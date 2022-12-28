Samsung Heavy Industries : SHI Wins a KRW 160B Semiconductor Plant Construction Order

□ Samsung Heavy Industries announced on 26 that it clinched a construction order for parts(P4L Ph1)of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek.



The contract amounts to KRW 168.3 billion, equivalent to 2.5% of sales in 2021.



With this contract, SHI's orders for building semiconductor plants in Pyeongtaek will be increased to KRW 976.2 billion this year, diversifying its business.



□ The Pyeongtaek semiconductor plant is a project that Samsung Electronics is working on, including builiding six semiconductor production lines(P1L~ P6L) and attachedbuilidngs by 2030. SHI is currently constructing P3L.