SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.

(A000810)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance : Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose

11/16/2020 | 02:53am EST

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co.'s third-quarter net profit rose 22%, thanks to lower loss ratios.

Net profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was 195.56 billion won ($176.5 million) compared with KRW159.78 billion a year earlier, the South Korean insurer said Monday. That was above a FactSet consensus forecast for a net profit of KRW179.00 billion.

Revenue rose 3.6% to KRW4.953 trillion, while operating profit gained 17% to KRW286.20 billion.

The results were based on standalone financial statements rather than consolidated statements.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-20 0253ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.61% 63200 End-of-day quote.13.26%
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 1.56% 195000 End-of-day quote.-19.92%
Financials
Sales 2020 18 663 B 16,8 B 16,8 B
Net income 2020 774 B 0,70 B 0,70 B
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,8x
Yield 2020 4,82%
Capitalization 8 178 B 7 370 M 7 377 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 438x
Capi. / Sales 2021 423x
Nbr of Employees 6 077
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 195 000,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Moo Choi Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sang-Mok Lee Managing Director & Head-IT Strategy Team
Beom Lee Director
Dong-Geun Cho Independent Director
Dae-Dong Park Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG FIRE & MARINE INSURANCE CO., LTD.-19.92%7 370
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-1.69%34 103
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.51%34 079
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC-27.29%32 152
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-14.00%29 406
SAMPO OYJ-6.86%23 801
