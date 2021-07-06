Asset Acquisitions and Disposals::Disposal of vessel

5. FINANCIAL EFFECTS

For illustration purposes, the financial effect of the disposal of Sinar Bima on the: Net tangible assets ("NTA") per share; and Earnings per share ("EPS")

based on the audited consolidated financial statement of the Group for the financial year ended 31 December 2020 (being the most recently completed financial year prior to the date of the memorandum of agreement for the sale of Sinar Bima) are set out below.

NTA

Assuming that Sinar Bima had been disposed of on 31 December 2020, the effect on the NTA per share as at 31 December 2020 would be as follows:

Before the disposal of After the disposal of Sinar Bima Sinar Bima Consolidated NTA (US$'000) 194,272 195,355 Consolidated NTA per share 36.11 36.31 (US cents)

EPS

Assuming that Sinar Bima had been disposed of on 1 January 2020, the effect on the EPS of the Group would be as follows:

Before the disposal of After the disposal of Sinar Bima Sinar Bima EPS (US cents)* 1.34 0.65

Currently, the Company operates Sinar Bima to service some of its sea routes. For the purpose of the aforesaid illustration of the disposal of Sinar Bima on the EPS, the disposal of Sinar Bima is not likely to have any impact on the EPS of the Company because the Company will still be servicing the relevant sea routes by deploying other vessels which are at its disposal.

6. RELATIVE FIGURES

The relative figures for the disposal of Sinar Bima computed on the bases set out in Rule 1006 of the Listing Manual are set out below:

Rule Bases Relative figures (%) 1006