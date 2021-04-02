Samty Residential Investment : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 04/02/2021 | 12:32am EDT Send by mail :

Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Retrospective Restatement ① Changes in accounting policies accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.: No

② Changes in accounting policies other than ①: No ③ Changes in accounting estimates: No ④ Retrospective restatement: No (2) Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of period Fiscal period ended January 2021 639,300 units Fiscal period ended July 2020 592,600 units Number of own investment units at end of period Fiscal period ended January 2021 0 units Fiscal period ended July 2020 0 units *Summary of financial results are exempt from audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm. *Special note The management status outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Samty Residential, and actual management status, etc. may differ materially due to various factors. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions. Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 Assumptions Underlying Forecasts of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending July 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending January 2022 Item Assumption Fiscal period ・ Fiscal period ending July 2021 (from February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021) (181 days) ・ Fiscal period ending January 2022 (from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022) (184 days) ・ For the fiscal period ending July 2021, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132 properties for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of the fiscal Managed assets period ending July 2021, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed. ・ For the fiscal period ending January 2022, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132 properties for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of the fiscal period ending January 2022, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed. ・ In practice, change may arise due to acquisition of new properties or disposition of owned properties, etc. ・ Real estate rent revenue is calculated on the basis of historical data (or the past results disclosed by the previous Operating owners, etc. for the periods for which Samty Residential does not have past results) and by taking into account the status of leasing. revenue ・ Operating revenue is based on the assumption that there will be no accrual of gain or loss on the sale of real estate or other properties. ・ Expenses related to the rent business, which are the principal operating expenses, are calculated on the basis of past results of Samty Residential (or the past results disclosed by the previous owners, etc. for the periods for which Samty Residential does not have past results), taking into account the fluctuation factors of expenses. ・ Real estate rent income (excluding gain on sales of real estate properties) after deducting expenses related to the rent business (excluding depreciation) is assumed to be 3,165 million yen for the fiscal period ending July Operating 2021 and 3,182 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022. ・ The property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. to be recorded as expenses are assumed to be 264 million yen expenses for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 273 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022. ・ Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method and is assumed to be 808 million yen for the period ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the period ending January 2022. ・ Repair expenses for buildings are assumed to be 167 million yen for the period ending July 2021 and 131 million yen for the period ending January 2022 based on the medium- to long-term repair plans prepared by the asset management company. However, the amounts could differ significantly from the assumed figures, as increased or additional repair expenses may arise due to unpredictable factors. ・ As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment units, 8 million yen in the fiscal period ending July 2021 Non-operating and 5 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed. ・ As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment corporation bonds, 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending expenses July 2021 and 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed. ・ Interest expenses and other borrowing related expenses are assumed to be 339 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 349 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022. ・ The balance of Samty Residential's interest-bearing debt as of the date of this document is outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of 2,700 million yen. ・ It is assumed that the entire amount of 5,200 million yen and 5,350 million yen in loans maturing in the fiscal Interest-bearing period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively, will be refinanced in the fiscal period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively. liabilities ・ Based on the assumptions above, the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending July 2021 is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of 2,700 million yen, and the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending January 2022 is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of 2,700 million yen. ・ The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is assumed to be 639,300 units, which is the figure Investment units as of the date of this document. ・ In addition to the above, it is assumed that there will be no change in the number of investment units due to issuance of new investment units, etc. through the end of the fiscal period ending July 2021 and through the end of the fiscal period ending January 2022. Distribution ・ Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) is calculated on the assumption that the per unit amount of earnings is distributed pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's (excluding Articles of Incorporation. distribution ・ There is the possibility that the distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary due in excess of to various factors, including changes of managed assets, variation in real estate rental revenue in accordance earnings) with changes of tenants, and occurrence of unpredicted repairs. Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 Item Assumption Distribution in excess of earnings per unit is calculated pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's Articles of Incorporation as well as the asset management company's internal regulations.

Samty Residential anticipates that there will be ample opportunities, etc. to acquire new properties as investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earnings power in the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022, although part of the real estate transaction market appears to be overheated. Accordingly, it is highly necessary to reserve certain amounts of funds to make it possible to respond to such opportunities flexibly. On the other hand, in consideration of such factors as Samty Residential's financial conditions and the prospect of its ability to refinance interest-bearing liabilities, Samty Residential considers itself not to be in a position in the said fiscal periods to allocate funds preferentially for reinforcing its financial base through such measures as reducing interest-bearing liabilities. While depreciation for the acquired assets is anticipated to be 808 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022, the six-month average of the sum total of the estimated urgent repair expenses, estimated short ‐ term Distribution repair expenses and estimated long-term repair expenses described in the building condition survey reports will be only 159 million yen (Estimate is 159 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 159 million yen in excess of for the fiscal period ending January 2022). Accordingly, Samty Residential expects to have residual free cash flow earnings even after making certain reserves from the cash and deposits on hand equivalent to the depreciation amount per unit at the end of each calculation period as reserves for capital expenditures (CAPEX) to maintain the building functions, etc., as funds equivalent to the estimated amount of working capital, etc. and as reserves in preparation for investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earning power as stated above. Considering the above, Samty Residential believes as of today that it is appropriate to implement distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022 and anticipates 242 million yen and 244 million yen as total distribution in excess of earnings for each fiscal period. Such distribution in excess of earnings is calculated by taking into account the level of the payout ratio (the ratio of total cash distribution, including distribution in excess of earnings, to net income and depreciation combined), and the payout ratio will be 75.0% and 75.0%, respectively. In addition, the total distribution in excess of earnings will be equivalent to 30.0% and 30.0% of the depreciation expected to accrue in the respective calculation periods.

Regarding the basic policy for cash management and the like for distribution in excess of earnings, please refer to "Part 1 Fund information, 1. Fund status, 2. Investment policy" in the securities report filed on October 29, 2020.

It is assumed that there will be no revision to laws and regulations, tax system, accounting standards, regulations applying to publicly listed companies and rules of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, etc. that will impact Other the aforementioned forecast figures. It is also assumed that there will be no unexpected material changes in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc. Attachments Original document

