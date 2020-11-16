Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose

By Kwanwoo Jun



Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s third-quarter net profit rose 22%, thanks to lower loss ratios.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 195.56 billion won ($176.5 million) compared with KRW159.78 billion a year earlier, the South Korean insurer said Monday. That was above a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW179.00 billion.

Revenue rose 3.6% to KRW4.953 trillion, while operating profit gained 17% to KRW286.20 billion.

The results were based on standalone financial statements rather than consolidated statements.

