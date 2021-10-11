General Announcement::Incorporation of Subsidiaries

SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
(Company Registration No.: 199308462C)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES IN SINGAPORE
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has incorporated the two (2) wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore, details of which are as set out below:
|
Name of Subsidiaries
|
Principal
|
Issued and Paid-up
|
% held by the
|
Date of
|
|
Activity
|
Share Capital:
|
Company
|
Incorporation
|
|
|
|
|
|
(i) Ocean Ships
|
Ship Owning
|
S$50,000, comprising
|
100% held
|
8 October 2021
|
Investment Pte Ltd
|
- Container
|
50,000 Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued at
|
|
|
|
|
S$1.00 each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(ii) Samudera Tankers
|
Ship Owning
|
S$50,000, comprising
|
100% held
|
8 October 2021
|
Pte Ltd
|
- Tanker
|
50,000 Ordinary
|
|
|
|
|
Shares issued at
|
|
|
|
|
S$1.00 each
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The incorporation of the above-mentioned subsidiaries was funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the earning per share and the net tangible assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.
None of the Directors, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect in the aforesaid incorporation, other than through their respective interests (if any) in the Company.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
Bani Maulana Mulia
Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer
11 October 2021
