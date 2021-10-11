Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Singapore
  Singapore Stock Exchange
  Samudera Shipping Line Ltd
  News
  Summary
    S56   SG1F29855813

SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(S56)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

General Announcement::Incorporation of Subsidiaries

10/11/2021 | 06:42am EDT
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(Company Registration No.: 199308462C)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

INCORPORATION OF SUBSIDIARIES IN SINGAPORE

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Samudera Shipping Line Ltd (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has incorporated the two (2) wholly-owned subsidiaries in Singapore, details of which are as set out below:

Name of Subsidiaries

Principal

Issued and Paid-up

% held by the

Date of

Activity

Share Capital:

Company

Incorporation

(i) Ocean Ships

Ship Owning

S$50,000, comprising

100% held

8 October 2021

Investment Pte Ltd

- Container

50,000 Ordinary

Shares issued at

S$1.00 each

(ii) Samudera Tankers

Ship Owning

S$50,000, comprising

100% held

8 October 2021

Pte Ltd

- Tanker

50,000 Ordinary

Shares issued at

S$1.00 each

The incorporation of the above-mentioned subsidiaries was funded through internal resources and is not expected to have any material impact on the earning per share and the net tangible assets per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

None of the Directors, substantial shareholders or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect in the aforesaid incorporation, other than through their respective interests (if any) in the Company.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Bani Maulana Mulia

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

11 October 2021

Disclaimer

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD
06:42aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Incorporation of Subsidiaries
PU
09/22SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE : Completes $5 Million Sale of Vessel
MT
07/29SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE : First half financial statement for the period ended 30 june 2021
PU
07/29SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE : Attributable Profit Soars 413% in H1
MT
07/28FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANN : :Half Yearly Results
PU
07/28Samudera Shipping Line Ltd Announces Interim One-Tier Tax Exempt Dividend in Respect of..
CI
07/28Samudera Shipping Line Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/07SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE : to Sell Container Vessel for $12.5 Million; Shares Fall 4%
MT
07/06ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : :Disposal of vessel
PU
05/19SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE : Closes $5 Million Sale of Vessel
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 348 M - -
Net income 2020 7,23 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,6x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,14x
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 27,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bani Maulana Mulia Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ridwan Hamid Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Masli Mulia Non-Executive Chairman
Eng Chye Choo General Manager-Operations
Nicholas Peter Ballas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD122.00%220
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.145.70%18 839
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 057
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-2.98%2 866
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.159.91%2 346
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.54.51%2 342