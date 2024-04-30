1Q24 Quarterly Earnings

2024. 4. 30

This document is provided for the convenience of investors only, before the external audit on our 4Q23 financial results is completed. The audit outcome may cause some parts of this document to change.

1Q24 Earnings and Financial Status

Sales & Profit

Unit : Bn KRW

Items

1Q24

4Q23

QoQ

1Q23

YoY

Revenue

5,130.9

5,564.8

△8%

5,354.8

△4%

Batteries

4,581.8

4,998.3

△8%

4,797.8

△5%

Electronic

549.1

566.5

△3%

557.0

△1%

Materials

Operating Profit

267.4

311.8

△14%

375.4

△29%

(%)

(5.2%)

(5.6%)

(△0.4%p)

(7.0%)

(△1.8%p)

Batteries

214.5

226.2

△5%

316.4

△32%

(%)

(4.7%)

(4.5%)

(+0.2%p)

(6.6%)

(△1.9%p)

Electronic

52.9

85.6

△38%

59.0

△10%

Materials

(%)

(9.6%)

(15.1%)

(△5.5%p)

(10.6%)

(△1.0%p)

Non-operating

25.9

269.4

△90%

185.9

△86%

Profit

Pre-tax Profit

293.3

581.2

△50%

561.3

△48%

(%)

(5.7%)

(10.4%)

(△4.7%p)

(10.5%)

(△4.8%p)

Net Profit

286.7

493.3

△42%

464.5

△38%

(%)

(5.6%)

(8.9%)

(△3.3%p)

(8.7%)

(△3.1%p)

B/S Summary

Unit : Bn KRW

Items

1Q24

4Q23

QoQ

1Q23

YoY

Assets

35,450.6

34,038.8

+4%

32,407.4

+9%

Liabilities

14,845.5

14,131.6

+5%

14,408.2

+3%

Equity

20,605.1

19,907.2

+4%

17,999.2

+14%

D/E Ratio

72%

71%

+1%p

80%

△8%p

EBITDA

(Bn KRW)

EBITDA

%

1200

15.4%

14.8%

15.1%

13.9%

14.2%

900

600

300

0

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

2

Results & Outlook

Earnings and Forecast

EV & ESS Battery

1Q24 Results

Solid profitability despite sluggish market demand

  • EV revenue down QoQ but both revenue and profit up YoY, thanks to expanded sales of high-value products such as P5, and initiation of P6 for the US and AMPC profit recognition
  • ESS revenue and profit down due to off-season effect and some project delays

2Q24 Outlook

Revenue and profit to improve gradually

• EV profitability to remain solid with stable sales volume for

current products and P6 sales increase

• ESS results to improve through expanded SBB sales for Utility

* Samsung Battery Box

while capturing increasing demand for data center UPS

Small소형Battery전지

1Q24 Results

Revenue down due to low season effect while profit up pushed by pouch batteries

  • Cylindrical revenue decreased due to mobility customers' inventory buildups, while revenue and profit for power tool maintained similar revenue and profit backed by long-term agreements
  • Pouch revenue and profit improved with robust sales of

new flagship smartphones

2Q24 Outlook

To secure profitability & seek new demand

  • To propel profitability & stable volume supply via long-term agreements

Preemptive penetration into new markets of OPE in the US, E2Wheeler

in India-Southeast Asia

* Motorcycles & scooters

Seek new customer acquisition for 46-phi project and continue mass-production preparation

  • Pouch to aim for first-in supply for new products in 2H

4

Earnings and Forecast

Electronic Materials

1Q24 Results

Revenue and profit down

• OLED & semiconductor materials revenue and profit down

due to seasonality and temporary inventory adjustments, respectively

  • Polarizer film revenue and profit up, thanks to increased sales centering on large panels

2Q24 Outlook

Revenue up with recovering market demand

  • Polarizer film sales to increase for TV product's peak-season in Q3
  • Semiconductor materials to have improved results as memory chip market accelerates its rebound
  • OLED materials revenue to fall due to sluggish demand under

off-season effects

Total Revenue

[Unit: : Tn KRW]

Electronic Materials

Small-sized LIB

Large-sized LIB

5.8 5.9

5.4

5.6

5.1

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

5

Appendix

Consolidated Income Statement

Unit : Bn KRW

Items

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

1Q24

Revenue

5,354.8

5,840.6

5,948.1

5,564.8

5,130.9

COGS

4,403.3

4,812.0

4,923.5

4,587.5

4,243.1

Gross Profit

951.5

1,028.6

1,024.6

977.2

887.8

(%)

(17.8%)

(17.6%)

(17.2%)

(17.6%)

(17.3%)

Operating Profit

375.4

450.2

496.0

311.8

267.4

(%)

(7.0%)

(7.7%)

(8.3%)

(5.6%)

(5.2%)

Non-operating Profit

185.9

133.0

264.4

269.4

25.9

Pre-tax Profit

561.3

583.2

760.4

581.2

293.3

(%)

(10.5%)

(10.0%)

(12.8%)

(10.4%)

(5.7%)

Tax

96.8

97.4

138.0

87.9

6.6

Net Profit

464.5

485.8

622.4

493.3

286.7

(%)

(8.7%)

(8.3%)

(10.5%)

(8.9%)

(5.6%)

NP less Minority Interests

439.3

460.5

613.2

496.2

273.1

(%)

(8.2%)

(7.9%)

(10.3%)

(8.9%)

(5.3%)

Depreciation

417.4

429.3

422.3

459.0

459.6

7

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Unit : Bn KRW

Items

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

FY23

1Q24

Total Assets

32,407.4

32,902.8

33,546.7

34,038.8

35,450.6

Current Assets

10,746.8

10,437.4

9,879.2

9,187.0

10,044.6

Cash and

2,868.5

1,962.1

1,407.4

1,524.5

2,354.7

Cash Equivalents*

A/R & Others

4,574.2

5,239.5

5,130.4

4,365.1

4,341.1

Inventory

3,304.1

3,235.8

3,341.4

3,297.4

3,348.8

Non-current Assets

21,660.6

22,465.4

23,667.5

24,851.8

25,406.0

Investments in

9,166.3

9,371.5

9,726.7

9,996.2

9,184.2

Associates and J/Vs

Tangible &

10,414.4

11,057.8

11,922.4

12,752.2

14,201.1

Intangible Assets

Others

2,079.9

2,036.1

2,018.4

2,103.4

2,020.7

Total Liabilities

14,408.2

14,450.2

14,322.7

14,131.6

14,845.5

Current Liabilities

9,108.7

9,489.2

9,091.8

8,518.9

9,832.0

Non-current Liabilities

5,299.5

4,961.0

5,230.9

5,612.7

5,013.5

Shareholders' Equity

17,999.2

18,452.6

19,224.0

19,907.2

20,605.1

Paid-in Capital

356.7

356.7

356.7

356.7

356.7

D/E Ratio

80%

78%

75%

71%

72%

* Short-term financial instruments included

8

End Of Document

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 01:00:05 UTC.