Samty Residential Investment : Notice Concerning Acquisition and Disposition of Properties

May 21, 2021 For Translation Purposes Only Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer Samty Residential Investment Corporation 1-8-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo Masafumi Takahashi, Executive Director (Securities Code: 3459) Asset Management Company: Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. Masafumi Takahashi, Representative Director Inquiries: Hidekazu Nizawa Director Business Management Division Phone: + 81-3-5220-3841 Notice Concerning Acquisition and Disposition of Properties Samty Residential Investment Corporation ("Samty Residential") announces that Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. (the "Asset Management Company"), to which Samty Residential entrusts management of its portfolio assets, decided today to acquire three properties (the "Assets to Be Acquired") (the "Acquisition") as well as to dispose three properties (the "Assets to Be Sold) (the "Disposition"; the "Acquisition" and the "Disposition" are collectively referred to as the "Transaction"). Details are as follows. As Samty Co., Ltd., the seller of the Assets to Be Acquired and the buyer of the Assets to Be Sold, falls under the category of an interested party, etc. as defined under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended; the "Investment Trusts Act"), the Asset Management Company obtained the consent of Samty Residential based on the approval obtained at Samty Residential's Board of Directors' meeting held on May 21, 2021, pursuant to the Investment Trusts Act. 1. Overview of the Assets to Be Acquired and the Assets to Be Sold Overview of the Assets to Be Acquired Planned Date of Planned Acquisition Settlement Area Property Property name Location acquisition Seller number (Note 1) price (Note 2) conclusion of date of fund method agreement acquisition (Note 3) (million yen) A-71 S-FORT Atsuta-ku, 836 Major Atsuta Hanacho Nagoya-shi Regional Cities A-72 S-FORT Mizuho-ku, 487 Lump-sum May 21, May 31, Samty Cash on Horitatori Nagoya-shi upon 2021 2021 Co., Ltd. hand delivery Other S-FORT Kasugai-shi, 464 Regional B-37 Kasugai Aichi Cities Total 1,787 (Note 1) The current property names are as indicated in the table below. Samty Residential plans to change the names of the Assets to Be Acquired to the names shown in the table above as soon as they are acquired. Number Current property name A-71 GRANDUKE Kanayama Ferio A-72 SAMTY Horitatori RESIDENCE B-37 Samty Residence Kasugai (Note 2) "Planned acquisition price" is the amount which will be required for the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired excluding various costs such as commissions for mediation of transaction, taxes and public dues, etc. (the amount of the price of purchase of the real estate, etc. indicated in the purchase agreement, etc.). Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded down. (Note 3) Funds from the disposition of the Assets to Be Sold are scheduled to be used as funds for the acquisition. Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. 1 (2) Overview of the Assets to Be Sold Date of Planned Planned Assumed Difference between Property disposition book value planned disposition price Property name Buyer conclusion of date of number price (Note 1) (Note 2) and assumed book value agreement disposition (million yen) (million yen) (million yen) A-18 S-FORT 1,150 1,095 54 Aoi 1-Chome B-01 S-FORT Samty Co., Ltd. May 21, May 31, 310 285 24 Shizuoka Hondori 2021 2021 C-11 S-FORT 627 574 52 Sagamihara Total 2,087 1,955 131 (Note 1) "Planned disposition price" is the amount which will be required for the disposition of the Assets to Be Sold excluding various costs such as commissions for mediation of transaction, taxes and public dues, etc. (the amount of the price of sale and purchase price of the real estate, etc. indicated in the trust beneficiary interest disposition agreement). (Note 2) "Assumed book value" is the book value assumed as of the planned disposition date. It may be changed before the planned disposition date. (Note 3) All payments are scheduled to be made in lump sum on the planned disposition date. Moreover, the funds from the disposition will be used for the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired. 2. Reason for the Transaction Samty Residential is aiming to build a portfolio that pursues "Stability" (diversified investments in strictly selected residential properties nationwide), "Growth potential" (expansion of the portfolio size by continually investing in new properties centered on major regional cities), and "Profitability" (realization of expected high returns by investing in carefully screened residential properties located in major regional cities) through investment in residences mainly in major regional cities. Samty Residential has been working to improve the quality of the portfolio from a medium- to long-term perspective by continually replacing assets while simultaneously expanding the asset size. The Transaction will be disposition of three properties and acquisition of three properties intended to improve the quality of the portfolio and realize unrealized gain as described below. Samty Residential was considering a buyer for the Assets to Be Sold as assets for which disposition would be ideal under a medium- to long-term perspective in light of each having an NOI yield after depreciation hovering at a low level relative to the entire portfolio. However, considering that Samty Co., Ltd., the sponsor, presented offers exceeding the appraisal values and also that the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired would enable the profitability of the entire portfolio to be maintained and stability to be achieved even after disposition of the Assets to Be Sold, Samty Residential decided on the Disposition, having deemed that realizing unrealized gain by disposing at this timing would serve the interests of unitholders. Samty Residential adopts a policy of distributing the entire amount of the gain on disposition, and plans to use the sale proceeds from the Disposition to fund the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired and as working capital. On the other hand, the Assets to Be Acquired are targeted assets under asset management specified in the Articles of Incorporation of Samty Residential, and are a group of properties held by Samty Co., Ltd., the sponsor of Samty Residential. Considering that stable cash flows that would contribute to the profitability of the entire portfolio can be expected in comprehensive consideration of the individuality of each property, including the location and building age, Samty Residential deemed that the Acquisition would serve to improve the quality of the portfolio in the medium to long term. For the details of the Assets to Be Acquired and the points assessed, please refer to the following "3. Details of the Assets to Be Acquired and the Assets to Be Sold." In line with the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired, Samty Residential has selected their lessees based on the matters concerning criteria for selecting tenants set forth by Samty Residential (for details of the criteria, please refer to "Report on the Management Structure and System of the Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Units and Related Parties" dated April 28, 2021 (Japanese only)). The Transaction will expand the portfolio to 132 properties for a total (planned) acquisition price of 118.2 billion yen. Furthermore, the investment ratio by area after the Transaction is projected to be73.2% for regional cities (48.2% for major regional cities and 25.0% for other regional cities) and 26.8% for the greater Tokyo area based on the (planned) acquisition price. Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. 2 3. Details of the Assets to Be Acquired and the Assets to Be Sold The details of the Assets to Be Acquired and the Assets to Be Sold are as shown in the table below. However, the information in "Leased area," "Occupancy rate," "Monthly rental revenue," and "Security and guarantee deposits" are as of the end of March 2021. Furthermore, the following tables may refer to real estate that are the Assets to Be Acquired and the Assets to Be Sold or real estate that are the trust assets of real estate trust beneficiary interest as the "Property." Please refer to the following terms with regard to the tables. "Location" is based on the residential address. However, for properties that have no residential address, the building address or building location on the registry is indicated. In addition, "Site area" of land, and "Use," "Construction completion," "Structure and floors," and "Total floor area" of buildings are based on information in the certificate of the registered matters, and may not necessarily be identical with the present state of the said real estate.

