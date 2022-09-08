Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-06
554000.00 KRW   -1.07%
03:13aS.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss
RE
09/05New US Policy Prompts GEM to Build EV Battery Materials Factory in South Korea
MT
08/29S.Korea to raise concerns about EV credits, battery sourcing in U.S. visit
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss

09/08/2022 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday, rebounding from a seven-week low as the dollar's strength took a pause, but the benchmark index posted a weekly loss. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI ended up 7.82 points, or 0.33%, at 2,384.28, rebounding from the previous session's close at the lowest since July 19.

** For the week, the KOSPI shed 1.04%, and marked a fourth consecutive weekly loss.

** South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Friday through next Monday for local holidays.

** The local market's rebounding momentum was weaker than its Asian peers, as investors took a cautious approach against uncertainties over the holiday weekend, said Lee Kyoung-min, analyst at Daishin Securities.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.71% while peer SK Hynix ended flat.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 0.31%, but its parent LG Chem jumped 3.37%, while Samsung SDI and SK Innovation gained 3.07% and 2.71%, respectively.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 651.4 billion won ($471.54 million) on the main board. For the week, they sold 1.3 trillion won worth of shares, snapping a nine-week buying streak.

** The won ended 0.25% higher at 1,380.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, after five sessions of losses to its weakest in more than 13 years.

** The currency lost 1.32% for the week, marking its fifth straight weekly loss.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,379.5.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds jumped 0.39 point to 104.04 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield dropped by 11.5 basis points to 3.570%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 8.1 basis points to 3.655%. ($1 = 1,381.4400 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAISHIN SECURITIES CO., LTD. -3.87% 14900 End-of-day quote.-20.11%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.39% 2382.66 Real-time Quote.-20.26%
LG CHEM, LTD. 0.65% 623000 End-of-day quote.1.30%
LG CORP. -1.27% 77600 End-of-day quote.-4.08%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.93% 488000 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -1.93% 56000 End-of-day quote.-28.48%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -1.07% 554000 End-of-day quote.-15.42%
SK HYNIX INC. -1.53% 90400 End-of-day quote.-30.99%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. -1.60% 184500 End-of-day quote.-22.64%
All news about SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
03:13aS.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss
RE
09/05New US Policy Prompts GEM to Build EV Battery Materials Factory in South Korea
MT
08/29S.Korea to raise concerns about EV credits, battery sourcing in U.S. visit
RE
08/26Factbox-Automakers accelerate drive to secure battery raw materials
RE
08/18Samsung SDI Sets Up Second Foreign R&D Center in Boston
MT
08/17S.Korean shares fall from two-month high as automakers slump
RE
08/16U.S. HITS THE EV ACCELERATOR TO CUT : Andy Home
RE
08/16South Korean Stocks Rise for on Optimism over Easy Monetary Policy on Weaker Chinese Ec..
MT
08/16Samsung SDI Establishes Research Centers in the US, Germany
MT
08/12China's CATL to build $7.6 bln Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 19 304 B 14,0 B 14,0 B
Net income 2022 1 715 B 1,24 B 1,24 B
Net Debt 2022 2 875 B 2,08 B 2,08 B
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 36 657 B 26 539 M 26 539 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 554 000,00 KRW
Average target price 805 965,52 KRW
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoon-Ho Choi President & Chief Executive Officer
Jong-sung Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Yoon-Geun Kim Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-15.42%26 539