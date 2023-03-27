Samsung Heavy Industries : Artificial intelligence in shipyard...Samsung Heavy Industries developed a chatbot

Artificial intelligence in shipyard...Samsung Heavy Industries developed a chatbot

□ Chatbots, which have been introduced in businesses with customer service work including financial and public institutions, are also being used in the shipbuilding industry.

□ Samsung Heavy Industries has developed 'SBOT', an Artificial Intelligence-based chatbot, and applied it to a ship design,stepping up efforts to strengthen its smart competitiveness.

□ 'SBOT' is a compound word of Samsung and Chatbot, and when a user asks a question in natural language, AI analyzes the meaning and provides optimal answers by finding lessons learned, various regualtions and and contract information accumulated in in-house systems.

Therefore, new workers can perform their tasks quickly and accurately with SBOT, and they can maximize the use of design information via the knowledge search function.

□SBOT includes automation function that can easily handle repetitive tasks with a simple command by interconnect it with RPA(Robotic Process Automation).

For example, a design personnel can reduce simple repetitive tasks such as searching drawing, scheduling and drawing, which helps focus on importand tasks, leading to contribution to reducing lead time and improving quality.