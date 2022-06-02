Log in
    3459   JP3047960004

SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3459)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/02 02:00:00 am EDT
138500.00 JPY   +1.69%
04/26 Japan Credit Rating Agency Raises Samty Residential's Issuer Rating to A with Stable Outlook
MT
04/25 SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : Notice Concerning Upgrade of Credit Rating
PU
04/15 SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2022
PU
Samty Residential Investment : Notice Concerning Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series

06/02/2022 | 02:32am EDT
June 2, 2022

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Samty Residential Investment Corporation

1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Masafumi Takahashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3459)

Asset Management Company:

Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Masafumi Takahashi, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hidekazu Nizawa

Director

Head of Business Management Division

Phone: + 81-3-5220-3841

Notice Concerning Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series

Samty Residential Investment Corporation ("Samty Residential") announces that FTSE Russell has announced that it will include Samty Residential in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series ("the Index") from June 20, 2022.

The Index is a global real estate investment index calculated by FTSE Russell in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). It is widely adopted by many institutional investors globally as a benchmark for international real estate investments.

Samty Residential believes that its inclusion in the Index will contribute to further broadening of its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its investment units.

Press release from FTSE Russell

https://research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice?id=2604425

*Samty Residential Investment Corporation website: https://samty-residential.com/en/

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail

1

Disclaimer

Samty Residential Investment Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 06:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 8 714 M 67,1 M 67,1 M
Net income 2021 4 014 M 30,9 M 30,9 M
Net Debt 2021 60 945 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 105 B 807 M 807 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 15,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 48,9%
Chart SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Samty Residential Investment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 136 200,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Takahiro Fujiki Supervisory Officer
Takeo Nakahara Supervisory Officer
Masashi Takahashi Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION5.75%807
AVALONBAY COMMUNITIES, INC.-17.82%29 043
EQUITY RESIDENTIAL-15.11%28 891
INVITATION HOMES INC.-16.10%23 021
MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITY, INC.-21.11%20 892
SUN COMMUNITIES, INC.-21.66%19 960