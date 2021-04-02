Log in
SAMTY RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION

(3459)
Samty Residential Investment : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

04/02/2021 | 12:32am EDT
Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

(REIT) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

March 12, 2021

REIT Securities Issuer:

Samty Residential Investment Corporation

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange

("Samty Residential")

Securities Code:

3459

URL: https://www.samty-residential.com/en/

Representative:

Masafumi Takahashi, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Samty Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Inquiries: Hidekazu Nizawa

Representative:

Masafumi Takahashi

Director and General Manager of

Representative Director

Business Management Division

Phone: +81-3-5220-3841

Scheduled date of submission of securities report:

April 28, 2021

Scheduled date of commencement of distribution payout:

April 21, 2021

Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials:

Yes

Holding of financial results briefing session:

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Status of Management and Assets for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 (from August 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021)

  1. Management Status

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Fiscal period

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

4,357

11.7

2,171

22.2

2,008

38.6

2,007

38.7

ended Jan. 2021

Fiscal period

3,900

3.3

1,776

(4.9)

1,449

(3.4)

1,448

(3.4)

ended July 2020

Net income

Ratio of net income

Ratio of ordinary income

Ratio of ordinary income

per unit

to equity

to total assets

to operating revenue

Fiscal period

yen

%

%

%

3,143

3.5

1.7

46.1

ended Jan. 2021

Fiscal period

2,443

2.6

1.2

37.1

ended July 2020

(2)

Distribution Status

Distribution

Distribution

Total

Total

per unit

per unit

Distribution

distribution

distribution

Total

Ratio of

(including

(excluding

in excess of

(including

(excluding

distribution

Payout

distribution

distribution

distribution

earnings

distribution

distribution

in excess of

ratio

to

in excess of

in excess of

per unit

in excess of

in excess of

earnings

net assets

earnings)

earnings)

earnings)

earnings)

Fiscal period

yen

yen

yen

mn yen

mn yen

mn yen

%

%

3,333

3,141

192

2,130

2,008

122

100.0

3.3

ended Jan. 2021

Fiscal period

2,834

2,443

391

1,679

1,447

231

100.0

2.6

ended July 2020

(Note 1)

The entire

amount of Total distribution in excess of earnings is refund of capital contribution to unitholders applicable to

distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purpose.

(Note 2)

The ratios of decrease in surplus, etc. from implementing distribution in excess of earnings (refund of capital contribution to

unitholders applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purpose) in the fiscal period ended January 2021 and

the fiscal period ended July 2020 are 0.003 and 0.004, respectively.

(Note 3)

Payout ratio is calculated by the following formula.

Total distribution (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) ÷ Net income × 100

(3)

Financial Position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per unit

Fiscal period

mn yen

mn yen

%

yen

125,498

60,532

48.2

94,686

ended Jan. 2021

Fiscal period

115,827

55,492

47.9

93,642

ended July 2020

Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

(4) Status of Cash Flows

Net cash

Net cash

Net cash

Cash and cash equivalents

provided by (used in)

provided by (used in)

provided by (used in)

at end of period

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

Fiscal period

mn yen

mn yen

mn yen

mn yen

6,106

(12,612)

7,454

4,422

ended Jan. 2021

Fiscal period

2,905

(2,235)

(1,702)

3,474

ended July 2020

2. Forecasts of Management Status for Fiscal Periods Ending July 2021 (from February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021) and January 2022 (from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022)

(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))

Distribution

Distribution

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

per unit

per unit

Distribution

Net income

(including

(excluding

in excess of

revenue

income

income

distribution

distribution

earnings

in excess of

earnings)

in excess of

per unit

earnings)

Fiscal period

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

mn yen

%

yen

yen

yen

4,073

(6.5)

1,807

(16.8)

1,454

(27.6)

1,453

(27.6)

2,652

2,273

379

ending July 2021

Fiscal period

4,024

(1.2)

1,826

1.1

1,466

0.8

1,465

0.8

2,673

2,291

382

ending Jan. 2022

(Reference)

Forecast

net income per unit (forecast net income

÷

forecast number of investment

units at end of

period)

Fiscal period ending July 2021: 2,273 yen

Fiscal period ending January 2022: 2,291 yen

  • Other
    1. Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Retrospective Restatement ① Changes in accounting policies accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.: No

② Changes in accounting policies other than ①:

No

③ Changes in accounting estimates:

No

④ Retrospective restatement:

No

(2) Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding

  • Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of period

Fiscal period ended January 2021

639,300 units

Fiscal period ended July 2020

592,600 units

  • Number of own investment units at end of period

Fiscal period ended January 2021

0 units

Fiscal period ended July 2020

0 units

*Summary of financial results are exempt from audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.

*Special note

The management status outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Samty Residential, and actual management status, etc. may differ materially due to various factors. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions.

Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 Assumptions Underlying Forecasts of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending July 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending January 2022

Item

Assumption

Fiscal period

Fiscal period ending July 2021 (from February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021) (181 days)

Fiscal period ending January 2022 (from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022) (184 days)

For the fiscal period ending July 2021, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132 properties

for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of the fiscal

Managed assets

period ending July 2021, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed.

For the fiscal period ending January 2022, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132

properties for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of

the fiscal period ending January 2022, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed.

