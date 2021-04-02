Samty Residential Investment : Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021

Scheduled date of submission of securities report:
April 28, 2021
Scheduled date of commencement of distribution payout:
April 21, 2021
Preparation of supplementary financial results briefing materials:
Yes
Holding of financial results briefing session:
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Status of Management and Assets for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 (from August 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021)
Management Status
(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Fiscal period
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
4,357
11.7
2,171
22.2
2,008
38.6
2,007
38.7
ended Jan. 2021
Fiscal period
3,900
3.3
1,776
(4.9)
1,449
(3.4)
1,448
(3.4)
ended July 2020
Net income
Ratio of net income
Ratio of ordinary income
Ratio of ordinary income
per unit
to equity
to total assets
to operating revenue
Fiscal period
yen
%
%
%
3,143
3.5
1.7
46.1
ended Jan. 2021
Fiscal period
2,443
2.6
1.2
37.1
ended July 2020
(2)
Distribution Status
Distribution
Distribution
Total
Total
per unit
per unit
Distribution
distribution
distribution
Total
Ratio of
(including
(excluding
in excess of
(including
(excluding
distribution
Payout
distribution
distribution
distribution
earnings
distribution
distribution
in excess of
ratio
to
in excess of
in excess of
per unit
in excess of
in excess of
earnings
net assets
earnings)
earnings)
earnings)
earnings)
Fiscal period
yen
yen
yen
mn yen
mn yen
mn yen
%
%
3,333
3,141
192
2,130
2,008
122
100.0
3.3
ended Jan. 2021
Fiscal period
2,834
2,443
391
1,679
1,447
231
100.0
2.6
ended July 2020
(Note 1)
The entire
amount of Total distribution in excess of earnings is refund of capital contribution to unitholders applicable to
distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purpose.
(Note 2)
The ratios of decrease in surplus, etc. from implementing distribution in excess of earnings (refund of capital contribution to
unitholders applicable to distribution reducing unitholders' capital for tax purpose) in the fiscal period ended January 2021 and
the fiscal period ended July 2020 are 0.003 and 0.004, respectively.
(Note 3)
Payout ratio is calculated by the following formula.
Total distribution (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) ÷ Net income × 100
(3)
Financial Position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per unit
Fiscal period
mn yen
mn yen
%
yen
125,498
60,532
48.2
94,686
ended Jan. 2021
Fiscal period
115,827
55,492
47.9
93,642
ended July 2020
Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021
(4) Status of Cash Flows
Net cash
Net cash
Net cash
Cash and cash equivalents
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
provided by (used in)
at end of period
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
Fiscal period
mn yen
mn yen
mn yen
mn yen
6,106
(12,612)
7,454
4,422
ended Jan. 2021
Fiscal period
2,905
(2,235)
(1,702)
3,474
ended July 2020
2. Forecasts of Management Status for Fiscal Periods Ending July 2021 (from February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021) and January 2022 (from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022)
(% figures are the rate of period-on-period increase (decrease))
Distribution
Distribution
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
per unit
per unit
Distribution
Net income
(including
(excluding
in excess of
revenue
income
income
distribution
distribution
earnings
in excess of
earnings)
in excess of
per unit
earnings)
Fiscal period
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
mn yen
%
yen
yen
yen
4,073
(6.5)
1,807
(16.8)
1,454
(27.6)
1,453
(27.6)
2,652
2,273
379
ending July 2021
Fiscal period
4,024
(1.2)
1,826
1.1
1,466
0.8
1,465
0.8
2,673
2,291
382
ending Jan. 2022
(Reference)
Forecast
net income per unit (forecast net income
÷
forecast number of investment
units at end of
period)
Fiscal period ending July 2021: 2,273 yen
Fiscal period ending January 2022: 2,291 yen
Other
Changes in Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Retrospective Restatement ① Changes in accounting policies accompanying amendments to accounting standards, etc.: No
② Changes in accounting policies other than ①:
No
③ Changes in accounting estimates:
No
④ Retrospective restatement:
No
(2) Total Number of Investment Units Issued and Outstanding
Total number of investment units issued and outstanding (including own investment units) at end of period
Fiscal period ended January 2021
639,300 units
Fiscal period ended July 2020
592,600 units
Number of own investment units at end of period
Fiscal period ended January 2021
0 units
Fiscal period ended July 2020
0 units
*Summary of financial results are exempt from audit by a certified public accountant or an auditing firm.
*Special note
The management status outlook and other forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on information currently available to and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by Samty Residential, and actual management status, etc. may differ materially due to various factors. In addition, the forecast is not a guarantee of the amount of distributions.
Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021 Assumptions Underlying Forecasts of Management Status for Fiscal Period Ending July 2021 and Fiscal Period Ending January 2022
Item
Assumption
Fiscal period
・ Fiscal period ending July 2021 (from February 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021) (181 days)
・ Fiscal period ending January 2022 (from August 1, 2021, to January 31, 2022) (184 days)
・ For the fiscal period ending July 2021, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132 properties
for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of the fiscal
Managed assets
period ending July 2021, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed.
・ For the fiscal period ending January 2022, it is assumed that Samty Residential will continue to own 132
properties for real estate/trust beneficiary interests in real estate which it owns as of today through the end of
the fiscal period ending January 2022, and that no other properties will be newly acquired or disposed.
・ In practice, change may arise due to acquisition of new properties or disposition of owned properties, etc.
・ Real estate rent revenue is calculated on the basis of historical data (or the past results disclosed by the previous
Operating
owners, etc. for the periods for which Samty Residential does not have past results) and by taking into account
the status of leasing.
revenue
・ Operating revenue is based on the assumption that there will be no accrual of gain or loss on the sale of real
estate or other properties.
