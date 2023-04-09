Advanced search
    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-06
738000.00 KRW   -0.94%
04/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Higher at Start of the Week
DJ
04/09South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains
RE
04/07South Korea to offer $5.3 billion in financing to support battery investment in North America
RE
South Korean shares rise 1% as chip, battery makers extend gains

04/09/2023 | 10:19pm EDT
*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won weakens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares started the week 1% higher on Monday, as chipmakers and battery manufacturers extended gains.

** The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose on robust employment data in the United States.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 24.18 points, or 0.97%, to 2,514.59 as of 0139 GMT, its highest intraday level since mid-August.

** U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in March, data showed last Friday, increasing the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates one more time next month.

** The Bank of Korea is expected to hold interest rates steady on Tuesday to support a rapidly slowing economy, according to a Reuters survey.

** "The stock market is focusing more on each industry issues than macroeconomic ones, with the semiconductor and battery sectors leading the benchmark index higher," said analyst Kim Seok-hwan at Mirae Asset Securities.

** Chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose 1.23% and 2.36%, respectively, as investors cheered Samsung Electronics' decision on Friday to cut production.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution jumped 2.24%, whose first-quarter profit likely jumped 145% over a year.

** Its parent LG Chem added 5.46%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation climbed 1.36% and 6.38% each.

** Including the heavyweight gainers, only 213 shares advanced among 930 traded issues.

** Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 344.9 billion won ($260.83 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,322.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.40% lower than its previous close.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.10 point to 104.99.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.5 basis points (bps) to 3.265%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.2 bps to 3.320%. ($1 = 1,322.3200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.27% 2490.41 Real-time Quote.11.36%
LG CHEM, LTD. -0.28% 714000 End-of-day quote.19.00%
LG CORP. 0.97% 83600 End-of-day quote.7.04%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 0.00% 580000 End-of-day quote.33.18%
MIRAE ASSET SECURITIES CO. LTD. 2.56% 6400 End-of-day quote.5.26%
MIRAE CORPORATION 4.65% 21400 End-of-day quote.97.24%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 4.33% 65000 End-of-day quote.17.54%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. -0.94% 738000 End-of-day quote.24.87%
SK HYNIX INC. 6.32% 89100 End-of-day quote.18.80%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 4.14% 183500 End-of-day quote.19.16%
Financials
Sales 2023 24 031 B 18,3 B 18,3 B
Net income 2023 2 166 B 1,65 B 1,65 B
Net Debt 2023 2 616 B 1,99 B 1,99 B
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 0,15%
Capitalization 48 776 B 37 092 M 37 092 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,1%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 738 000,00 KRW
Average target price 903 843,75 KRW
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoon-Ho Choi President, CEO & Executive Director
Jong-sung Kim Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Young-Hyun Jun Chairman
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Yoon-Geun Kim Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.24.87%37 092
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-0.74%138 878
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.33.18%103 209
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-23.64%19 985
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.179.59%19 123
TDK CORPORATION4.15%12 968
