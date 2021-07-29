Log in
SAMUDERA SHIPPING LINE LTD

(S56)
Samudera Shipping Line : FIRST HALF FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2021

07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT
Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the Half Year ended 30 June 2021

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

Company Registration: 199308462C

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

Company Registration: 199308462C

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Table of Contents

A.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

.... 1

B.

Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position ..........................................................................

3

C. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows...............................................................

5

D.

Condensed Interim Statements of Changes of Equity..........................................................................

7

E.

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................

9

F.

Other Information required under Listing Manual.............................................................................

16

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

Company Registration: 199308462C

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

A. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Note

Revenue

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other operating income

(A)

Marketing expenses Administrative expenses

Other operating expenses(B) Profit from operations

Finance income

Finance costs

Operating profit

Share of results of associate/ joint venture

Profit before tax

Income tax expense

Profit after tax

Attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Profit after tax

n.m. = not meaningful

Notes to the Income Statement

Profit after tax is arrived at after charging (crediting) the following:

  • Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
  • Depreciation of right-of-use assets
  • Depreciation of investment properties
  • Amortisation of intangible assets
  • Allowance for impairment on receivables
  • Finance costs - interest on borrowings
  • Finance costs - interest on lease liabilities

Group

1H2021

1H2020

+ / (-)

US$'000

US$'000

%

209,058

174,830

19.6

(164,303)

(161,865)

1.5

245.2

44,755

12,965

2,229

702

217.5

(4,857)

(3,933)

23.5

(3,931)

(2,396)

64.1

  1. (5) 620.0

38,160

7,333

420.4

129

476

(72.9)

(1,323)

(1,023)

29.3

444.7

36,966

6,786

1,352

761

77.7

38,318

7,547

407.7

(388)

(240)

61.7

37,930

7,307

419.1

36,729

7,156

413.3

1,201

151

695.4

37,930

7,307

419.1

Group

1H2021

1H2020

+ / (-)

US$'000

US$'000

%

3,369

4,094

(17.7)

9,118

2,384

282.5

17

19

(10.5)

230

77

198.7

1,141

653

74.7

360

751

(52.1)

963

272

254.0

Page 1 of 21

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

Company Registration: 199308462C

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

Notes to the Income Statement (Continued)

Group

1H2021

1H2020

+ / (-)

US$'000

US$'000

%

(A) Other operating income

 Rental income

181

182

(0.5)

 Net foreign exchange gains

207

485

(57.3)

 Gain on disposal of plant, property and equipment, net

11

1

1,000.0

 Insurance claim

339

-

n.m.

 Others

1,491

34

4,285.3

2,229

702

217.5

(B) Other operating expenses

 Others

(36)

(5)

620.0

(36)

(5)

620.0

Other Comprehensive Income

Group

1H2021

1H2020

US$'000

US$'000

Profit after tax for the period

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss

Remeasurement of defined benefit obligation

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Share of other comprehensive income of associate

Net unrealised loss on revaluation of cash flow hedges Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income for the period

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the Company

Non-controlling interests

37,930 7,307

  1. 5
  1. 5

346

252

43

-

  1. (283)

231(31)

226(26)

38,156 7,281

36,997 7,180

1,159101

38,156 7,281

Page 2 of 21

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd

Company Registration: 199308462C

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

B. Condensed Interim Statements of Financial Position

Group

Company

30 Jun 21

31 Dec 20

30 Jun 21

31 Dec 20

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and bank balances

108,595

80,827

81,155

58,443

Trade receivables - third parties

62,476

53,810

56,142

48,264

Prepaid operating expenses

12,215

9,040

9,476

5,660

Other receivables and deposits

1,875

2,069

261

781

Due from immediate holding company (non-trade)

261

261

-

-

Due from immediate holding company (trade)

4,177

3,981

4,173

3,972

Due from subsidiaries (trade)

-

-

6,404

3,337

Due from subsidiaries (non-trade)

-

-

1,196

990

Due from related companies (trade)

16,492

10,375

12,214

5,652

Due from non-controlling interest of subsidiary (trade)

1,496

229

-

-

Inventories

1,698

1,650

1,473

1,419

209,285

162,242

172,494

128,518

Assets classified as held for sale

6,615

13,230

6,615

13,230

215,900

175,472

179,109

141,748

Non-current assets Investment properties Property, plant and equipment Right-of-use assets Intangible assets Subsidiaries Associate/joint venture Deferred tax assets

Due from subsidiary (non-trade)

Total assets

987

1,004

542

555

84,780

85,604

64,452

64,254

71,402

63,887

65,691

58,121

916

1,136

916

1,136

-

-

34,389

34,389

17,375

15,677

12,117

12,117

68

63

-

-

-

-

806

818

175,528

167,371

178,913

171,390

391,428

342,843

358,022

313,138

Page 3 of 21

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Samudera Shipping Line Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
