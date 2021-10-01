Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Korea, republic of
  4. Korea Stock Exchange
  5. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Samsung SDI : EV truck maker Rivian plans in-house battery cell manufacturing

10/01/2021 | 09:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Electric vehicle startup Rivian shows off its SUV truck in Mill Valley

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Electric truck maker Rivian Automotive, which currently sources batteries from South Korean supplier Samsung SDI, plans to build battery cells in-house, its filing for a U.S. initial public offering showed on Friday.

The startup, backed by Amazon.com Inc and Ford Motor Co, said in the filing that its own battery cells would "complement third-party cell procurement which will provide supply continuity and support our anticipated growth."

Rivian, which disclosed losses of nearly $1 billion in the first half of the year, said it sees capital expenditure of approximately $8 billion through the end of 2023 to invest in additional manufacturing capacity, battery cell production, charging networks and others.

"Given the paramount importance and impact of the battery system on vehicle range, performance, and price, we have built in-house capabilities across the entire value chain," Rivian said, adding that includes battery cell development, battery manufacturing expertise and critical raw materials sourcing.

"Over time, we intend to expand our capabilities related to proprietary cell development and in-house cell manufacturing and expect that these functions will grow substantially in the coming years," it said.

Rivian announced in April that it had selected Samsung SDI as a battery supplier for its R1T pickup and R1S sport utility vehicle.

Samsung SDI is considering building a battery plant in central Illinois where a Rivian factory is located, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois told reporters in August.   

Reuters reported in July that Rivian plans to build a second U.S. assembly plant that will also include battery cell production, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rivian rival Tesla Inc last year announced a plan to build battery cells in-house, but Tesla earlier this year canceled a plan to launch its longest-range Model S Plaid+ sedan with the new battery cells.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By Hyunjoo Jin


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.05% 3283.26 Delayed Quote.0.81%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -1.53% 707000 End-of-day quote.12.58%
Financials
Sales 2021 13 850 B 11,7 B 11,7 B
Net income 2021 1 158 B 0,98 B 0,98 B
Net Debt 2021 2 499 B 2,12 B 2,12 B
P/E ratio 2021 42,2x
Yield 2021 0,14%
Capitalization 46 811 B 39 563 M 39 649 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,56x
EV / Sales 2022 2,91x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 707 000,00 KRW
Average target price 902 617,65 KRW
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Young-Hyun Jun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jong-sung Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Yoon-Geun Kim Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.12.58%40 226
CORNING INCORPORATED1.36%31 164
INNOLUX CORPORATION19.50%6 413
AU OPTRONICS CORP.23.21%6 025
LG DISPLAY CO., LTD.-0.27%5 737
TIANMA MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-7.94%5 175