・ Expenses related to the rent business, which are the principal operating expenses, are calculated on the basis
of past results of Samty Residential (or the past results disclosed by the previous owners, etc. for the periods for
which Samty Residential does not have past results), taking into account the fluctuation factors of expenses.
・ Real estate rent income (excluding gain on sales of real estate properties) after deducting expenses related to
the rent business (excluding depreciation) is assumed to be 3,165 million yen for the fiscal period ending July
Operating
2021 and 3,182 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.
・ The property taxes and city planning taxes, etc. to be recorded as expenses are assumed to be 264 million yen
expenses
for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 273 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.
・ Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method and is assumed to be 808 million yen for the period
ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the period ending January 2022.
・ Repair expenses for buildings are assumed to be 167 million yen for the period ending July 2021 and 131 million
yen for the period ending January 2022 based on the medium- to long-term repair plans prepared by the asset
management company. However, the amounts could differ significantly from the assumed figures, as increased
or additional repair expenses may arise due to unpredictable factors.
・ As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment units, 8 million yen in the fiscal period ending July 2021
Non-operating
and 5 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed.
・ As for amortized expenses for issuance of investment corporation bonds, 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending
expenses
July 2021 and 4 million yen in the fiscal period ending January 2022 are assumed.
・ Interest expenses and other borrowing related expenses are assumed to be 339 million yen for the fiscal period
ending July 2021 and 349 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022.
・ The balance of Samty Residential's interest-bearing debt as of the date of this document is outstanding loans of
60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of 2,700 million yen.
・ It is assumed that the entire amount of 5,200 million yen and 5,350 million yen in loans maturing in the fiscal
Interest-bearing
period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively, will be refinanced in the fiscal
period ending July 2021 and the fiscal period ending January 2022, respectively.
liabilities
・ Based on the assumptions above, the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending July
2021 is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds
of 2,700 million yen, and the balance of interest-bearing debt at the end of the fiscal period ending January 2022
is assumed to be outstanding loans of 60,735 million yen and outstanding investment corporation bonds of
2,700 million yen.
・ The total number of investment units issued and outstanding is assumed to be 639,300 units, which is the figure
Investment units
as of the date of this document.
・ In addition to the above, it is assumed that there will be no change in the number of investment units due to
issuance of new investment units, etc. through the end of the fiscal period ending July 2021 and through the
end of the fiscal period ending January 2022.
Distribution
・ Distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) is calculated on the assumption that the
per unit
amount of earnings is distributed pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's
(excluding
Articles of Incorporation.
distribution
・ There is the possibility that the distribution per unit (excluding distribution in excess of earnings) may vary due
in excess of
to various factors, including changes of managed assets, variation in real estate rental revenue in accordance
earnings)
with changes of tenants, and occurrence of unpredicted repairs.
Samty Residential Investment Corporation (3459) Summary of Financial Results for Fiscal Period Ended January 2021
Item
Assumption
Distribution in excess of earnings per unit is calculated pursuant to the cash distribution method stipulated in Samty Residential's Articles of Incorporation as well as the asset management company's internal regulations.
Samty Residential anticipates that there will be ample opportunities, etc. to acquire new properties as investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earnings power in the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022, although part of the real estate transaction market appears to be overheated. Accordingly, it is highly necessary to reserve certain amounts of funds to make it possible to respond to such opportunities flexibly. On the other hand, in consideration of such factors as Samty Residential's financial conditions and the prospect of its ability to refinance interest-bearing liabilities, Samty Residential considers itself not to be in a position in the said fiscal periods to allocate funds preferentially for reinforcing its financial base through such measures as reducing interest-bearing liabilities. While depreciation for the acquired assets is anticipated to be 808 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 815 million yen for the fiscal period ending January 2022, the six-month average of the sum total of the estimated urgent repair expenses, estimated short‐term
Distribution
repair expenses and estimated long-term repair expenses described in the building condition survey reports will
be only 159 million yen (Estimate is 159 million yen for the fiscal period ending July 2021 and 159 million yen
in excess of
for the fiscal period ending January 2022). Accordingly, Samty Residential expects to have residual free cash flow
earnings
even after making certain reserves from the cash and deposits on hand equivalent to the depreciation amount
per unit
at the end of each calculation period as reserves for capital expenditures (CAPEX) to maintain the building
functions, etc., as funds equivalent to the estimated amount of working capital, etc. and as reserves in
preparation for investments that should contribute to increasing portfolio earning power as stated above.
Considering the above, Samty Residential believes as of today that it is appropriate to implement distribution in excess of earnings for the fiscal periods ending July 2021 and January 2022 and anticipates 242 million yen and 244 million yen as total distribution in excess of earnings for each fiscal period. Such distribution in excess of earnings is calculated by taking into account the level of the payout ratio (the ratio of total cash distribution, including distribution in excess of earnings, to net income and depreciation combined), and the payout ratio will be 75.0% and 75.0%, respectively. In addition, the total distribution in excess of earnings will be equivalent to 30.0% and 30.0% of the depreciation expected to accrue in the respective calculation periods.
Regarding the basic policy for cash management and the like for distribution in excess of earnings, please refer to "Part 1 Fund information, 1. Fund status, 2. Investment policy" in the securities report filed on October 29, 2020.
It is assumed that there will be no revision to laws and regulations, tax system, accounting standards, regulations applying to publicly listed companies and rules of The Investment Trusts Association, Japan, etc. that will impact
Other
the aforementioned forecast figures.
It is also assumed that there will be no unexpected material changes in general economic trends and real estate market conditions, etc.
