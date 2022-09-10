Advanced search
    A006400   KR7006400006

SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.

(A006400)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-07
571000.00 KRW   +3.07%
09:39aWorkers at Stellantis' Indiana plant go on strike
RE
09/08S.Korean shares end higher; mark fourth straight weekly loss
RE
09/05New US Policy Prompts GEM to Build EV Battery Materials Factory in South Korea
MT
Workers at Stellantis' Indiana plant go on strike

09/10/2022 | 09:39am EDT
The logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain

(Reuters) - Members of the United Auto Workers union walked out of Stellantis' Kokomo plant in Indiana on Saturday, citing health and safety concerns.

In a statement, the union demanded the company replace its heating and air-conditioning systems, provide clean uniforms and repair equipment to provide a safer and more comfortable working environment.

It was not clear how long the strike would last or to what extent production would be affected.

UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada said Stellantis was claiming to have no money to meet the basic needs of its workers but was making record profits and investing billions in a new battery plant.

In May, Stellantis and Samsung SDI announced they would invest more than $2.5 billion to build a new joint venture battery plant in Kokomo.

"After bargaining in good faith for two days and presenting an offer we believed addressed the union's concerns, we are disappointed by the UAW's decision to walk out," Stellantis said in a statement.

"We will look to get back to the table as soon as possible."

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. -0.71% 55600 End-of-day quote.-28.99%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 3.07% 571000 End-of-day quote.-12.82%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.31% 13.294 Real-time Quote.-20.29%
Analyst Recommendations on SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Financials
Sales 2022 19 304 B 14,0 B 14,0 B
Net income 2022 1 715 B 1,24 B 1,24 B
Net Debt 2022 2 875 B 2,09 B 2,09 B
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 0,19%
Capitalization 37 775 B 27 413 M 27 413 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 24 718
Free-Float 75,1%
Technical analysis trends SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 571 000,00 KRW
Average target price 805 965,52 KRW
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yoon-Ho Choi President & Chief Executive Officer
Jong-sung Kim Chief Financial Officer
Hyeok Jang Vice President & Head-Research Institute
Yoon-Geun Kim Managing Director & Head-Compliance Support
Sung-Jae Kim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.-12.82%27 413
CORNING INCORPORATED-9.64%28 437
E INK HOLDINGS INC.59.27%8 892
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-32.58%8 209
AUO CORPORATION-24.24%5 380
INNOLUX CORPORATION-38.52%4 104