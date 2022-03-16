Log in
    A018260   KR7018260000

SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.

(A018260)
  Report
Samsung SDS : Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting

03/16/2022 | 01:38am EDT
Outcome of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
1. Financial statements Approval
The 37th period
(in Mil. KRW)
A. Consolidated financial statements - Total assets 10,517,432 - Sales 13,630,002
- Total liabilities 3,073,731 - Operating income 808,098
- Capital stock 38,689 - Net income 633,381
- Total shareholders' equity 7,443,701 *Earnings per share (KRW) 7,901
B. Non-consolidated financial statements - Total assets 6,850,930 - Sales 4,985,713
- Total liabilities 1,236,281 - Operating income 406,734
- Capital stock 38,689 - Net income 327,599
- Total shareholders' equity 5,614,649 *Earnings per share (KRW) 4,235
*Auditor's opinion Consolidated financial statements Unqualified opinion
Non-consolidated financial statements Unqualified opinion
2. Dividend Decision
A. Cash dividend and dividend in kind Class of dividend Cash dividend
- Details of assets -
Dividend per share (KRW) Common stock Year-end dividend 2,400
Interim & quarterly dividend -
Different Classes of stocks Year-end dividend -
Interim & quarterly dividend -
Total dividends (KRW) 185,640,446,400
Market price-dividend ratio (%) (including interim dividend) Common stock 1.5
Different classes of stocks -
B. Stock dividend Stock dividend rate (%) Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
Total stock dividends Common stock -
Different classes of stocks -
3. Appointment of directors, etc. (as of appointment date)
A. Details of appointment -
B. Number of outside directors after appointment Total number of directors 7
Total number of outside directors 4
Outside director appointment ratio (%) 57.14
C. Number of auditors after Appointment Standing auditor -
Non-standing auditor -
D. Members of Audit Committee after appointment Members of Audit Committee who are outside directors 3
Members of Audit Committee who are not outside directors 0
4. Details of other resolutions Agenda of the 37th Annual
Shareholders' Meeting

○ Audit report
○ Business report
○ Report on transactions with
Majority Shareholder
○ Internal Accounting Control
System report

○ Item No. 1 : Approval of
Financial Statements
for the 37th term
(Jan. 1, 2021 ~
Dec. 31, 2021)

→ Approved as proposed

○ Item No. 2: Approval of the
ceiling amount of
Remuneration for the
Directors

→ Approved as proposed
5. Date of shareholders' meeting 2022-03-16
6. Other matters to be factored into investment decisions
- The above dividend ratio to market value refers to the percentage ratio
calculated by the dividend per share divided by the past one week
arithmetic average close price(160,900) starting from two days prior to
the closing date of shareholder list.
※ Related disclosure 2022-02-15 Decision on Calling Shareholders' Meeting
2022-01-27 Decision on Cash Dividends and Dividends in Kind

Disclaimer

Samsung SDS Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 05:37:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
