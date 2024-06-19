Samsung SDI Unveils New Samsung Battery Box at InterBattery Europe 2024

Company unveils 5.26-MWh Samsung Battery Box 1.5 geared with enhanced direct injection system for advanced anti-propagation





Two-track strategy of NCA and LFP chemistries for utility ESS products set for 2026, along with high-power cells for UPS to accommodate data center demand





Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi says, "Samsung SDI plans to lead the global ESS market by launching varied product lineups built with our 'super-gap' technological competitiveness such as SBB 1.5 while pioneering new markets in the AI era"

SEOUL, Korea - June 19, 2024 - Samsung SDI today announced that it is taking part in InterBattery Europe 2024 that kicked off on June 19 for a three-day run in Munich, Germany.

Korea's leading battery fair InterBattery is enriching the offerings of The Smarter E Europe, which is Europe's largest energy exhibition focused on batteries and energy storage systems, housing a record number of around 2,800 exhibitors this year.

Touting a theme of 'Sustainable Future Driven by PRiMX,' Samsung SDI unveiled Samsung Battery Box (SBB) 1.5, a newer, upgraded version of SBB which debuted in Munich last year. The company is eyeing to spearhead into the global energy storage system (ESS) market with its technological edge in ESS batteries.

SBB is a 20-feet containerized solution for battery energy storage systems and is encased with high-nickel NCA cells and modules stacked on racks. The honoree of the Best ESS Innovation Award at InterBattery Awards 2024 in March boasts handy operability as it can go online once it is connected to electricity networks.

Designed with high spatial efficiency, SBB 1.5 loads 5.26 megawatt hour (MWh) per unit, increasing the energy density by 37% from its predecessor. Up to four units of the all-in-one battery enclosure can be assembled together to make the most out of given space.

Another notable feature of SBB 1.5 is its enhanced direct injection system where embedded fire extinguishing agents get sprayed directly onto modules for fire suppression. Leveraging this technology enables SBB 1.5 to prevent fire and thermal runaway even more effectively.

Samsung SDI at InterBattery Europe 2024 also revealed its future ESS battery line-up strategy that can accommodate ESS demand across applications. Samsung's battery-making arm plans to employ a two-track strategy that parallels and complements high-energy NCA batteries with LFP batteries for utility-scale ESS products to be deployed in 2026 and going forwards. On top of that, with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) era stoking construction of new data centers, the battery maker vows to meet booming demand for uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems needed for those data centers.

"Samsung SDI plans to lead the global ESS market by launching varied product lineups built with our 'super-gap' technological competitiveness such as SBB 1.5 while pioneering new markets springing up around acceleration of the AI era." remarked Samsung SDI President and CEO of Yoon-ho Choi.