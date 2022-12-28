Samsung Heavy Industries : SHI Wins a KRW 160B Semiconductor Plant Construction Order

□ Samsung Heavy Industries announced on 26 that it clinched a construction order for parts(P4L Ph1)of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek.
The contract amounts to KRW 168.3 billion, equivalent to 2.5% of sales in 2021.
With this contract, SHI's orders for building semiconductor plants in Pyeongtaek will be increased to KRW 976.2 billion this year, diversifying its business.
□ The Pyeongtaek semiconductor plant is a project that Samsung Electronics is working on, including builiding six semiconductor production lines(P1L~ P6L) and attachedbuilidngs by 2030. SHI is currently constructing P3L.
Disclaimer
Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:25 UTC.