Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Contracts shield Asia's EV battery makers from nickel surge, for now

03/09/2022 | 05:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker displays nickel ore in a ferronickel smelter owned by state miner Aneka Tambang Tbk at Pomala district in Indonesia

SEOUL/BEIJING (Reuters) - Asian battery makers for electric vehicles are shielded from a big, immediate hit from surging nickel prices amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, thanks to long-term contracts and a diversified supply chain, companies and industry sources said.

Nickel prices doubled on Tuesday to more than $100,000 per tonne, a surge sources blamed on short covering by one of the world's top producers, forcing the London Metal Exchange (LME) to halt nickel trading.

Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts of nickel to reduce its short bets on the metal, sources said. Shares of companies exposed to the Chinese producer tumbled on Wednesday..

"We have long-term supply contracts with metal suppliers and producers, so we are not expecting any immediate impact on our nickel supplies," said an official at South Korea's SK Innovation, whose battery unit SK On supplies to Ford and Kia.

Another official at a South Korean major battery manufacturer, who declined to be identified because the company has not made a statement on the matter, said the firm sources nickel from various countries including Australia and Indonesia so there was "very limited impact" on its nickel procurement for now.

Both officials said the companies were closely monitoring the situation after LME's unusual move.

The recent surge in nickel have not had a serious impact on the EV supply chain because Indonesia and other places have the largest nickel mines and the size of Russia's nickel mines is not particularly big, Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the China Passenger Car Association, said.

Russia accounts for 5% of global nickel production but supplies a fifth of the world's high-grade nickel, according to an estimate from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence (BMI).

Prices of the metal were rising even before Russia invaded Ukraine as inventory dwindled due to battery makers such as SK Innovation and compatriots LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Samsung SDI, China's CATL and Japan's Panasonic increasing production to meet growing demand.

Nickel prices rose 25% last year, and before the invasion on Feb. 24 prices were already up about 20% this year.

Graphic: Nickel Prices surge: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/gdpzybajdvw/MicrosoftTeams-image%20(5).png

Most battery makers have long-term contracts.

For instance, last year, LGES bought a 4.8% stake in China's Greatpower Nickel & Cobalt Materials and signed a six-year contract with the company to source 20,000 tonnes of nickel starting in 2023.

Some industry sources say rising costs in the long term could hurt automakers, which are already grappling with an acute shortage of semiconductor chips and are likely to pass the cost on to customers.

"I think it depends on how long this ultra high price will last," said a U.S.-based board member of a battery materials supplier who declined to be identified because they are not authorised to speak with media.

"If it sustains, then the nickel suppliers will have no choice but to ask their customers to accept a renegotiated price. They can always cite the force majeure clause in their contract. No one could predict a war like this."

(This story corrects sourcing in paragraph 15)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Additional reporting by Jenny Su in Beijing, Zhang Yan in Shanghai, Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Writing by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Heekyong Yang and Norihiko Shirouzu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -1.56% 2013.108 Delayed Quote.9.25%
LG CHEM, LTD. -2.14% 503000 End-of-day quote.-18.21%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.93% 5504.481 Real-time Quote.-9.67%
NICKEL MINES LIMITED -4.75% 1.405 Delayed Quote.3.15%
PANASONIC CORPORATION -2.84% 1024.5 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -1.19% 1176.8636 Delayed Quote.7.55%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.86% 69500 End-of-day quote.-11.24%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -2.74% 497000 End-of-day quote.-24.12%
SDI CORPORATION 0.75% 133.5 End-of-day quote.-23.93%
SILVER -1.39% 26.09 Delayed Quote.10.30%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -1.46% 202500 End-of-day quote.-15.09%
TESLA, INC. 2.46% 824.4 Delayed Quote.-21.99%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.78% 132.75 Delayed Quote.73.81%
All news about SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
05:53aContracts shield Asia's EV battery makers from nickel surge, for now
RE
03/08NEO Battery Minerals Provides Operations Update
MT
02/24Rivian 'making progress' on production ramp-up, sets market share goal
RE
02/21EcoPro EM Co., Ltd. announced that it expects to receive KRW 100 billion in funding fro..
CI
02/11Renault and U.S. carmaker Rivian back moratorium on deep-sea mining
RE
02/10Exclusive-France's Renault says it backs moratorium on deep-sea mining
RE
02/07EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees demand rising as chip shortage eases
RE
02/07EV battery giant LG Energy Solution sees demand rising as chip shortage eases
RE
02/07South Korean Stocks Decline on Possible US Fed Rate Hike, Rising COVID Cases; Samsung, ..
MT
02/06Samsung SDI to Voluntarily Recall Battery Modules for Stellantis, Ford EVs in the US; S..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 918 B 13,7 B 13,7 B
Net income 2022 1 503 B 1,22 B 1,22 B
Net Debt 2022 3 004 B 2,43 B 2,43 B
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 0,21%
Capitalization 32 919 B 26 639 M 26 639 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 497 000,00 KRW
Average target price 899 709,68 KRW
Spread / Average Target 81,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Hyun Jun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-sung Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Yoon-Geun Kim Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-24.12%26 639
CORNING INCORPORATED4.35%31 271
AU OPTRONICS CORP.-7.42%7 151
INNOLUX CORPORATION-13.52%6 309
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-26.02%5 270
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.21%4 294