"Planned acquisition price" is the amount required for the acquisition of the Assets to Be Acquired excluding various costs such as commissions for mediation of transaction, taxes and public dues, etc. (the amount of the price of purchase of the real estate, etc. indicated in the purchase agreement, etc.). Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded down.

"Trustee" indicates the trustee or planned trustee of trust pertaining to the real estate trust beneficiary interest.

"Building coverage ratio" is, in principle, the ratio of the building area of the building designated in Article 53, Paragraph 1 of the Building Standards Act to its site area, and represents the maximum value of the building coverage ratio provided in city plans in accordance with zoning, etc. Such a maximum value of the building coverage ratio may be relaxed, increased, or decreased due to being a fire-resistant building within a fire prevention district and for other reasons, and may be different from the building coverage ratio that is actually applied.

fire-resistant building within a fire prevention district and for other reasons, and may be different from the building coverage ratio that is actually applied. "Floor area ratio" is, in principle, the ratio of the total floor area of the building to site area designated in Article 52, Paragraph 1 of the Building Standards Act, and represents the maximum value of the floor area ratio provided in city plans in accordance with zoning, etc. Such a maximum value of the floor area ratio may be relaxed, increased, or decreased due to the width of roads connecting to the site area and for other reasons, and may be different from the floor area ratio that is actually applied.

