□ Samsung Heavy Industries announced on July 6 that it successfuly completed demostration of its autonomous navigation technologyfor the first time in the industryin the area connecting South Korea and the South China Sea .

□ The demonstration test was conducted byadvanced autonomous navigation technologies including AIS, radar, camera sensor, and sensor fusion, accurately identifying more than 9,000 obstacles such as ships and buoys within a 50Km radiusand suggesting a detour safely when it encoutered actual ships90 times.

In particular, it is considered succeeded in demonstrating the upgraded autonomous operation technology through high-level tests because for example, it accurately suggested a safe avoidance path in case of head-on or crossing approach ? at the South China Sea Station where large ships are frequently seen. And more than 90% of routes adopted by SHI's autonomous navigation system were consistent with routes determined by an experienced navigator.

□The container ship used for the demonstration is equipped with various state-of-the-art smartship solutions such asSVESSEL CBM,the remote fault diagnosis system, andSVESSEL eLogbook,the electronic logbook developed by SHI. It is expected to helpreduce ship operating costs as well as improve crew efficiency.

"We proved SHI's advanced autonomous navigationtechnology with the successful demonstration not only on Jeju island and Dokdo, but also on global routes" said Kim Hyun-jo, director of SHI's autonomous operation research center, "We will continue to take a lead in autonomous operation and smart ship technologies with R&D"