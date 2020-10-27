Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samsung SDI Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 11%, Driven by Brisk EV Battery Sales in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 12:44am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Samsung SDI Co.'s third-quarter net profit rose 11% from a year earlier thanks to brisk sales of electric-vehicle batteries in Europe.

Net profit was 240.69 billion Korean won ($212.5 million), compared with net profit of KRW217.37 billion in the same quarter a year earlier, the South Korean battery maker said Tuesday. That beat a FactSet consensus forecast for net profit of KRW216.44 billion.

Revenue rose 20% to KRW3.087 trillion, while operating profit jumped 61% to KRW267.35 billion.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-27-20 0043ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 0.33% 60400 End-of-day quote.8.24%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -1.65% 417500 End-of-day quote.76.91%
SDI CORPORATION -1.93% 60.9 End-of-day quote.-6.16%
SDI GROUP PLC 3.36% 77 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
12:44aSamsung SDI Third-Quarter Net Profit Rose 11%, Driven by Brisk EV Battery Sal..
DJ
10/25SAMSUNG'S LEE : tainted titan who built a global tech giant
RE
10/25Lee Kun-hee, who made South Korea's Samsung a global powerhouse, dies at 78
RE
10/22Auto startups backed by blank-check companies
RE
10/06Toyota-Panasonic venture to build lithium-ion batteries for hybrids in Japan
RE
09/23Asian suppliers' shares slip on Tesla's cheaper battery plan
RE
09/22Asian suppliers' shares slip on Tesla's cheaper battery plan
RE
09/21NOVONIX LTD (ASX : NVX) Annual Report to shareholders
AQ
09/04S.Korea stocks end over 1% lower on Wall Street tech plunge
RE
08/13S.Korea stocks track Wall Street rally on U.S. data
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 11 437 B 10,1 B 10,1 B
Net income 2020 572 B 0,51 B 0,51 B
Net Debt 2020 2 677 B 2,37 B 2,37 B
P/E ratio 2020 52,1x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 27 659 B 24 409 M 24 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 2 419x
EV / Sales 2021 1 974x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 73,0%
Chart SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 34
Average target price 505 441,18 KRW
Last Close Price 417 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 65,3%
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Young-Hyun Jun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yoon-Tae Kim MD, Head-Finance & Management Support
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Nan-Do Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.76.91%24 884
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED119.13%78 383
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD105.85%14 631
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD40.16%6 218
VARTA AG-15.16%4 928
SHENZHEN CAPCHEM TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.85.28%4 036
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group