S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls
* For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding
from a seven-week low as the dollar's strength took a pause, but
the benchmark index posted a weekly loss. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
** The KOSPI ended up 7.82 points, or 0.33%, at
2,384.28, rebounding from the previous session's close at the
lowest since July 19.
** For the week, the KOSPI shed 1.04%, and marked a fourth
consecutive weekly loss.
** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday
through next Monday for local holidays.
** The local market's rebounding momentum was weaker than
its Asian peers, as investors took a cautious approach against
uncertainties over the holiday weekend, said Lee Kyoung-min,
analyst at Daishin Securities.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
fell 0.71% while peer SK Hynix ended
flat.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.31%,
but its parent LG Chem jumped 3.37%, while Samsung
SDI and SK Innovation gained 3.07% and
2.71%, respectively.
** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 651.4 billion
won ($471.54 million) on the main board. For the week, they sold
1.3 trillion won worth of shares, snapping a nine-week buying
streak.
** The won ended 0.25% higher at 1,380.8 per dollar on the
onshore settlement platform, after five sessions of
losses to its weakest in more than 13 years.
** The currency lost 1.32% for the week, marking its fifth
straight weekly loss.
** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3%,
while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
was quoted at 1,379.5.
** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.39 point to 104.04 in
late afternoon trade.
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped
by 11.5 basis points to 3.570%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield fell by 8.1 basis points to 3.655%.
($1 = 1,381.4400 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)