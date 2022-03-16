Samsung SDS : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
1. Financial statements
Approval
The 37th period
(in Mil. KRW)
A. Consolidated financial statements
- Total assets
10,517,432
- Sales
13,630,002
- Total liabilities
3,073,731
- Operating income
808,098
- Capital stock
38,689
- Net income
633,381
- Total shareholders' equity
7,443,701
*Earnings per share (KRW)
7,901
B. Non-consolidated financial statements
- Total assets
6,850,930
- Sales
4,985,713
- Total liabilities
1,236,281
- Operating income
406,734
- Capital stock
38,689
- Net income
327,599
- Total shareholders' equity
5,614,649
*Earnings per share (KRW)
4,235
*Auditor's opinion
Consolidated financial statements
Unqualified opinion
Non-consolidated financial statements
Unqualified opinion
2. Dividend
Decision
A. Cash dividend and dividend in kind
Class of dividend
Cash dividend
- Details of assets
-
Dividend per share (KRW)
Common stock
Year-end dividend
2,400
Interim & quarterly dividend
-
Different Classes of stocks
Year-end dividend
-
Interim & quarterly dividend
-
Total dividends (KRW)
185,640,446,400
Market price-dividend ratio (%) (including interim dividend)
Common stock
1.5
Different classes of stocks
-
B. Stock dividend
Stock dividend rate (%)
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
Total stock dividends
Common stock
-
Different classes of stocks
-
3. Appointment of directors, etc. (as of appointment date)
A. Details of appointment
-
B. Number of outside directors after appointment
Total number of directors
7
Total number of outside directors
4
Outside director appointment ratio (%)
57.14
C. Number of auditors after Appointment
Standing auditor
-
Non-standing auditor
-
D. Members of Audit Committee after appointment
Members of Audit Committee who are outside directors
3
Members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors
0
4. Details of other resolutions
Agenda of the 37th Annual
Shareholders' Meeting
○ Audit report
○ Business report
○ Report on transactions with
Majority Shareholder
○ Internal Accounting Control
System report
○ Item No. 1 : Approval of
Financial Statements
for the 37th term
(Jan. 1, 2021 ~
Dec. 31, 2021)
→ Approved as proposed
○ Item No. 2: Approval of the
ceiling amount of
Remuneration for the
Directors
→ Approved as proposed
5. Date of shareholders' meeting
2022-03-16
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above dividend ratio to market value refers to the percentage ratio
calculated by the dividend per share divided by the past one week
arithmetic average close price(160,900) starting from two days prior to
the closing date of shareholder list.
※ Related disclosure
2022-02-15 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-01-27 Decision on Cash Dividends and Dividends in Kind
