yearly earnings release
05/18SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most end higher as virus-led lockdowns ease; Vietnam lea..
RE
05/14SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE : & Marine 1Q Net Profit Fell 29%
DJ
05/11SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., : quaterly earnings release
2019SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO L : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 18 709 B 16,6 B 16,6 B
Net income 2020 774 B 0,69 B 0,69 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 4,79%
Capitalization 8 187 B 7 244 M 7 262 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 438x
Capi. / Sales 2021 423x
Nbr of Employees 6 077
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 195 500,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Moo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Mok Lee Managing Director & Head-IT Strategy Team
Beom Lee Director
Dong-Geun Cho Independent Director
Dae-Dong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.-19.71%7 244
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-20.12%32 565
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-8.02%31 909
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.85%28 499
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-36.92%27 893
SAMPO OYJ-9.05%23 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group