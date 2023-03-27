Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A010140   KR7010140002

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(A010140)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
4990.00 KRW   -0.60%
Samsung Heavy Industries : Artificial intelligence in shipyard...Samsung Heavy Industries developed a chatbot

03/27/2023
□ Chatbots, which have been introduced in businesses with customer service work including financial and public institutions, are also being used in the shipbuilding industry.

□ Samsung Heavy Industries has developed 'SBOT', an Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, and applied it to a ship design,stepping up efforts to strengthen its smart competitiveness.

□ 'SBOT' is a compound word of Samsung and Chatbot, and when a user asks a question in natural language, AI analyzes the meaning and provides optimal answers by finding lessons learned, various regualtions and and contract information accumulated in in-house systems.

Therefore, new workers can perform their tasks quickly and accurately with SBOT, and they can maximize the use of design information via the knowledge search function.

SBOT includes automation function that can easily handle repetitive tasks with a simple command by interconnect it with RPA(Robotic Process Automation).

For example, a design personnel can reduce simple repetitive tasks such as searching drawing, scheduling and drawing, which helps focus on importand tasks, leading to contribution to reducing lead time and improving quality.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 8 048 B 6,20 B 6,20 B
Net income 2023 64,7 B 0,05 B 0,05 B
Net Debt 2023 1 625 B 1,25 B 1,25 B
P/E ratio 2023 98,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 234 B 3 261 M 3 261 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,73x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 4 935,00 KRW
Average target price 6 856,25 KRW
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joon-Wu Nam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Seol Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Taek Jeong Managing Director & Head-Technology
Hyun-Dong Lee Vice President & Head-Compliance Management
Jong-Gye Shin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-2.35%3 261
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD-24.64%5 327
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.4.67%3 982
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.-8.82%3 677
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.-19.76%2 052
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.29.55%1 950