"Zoning" is the type of zoning listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act (Act No. 100 of 1968, as amended; the "City Planning Act").

"Total floor area" is the floor area for the entire building (excluding that of attached buildings).

"Number of leasable units" is the number of units that can be leased as of the end of March 2021 (including number of stores, etc. if any).

"Property management company" is the property management company to which property management is entrusted or planned to be entrusted with regard to the real estate.

"Master lease company" is the lessee that has concluded or planned to conclude a master lease agreement with the owner of the real estate.

"Master lease type" indicates whether a pass-through-type master lease agreement or a fixed-rent-type master lease agreement is concluded.

pass-through-type master lease agreement or a fixed-rent-type master lease agreement is concluded. "Probable maximum loss (PML value)" is the value calculated in the evaluation of seismic risk analysis conducted by Tokio Marine & Nichido Risk Consulting Co., Ltd. as requested as part of due diligence upon acquisition of the real estate trust beneficiary interest by Samty Residential. Furthermore, "Probable maximum loss (PML value)" refers to the extent of the damage that would be incurred due to the largest earthquake (a large earthquake with the likelihood of occurring once in 475 years = a large earthquake with a 10% likelihood of occurring once in 50 years) foreseen during the assumed useful life (50 years being the useful life of an ordinary building) as a ratio (%) of the replacement value for the foreseeable restoration costs of the damage.

"Total leasable area" is the total floor area of residences and shops, etc. that is practically leasable to end tenants (if the common area, etc. is leased, the concerned area is also included). Total leasable area is not based on the real estate registry, but by the floor area stated in the lease agreement or the floor area calculated from the building as-built drawing, etc., and may not necessarily be identical to the floor area written in the real estate registry.

as-built drawing, etc., and may not necessarily be identical to the floor area written in the real estate registry. "Leased area" is the area (the area indicated in lease agreements) for which lease agreements are actually concluded with end tenants, and a lease is conducted if the type of master lease as of the end of March 2021 is a pass-through-type master lease agreement. However, the indicated figure includes only the area of residences and shops, etc. (or the area of the entire units if all the units are leased in a lump-sum), and excludes the leased area of parking lots, etc.

pass-through-type master lease agreement. However, the indicated figure includes only the area of residences and shops, etc. (or the area of the entire units if all the units are leased in a lump-sum), and excludes the leased area of parking lots, etc. "Occupancy rate" is the rate of leased area to leasable area, rounded to the first decimal place.

"Number of tenants" is the number of tenants with which Samty Residential or the trustee has a direct rental contract relationship. Therefore, when the master lease company subleases each unit to end tenants due to the introduction of a master lease, the total number of tenants is shown as 1; that is, the number of end tenants of the sublease is excluded. Furthermore, even if the managed asset is leased by the master lease company, when there are end tenants who do not accept the master lease, the end tenants and Samty Residential or the trustee have a direct rental contract relationship. In those cases, however, the number of end tenants in question is not included in the number of tenants either.

When the type of master lease is a pass-through-type master lease agreement, "Monthly rental revenue" is the total monthly rent as of the end of March 2021 (including common area expenses, but not fees for incidental facilities such as parking lots or trunk rooms) stated in the lease agreement concluded by the master lease company, or the owners of each real estate or trust real estate, with end tenants. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Consumption tax and other taxes are excluded.

pass-through-type master lease agreement, "Monthly rental revenue" is the total monthly rent as of the end of March 2021 (including common area expenses, but not fees for incidental facilities such as parking lots or trunk rooms) stated in the lease agreement concluded by the master lease company, or the owners of each real estate or trust real estate, with end tenants. Amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Consumption tax and other taxes are excluded. "Security and guarantee deposits" is the total amount of balance of security and guarantee deposits remaining as of the end of March 2021 based on lease agreements concluded with end tenants, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. However, if such does not need to be refunded based on special policy conditions such as deductions from deposits and non-refundable deposit in a lease agreement, such an amount is excluded.

