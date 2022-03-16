Samsung SDS : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

4. Details of other resolutions

Agenda of the 37th Annual

Shareholders' Meeting



○ Audit report

○ Business report

○ Report on transactions with

Majority Shareholder

○ Internal Accounting Control

System report



○ Item No. 1 : Approval of

Financial Statements

for the 37th term

(Jan. 1, 2021 ~

Dec. 31, 2021)



→ Approved as proposed



○ Item No. 2: Approval of the

ceiling amount of

Remuneration for the

Directors



→ Approved as proposed