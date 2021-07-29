Samudera Shipping Line : FIRST HALF FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Half Year ended 30 June 2021
Samudera Shipping Line Ltd
Company Registration: 199308462C
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)
Table of Contents
A.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
.... 1
B.
Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position ..........................................................................
3
C. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows...............................................................
5
D.
Condensed Interim Statements of Changes of Equity..........................................................................
7
E.
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................
9
F.
Other Information required under Listing Manual.............................................................................
16
A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Note
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other operating income
(A)
Marketing expenses Administrative expenses
Other operating expenses
(B) Profit from operations
Finance income
Finance costs
Operating profit
Share of results of associate/ joint venture
Profit before tax
Income tax expense
Profit after tax
Attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Profit after tax
n.m. = not meaningful
Notes to the Income Statement
Profit after tax is arrived at after charging (crediting) the following:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
Depreciation of investment properties
Amortisation of intangible assets
Allowance for impairment on receivables
Finance costs - interest on borrowings
Finance costs - interest on lease liabilities
Group
1H2021
1H2020
+ / (-)
US$'000
US$'000
%
209,058
174,830
19.6
(164,303)
(161,865)
1.5
245.2
44,755
12,965
2,229
702
217.5
(4,857)
(3,933)
23.5
(3,931)
(2,396)
64.1
(5) 620.0
38,160
7,333
420.4
129
476
(72.9)
(1,323)
(1,023)
29.3
444.7
36,966
6,786
1,352
761
77.7
38,318
7,547
407.7
(388)
(240)
61.7
37,930
7,307
419.1
36,729
7,156
413.3
1,201
151
695.4
37,930
7,307
419.1
Group
1H2021
1H2020
+ / (-)
US$'000
US$'000
%
3,369
4,094
(17.7)
9,118
2,384
282.5
17
19
(10.5)
230
77
198.7
1,141
653
74.7
360
751
(52.1)
963
272
254.0
Notes to the Income Statement (Continued)
Group
1H2021
1H2020
+ / (-)
US$'000
US$'000
%
(A) Other operating income
Rental income
181
182
(0.5)
Net foreign exchange gains
207
485
(57.3)
Gain on disposal of plant, property and equipment, net
11
1
1,000.0
Insurance claim
339
-
n.m.
Others
1,491
34
4,285.3
2,229
702
217.5
(B) Other operating expenses
Others
(36)
(5)
620.0
(36)
(5)
620.0
Other Comprehensive Income
Group
1H2021
1H2020
US$'000
US$'000
Profit after tax for the period
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associate
Net unrealised loss on revaluation of cash flow hedges Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Owners of the Company
Non-controlling interests
37,930 7,307
5
5
(283)
231
(31)
226
(26)
38,156 7,281
36,997 7,180
1,159
101
38,156 7,281
B. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position
Group
Company
30 Jun 21
31 Dec 20
30 Jun 21
31 Dec 20
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
US$'000
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and bank balances
108,595
80,827
81,155
58,443
Trade receivables - third parties
62,476
53,810
56,142
48,264
Prepaid operating expenses
12,215
9,040
9,476
5,660
Other receivables and deposits
1,875
2,069
261
781
Due from immediate holding company (non-trade)
261
261
-
-
Due from immediate holding company (trade)
4,177
3,981
4,173
3,972
Due from subsidiaries (trade)
-
-
6,404
3,337
Due from subsidiaries (non-trade)
-
-
1,196
990
Due from related companies (trade)
16,492
10,375
12,214
5,652
Due from non-controlling interest of subsidiary (trade)
1,496
229
-
-
Inventories
1,698
1,650
1,473
1,419
209,285
162,242
172,494
128,518
Assets classified as held for sale
6,615
13,230
6,615
13,230
215,900
175,472
179,109
141,748
Non-current assets Investment properties Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Intangible assets Subsidiaries Associate/joint venture Deferred tax assets
Due from subsidiary (non-trade)
Total assets
987
1,004
542
555
84,780
85,604
64,452
64,254
71,402
63,887
65,691
58,121
916
1,136
916
1,136
-
-
34,389
34,389
17,375
15,677
12,117
12,117
68
63
-
-
-
-
806
818
175,528
167,371
178,913
171,390
391,428
342,843
358,022
313,138
