Samty Residential Investment : Notice Concerning Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series

June 2, 2022

For Translation Purposes Only

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Samty Residential Investment Corporation

1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Masafumi Takahashi, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 3459)

Asset Management Company:

Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Masafumi Takahashi, Representative Director

Inquiries: Hidekazu Nizawa

Director

Head of Business Management Division

Phone: + 81-3-5220-3841

Notice Concerning Inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series

Samty Residential Investment Corporation ("Samty Residential") announces that FTSE Russell has announced that it will include Samty Residential in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index Series ("the Index") from June 20, 2022.

The Index is a global real estate investment index calculated by FTSE Russell in cooperation with the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) and the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit). It is widely adopted by many institutional investors globally as a benchmark for international real estate investments.

Samty Residential believes that its inclusion in the Index will contribute to further broadening of its investor base and increasing the liquidity of its investment units.

Press release from FTSE Russell

https://research.ftserussell.com/products/index-notices/home/getnotice?id=2604425

*Samty Residential Investment Corporation website: https://samty-residential.com/en/

Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail

1