In practice, change may arise due to acquisition of new properties or disposition of owned properties, etc.

Real estate rent revenue is calculated on the basis of historical data (or the past results disclosed by the previous

Operating

owners, etc. for the periods for which Samty Residential does not have past results) and by taking into account

the status of leasing.

revenue

Operating revenue is based on the assumption that there will be no accrual of gain or loss on the sale of real

estate or other properties.

Expenses related to the rent business, which are the principal operating expenses, are calculated on the basis

of past results of Samty Residential (or the past results disclosed by the previous owners, etc. for the periods for

which Samty Residential does not have past results), taking into account the fluctuation factors of expenses.

Real estate rent income (excluding gain on sales of real estate properties) after deducting expenses related to

the rent business (excluding depreciation) is assumed to be 3,165 million yen for the fiscal period ending July

Operating

2021 and 3,182 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.

The property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. to be recorded as expenses are assumed to be 264 million yen

expenses

for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 273 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.

Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method and is assumed to be 808 million yen for the period

ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the period ending January 2022.

Repair expenses for buildings are assumed to be 167 million yen for the period ending July 2021 and 131 million

yen for the period ending January 2022 based on the medium- to long-term repair plans prepared by the asset

management company. However, the amounts could differ significantly from the assumed figures, as increased

or additional repair expenses may arise due to unpredictable factors.

As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment units, 8 million yen in the fiscal period ending July 2021

Non-operating

and 5 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed.

As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment corporation bonds, 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending

expenses

July 2021 and 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed.

Interest expenses and other borrowing related expenses are assumed to be 339 million yen for the fiscal period

ending July 2021 and 349 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.

The balance of Samty Residential's interest-bearing debt as of the date of this document is outstanding loans of

60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of 2,700 million yen.

It is assumed that the entire amount of 5,200 million yen and 5,350 million yen in loans maturing in the fiscal

Interest-bearing

period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively, will be refinanced in the fiscal

period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively.

liabilities

Based on the assumptions above, the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending July

2021 is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds

of 2,700 million yen, and the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending January 2022

is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of

2,700 million yen.

The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is assumed to be 639,300 units, which is the figure

Investment units

as of the date of this document.

In addition to the above, it is assumed that there will be no change in the number of investment units due to

issuance of new investment units, etc. through the end of the fiscal period ending July 2021 and through the

end of the fiscal period ending January 2022.

Distribution

Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) is calculated on the assumption that the

per unit

amount of earnings is distributed pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's

(excluding

Articles of Incorporation.

distribution

There is the possibility that the distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary due

in excess of

to various factors, including changes of managed assets, variation in real estate rental revenue in accordance

earnings)

with changes of tenants, and occurrence of unpredicted repairs.

Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

Item

Assumption

  • Distribution in excess of earnings per unit is calculated pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's Articles of Incorporation as well as the asset management company's internal regulations.
  • Samty Residential anticipates that there will be ample opportunities, etc. to acquire new properties as investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earnings power in the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022, although part of the real estate transaction market appears to be overheated. Accordingly, it is highly necessary to reserve certain amounts of funds to make it possible to respond to such opportunities flexibly. On the other hand, in consideration of such factors as Samty Residential's financial conditions and the prospect of its ability to refinance interest-bearing liabilities, Samty Residential considers itself not to be in a position in the said fiscal periods to allocate funds preferentially for reinforcing its financial base through such measures as reducing interest-bearing liabilities. While depreciation for the acquired assets is anticipated to be 808 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022, the six-month average of the sum total of the estimated urgent repair expenses, estimated shortterm

Distribution

repair expenses and estimated long-term repair expenses described in the building condition survey reports will

be only 159 million yen (Estimate is 159 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 159 million yen

in excess of

for the fiscal period ending January 2022). Accordingly, Samty Residential expects to have residual free cash flow

earnings

even after making certain reserves from the cash and deposits on hand equivalent to the depreciation amount

per unit

at the end of each calculation period as reserves for capital expenditures (CAPEX) to maintain the building

functions, etc., as funds equivalent to the estimated amount of working capital, etc. and as reserves in

preparation for investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earning power as stated above.

  • Considering the above, Samty Residential believes as of today that it is appropriate to implement distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022 and anticipates 242 million yen and 244 million yen as total distribution in excess of earnings for each fiscal period. Such distribution in excess of earnings is calculated by taking into account the level of the payout ratio (the ratio of total cash distribution, including distribution in excess of earnings, to net income and depreciation combined), and the payout ratio will be 75.0% and 75.0%, respectively. In addition, the total distribution in excess of earnings will be equivalent to 30.0% and 30.0% of the depreciation expected to accrue in the respective calculation periods.
  • Regarding the basic policy for cash management and the like for distribution in excess of earnings, please refer to "Part 1 Fund information, 1. Fund status, 2. Investment policy" in the securities report filed on October 29, 2020.
  • It is assumed that there will be no revision to laws and regulations, tax system, accounting standards, regulations applying to publicly listed companies and rules of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, etc. that will impact

Other

the aforementioned forecast figures.

  • It is also assumed that there will be no unexpected material changes in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc.

Disclaimer

Samty Residential Investment Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 04:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