non-refundable deposit in a lease agreement, such an amount is excluded. "Characteristics of the property" are the basic nature, characteristics, etc. of the real estate with reference to the real estate appraisal report and considering the results of surveys independently conducted by the Asset Management Company. Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. 3 "Special remarks" are matters recognized as important as of the end of March 2021 in terms of the rights and use, etc. of the real estate, including the following matters, as well as consideration of the degree of impact on the appraisal value, profitability, and disposition of real estate.

Significant limitation or restriction by laws, ordinances, rules, and regulations Significant burdens or limitations on rights, etc. Significant cases where there are architectural structures crossing the boundaries of the concerned property, etc. and cases where there are issues with boundary confirmation, etc., and related arrangements, etc. Significant agreements, arrangements, etc. made with co-owners or sectional owners

Unless otherwise stated, percentage figures in the abovementioned sections are rounded to the first decimal place. As such, figures may not necessarily add up to 100%.

Regarding monetary amounts in the abovementioned sections, planned acquisition prices and appraisal values are rounded down to the nearest million yen and other amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. 4 [Assets to Be Acquired] "A-71 S-FORTAtsuta Hanacho" Property name S-FORT Atsuta Hanacho Location 2-3 Hanacho, Atsuta-ku,Nagoya-shi, Aichi Type of specified asset Real estate trust beneficiary interest Planned acquisition price 836 million yen Trustee Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Trust establishment date May 31, 2021 Trust expiration date May 31, 2031 Planned acquisition date May 31, 2021 Type of ownership Ownership Land Site area 307.31 m2 Building coverage ratio 80% Floor area ratio 500%/200% Zoning Commercial district and neighborhood commercial district Type of ownership Ownership Use Apartment Building Total floor area 1,577.80 m2 Completion date September 15, 2017 Structure and floors Reinforced concrete structure, flat roof, 10 floors Number of leasable units 36 Collateral None Property management company Samty Property Management Co., Ltd. Master lease company Samty Property Management Co., Ltd. Master lease type Pass-through lease Appraisal value (date of value) 837 million yen (April 1, 2021) Real estate appraiser The Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Probable maximum loss (PML value) 7.8% Overview of leasing Total leasable area 1,510.56 m2 Leased area 1,510.56 m2 Number of tenants 1 Monthly rental revenue 4,007 thousand yen Security and guarantee deposits 2,980 thousand yen November December January February March Occupancy rate 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 91.7% 91.7% 97.4% 94.5% 100.0% The property is about a 4-minute walk from Kanayama Station on the JR Tokaido Main Line and other lines, and has compact-type units. It offers excellent access to the central areas of the city as it takes about 5 minutes to Nagoya Station using the Tokaido Main Line and about 8 minutes to Sakae Station using the Nagoya City Subway Meijo Line from Kanayama Station. With streets lined with numerous condominiums, office buildings, stores, etc., the Characteristics of the property area forms a district with a network of residences, commercial facilities and workplaces, and in the surrounding area of the station, numerous facilities for living convenience centering on "Asunal Kanayama," a commercial facility, can be found. Therefore, solid rental demand mainly from singles who place importance on living near their workplace can be anticipated. With such characteristics, the property is believed to be highly competitive in the leasing market shared with areas of similar supply and demand. The property has not secured parking capacity under the obligation to set up a Special remarks parking lot as provided in the Nagoya City ordinance regarding prevention and adjustments of disputes on the construction of medium- to high-rise buildings, but is scheduled to have a leased parking lot outside its site in order to fulfill its obligation to set up a parking lot. Disclaimer: This translation is for informational purposes only. Neither Samty Residential Investment Corporation nor Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd. guarantees the accuracy or completeness of the translation. If there is any discrepancy between the Japanese version and the English translation, the Japanese version shall prevail. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

