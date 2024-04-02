Samsung SDI to Take Part in Korea Smart Grid Expo 2024 for First Time

​□ Company unveils ESS battery products that range from SBB with industry-highest capacity and high-output UPS battery

□ Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi remarks, "The Company will secure the strongest position in the global market for ESS products by providing enhanced safety features and expanding new customers." ​

SEOUL, Korea - March 5, 2024 - Samsung SDI today announced its first-time participation in Korea Smart Grid Expo 2024 held in Seoul from March 3 to 5.

Under a theme end 'A Sustainable Future Driven by PRiMX,' the battery maker is set to showcase an extensive product line-up of energy storage system (ESS) solutions, from Samsung Battery Box (SBB) for a utility grid solution and a high-output battery product catered to an uninterruptible power supply solution.

Korea Smart Grid Expo 2024, the one and only smart grid exhibition in the nation, celebrates its 14th anniversary this year. It is hosted by Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and supervised by Korea Smart Grid Association.

The main exhibit will be Samsung Battery Box(SBB), according to the company. It is an all-in-one ESS product encasing battery cells, modules and racks inside a container, which boasts handy installation that allows SBB to provide power once connected to a grid.

SBB is constructed with the state-of-the-art technology that Samsung SDI prides in - namely, nickel-rich cathode materials with nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA) configuration - and can store up to 3.84 megawatt hours in one unit. Enhanced safety measures such as a direct injection system ensures safety of SBB in operation. The UL9540A testing, an ESS fire safety certification developed by a United-States based company UL, found that SBB had no propagation in the event of fire and therefore validated the high level of safety in the product. SBB was also recognized by Korea's biggest battery convention, InterBattery Korea, and received ESS Innovator Award at the same event in March 2024.

To accommodate the growing need for uninterruptible power supply arising from the booming data center economy, Samsung SDI puts forward a high-output battery solution that makes sure of constant, stable power supply even during an outage.

Another highlight that will attract attention at Samsung SDI's booth will be a display of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery under development, along with a range of its ESS battery cell products. The company is working on building cells with LFP chemistry that comes with high price competitiveness, by driving engineering design optimization and process innovation. Samsung SDI aims to put LFP battery development into mass-production by 2026.

"Samsung SDI will actively seek to expand sales of SBB equipped with advanced safety features as well as business opportunities with new customers so we can secure the strongest position in the global for ESS products," remarked President and CEO of Samsung SDI Yoon-ho Choi.

At the front of the Samsung SDI booth, visitors can learn about the battery maker's numerous achievements in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) performance. Samsung SDI has been on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for a total of 19 times, the highest record for Korean businesses. In June 2023, it became the first lithium-ion battery maker to have its products receive carbon footprint labels by the Carbon Trust. Samsung SDI vows to continue the efforts for ESG management to build a sustainable future with commitment to RE100 initiative corporate social responsibility activities.