  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A010140   KR7010140002

SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

(A010140)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-26
5180.00 KRW   +1.77%
Samsung Heavy Industries : SHI Wins a KRW 160B Semiconductor Plant Construction Order

12/28/2022 | 06:43am EST
□ Samsung Heavy Industries announced on 26 that it clinched a construction order for parts(P4L Ph1)of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek.

The contract amounts to KRW 168.3 billion, equivalent to 2.5% of sales in 2021.

With this contract, SHI's orders for building semiconductor plants in Pyeongtaek will be increased to KRW 976.2 billion this year, diversifying its business.

□ The Pyeongtaek semiconductor plant is a project that Samsung Electronics is working on, including builiding six semiconductor production lines(P1L~ P6L) and attachedbuilidngs by 2030. SHI is currently constructing P3L.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 11:20:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 6 078 B 4,78 B 4,78 B
Net income 2022 -415 B -0,33 B -0,33 B
Net Debt 2022 1 430 B 1,12 B 1,12 B
P/E ratio 2022 -12,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 442 B 3 491 M 3 491 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,3%
Chart SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5 180,00 KRW
Average target price 6 677,78 KRW
Spread / Average Target 28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joon-Wu Nam Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dong-Seol Kim Managing Director & Head-Finance
Jin-Taek Jeong Managing Director & Head-Technology
Hyun-Dong Lee Vice President & Head-Compliance Management
Jong-Gye Shin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.-8.64%3 491
KOREA SHIPBUILDING & OFFSHORE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-22.30%4 086
YANGZIJIANG SHIPBUILDING (HOLDINGS) LTD.72.39%4 048
SEMBCORP MARINE LTD68.29%3 216
HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO., LTD.22.14%2 681
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-18.44%1 585