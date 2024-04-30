1Q24 Quarterly Earnings
1Q24 Earnings and Financial Status
Sales & Profit
Unit : Bn KRW
Items
1Q24
4Q23
QoQ
1Q23
YoY
Revenue
5,130.9
5,564.8
△8%
5,354.8
△4%
Batteries
4,581.8
4,998.3
△8%
4,797.8
△5%
Electronic
549.1
566.5
△3%
557.0
△1%
Materials
Operating Profit
267.4
311.8
△14%
375.4
△29%
(%)
(5.2%)
(5.6%)
(△0.4%p)
(7.0%)
(△1.8%p)
Batteries
214.5
226.2
△5%
316.4
△32%
(%)
(4.7%)
(4.5%)
(+0.2%p)
(6.6%)
(△1.9%p)
Electronic
52.9
85.6
△38%
59.0
△10%
Materials
(%)
(9.6%)
(15.1%)
(△5.5%p)
(10.6%)
(△1.0%p)
Non-operating
25.9
269.4
△90%
185.9
△86%
Profit
Pre-tax Profit
293.3
581.2
△50%
561.3
△48%
(%)
(5.7%)
(10.4%)
(△4.7%p)
(10.5%)
(△4.8%p)
Net Profit
286.7
493.3
△42%
464.5
△38%
(%)
(5.6%)
(8.9%)
(△3.3%p)
(8.7%)
(△3.1%p)
B/S Summary
Unit : Bn KRW
Items
1Q24
4Q23
QoQ
1Q23
YoY
Assets
35,450.6
34,038.8
+4%
32,407.4
+9%
Liabilities
14,845.5
14,131.6
+5%
14,408.2
+3%
Equity
20,605.1
19,907.2
+4%
17,999.2
+14%
D/E Ratio
72%
71%
+1%p
80%
△8%p
EBITDA
(Bn KRW)
EBITDA
%
1200
15.4%
14.8%
15.1%
13.9%
14.2%
900
600
300
0
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Results & Outlook
Earnings and Forecast
EV & ESS Battery
1Q24 Results
Solid profitability despite sluggish market demand
- EV revenue down QoQ but both revenue and profit up YoY, thanks to expanded sales of high-value products such as P5, and initiation of P6 for the US and AMPC profit recognition
- ESS revenue and profit down due to off-season effect and some project delays
2Q24 Outlook
Revenue and profit to improve gradually
• EV profitability to remain solid with stable sales volume for
current products and P6 sales increase
• ESS results to improve through expanded SBB sales for Utility
* Samsung Battery Box
while capturing increasing demand for data center UPS
Small소형Battery전지
1Q24 Results
Revenue down due to low season effect while profit up pushed by pouch batteries
- Cylindrical revenue decreased due to mobility customers' inventory buildups, while revenue and profit for power tool maintained similar revenue and profit backed by long-term agreements
- Pouch revenue and profit improved with robust sales of
new flagship smartphones
2Q24 Outlook
To secure profitability & seek new demand
- To propel profitability & stable volume supply via long-term agreements
Preemptive penetration into new markets of OPE in the US, E2Wheeler
in India-Southeast Asia
* Motorcycles & scooters
Seek new customer acquisition for 46-phi project and continue mass-production preparation
- Pouch to aim for first-in supply for new products in 2H
Earnings and Forecast
Electronic Materials
1Q24 Results
Revenue and profit down
• OLED & semiconductor materials revenue and profit down
due to seasonality and temporary inventory adjustments, respectively
- Polarizer film revenue and profit up, thanks to increased sales centering on large panels
2Q24 Outlook
Revenue up with recovering market demand
- Polarizer film sales to increase for TV product's peak-season in Q3
- Semiconductor materials to have improved results as memory chip market accelerates its rebound
- OLED materials revenue to fall due to sluggish demand under
off-season effects
Total Revenue
[Unit: : Tn KRW]
Electronic Materials
Small-sized LIB
Large-sized LIB
5.8 5.9
5.4
5.6
5.1
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Appendix
Consolidated Income Statement
Unit : Bn KRW
Items
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
1Q24
Revenue
5,354.8
5,840.6
5,948.1
5,564.8
5,130.9
COGS
4,403.3
4,812.0
4,923.5
4,587.5
4,243.1
Gross Profit
951.5
1,028.6
1,024.6
977.2
887.8
(%)
(17.8%)
(17.6%)
(17.2%)
(17.6%)
(17.3%)
Operating Profit
375.4
450.2
496.0
311.8
267.4
(%)
(7.0%)
(7.7%)
(8.3%)
(5.6%)
(5.2%)
Non-operating Profit
185.9
133.0
264.4
269.4
25.9
Pre-tax Profit
561.3
583.2
760.4
581.2
293.3
(%)
(10.5%)
(10.0%)
(12.8%)
(10.4%)
(5.7%)
Tax
96.8
97.4
138.0
87.9
6.6
Net Profit
464.5
485.8
622.4
493.3
286.7
(%)
(8.7%)
(8.3%)
(10.5%)
(8.9%)
(5.6%)
NP less Minority Interests
439.3
460.5
613.2
496.2
273.1
(%)
(8.2%)
(7.9%)
(10.3%)
(8.9%)
(5.3%)
Depreciation
417.4
429.3
422.3
459.0
459.6
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Unit : Bn KRW
Items
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
FY23
1Q24
Total Assets
32,407.4
32,902.8
33,546.7
34,038.8
35,450.6
Current Assets
10,746.8
10,437.4
9,879.2
9,187.0
10,044.6
Cash and
2,868.5
1,962.1
1,407.4
1,524.5
2,354.7
Cash Equivalents*
A/R & Others
4,574.2
5,239.5
5,130.4
4,365.1
4,341.1
Inventory
3,304.1
3,235.8
3,341.4
3,297.4
3,348.8
Non-current Assets
21,660.6
22,465.4
23,667.5
24,851.8
25,406.0
Investments in
9,166.3
9,371.5
9,726.7
9,996.2
9,184.2
Associates and J/Vs
Tangible &
10,414.4
11,057.8
11,922.4
12,752.2
14,201.1
Intangible Assets
Others
2,079.9
2,036.1
2,018.4
2,103.4
2,020.7
Total Liabilities
14,408.2
14,450.2
14,322.7
14,131.6
14,845.5
Current Liabilities
9,108.7
9,489.2
9,091.8
8,518.9
9,832.0
Non-current Liabilities
5,299.5
4,961.0
5,230.9
5,612.7
5,013.5
Shareholders' Equity
17,999.2
18,452.6
19,224.0
19,907.2
20,605.1
Paid-in Capital
356.7
356.7
356.7
356.7
356.7
D/E Ratio
80%
78%
75%
71%
72%
* Short-term financial instruments included
