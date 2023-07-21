Notice is hereby given that the one hundred and thirtieth Annual General Meeting of Samuel Heath & Sons plc (the Company) will be held at the registered office of the Company, Leopold Street, Birmingham, on 7 September 2023 at 12.00 noon.
The general business of the meeting will be to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:
- That the Directors' report and audited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 be approved and adopted.
- That a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023 of 7.5625 pence per share be declared payable on 21 September 2023 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 August 2023.
- That Mr M.P. Green who retires by rotation be re-elected a director.
- That Mr S.G.P. Latham who retires by rotation be re-elected a director.
- That RSM UK Audit LLP be reappointed as auditors and that the directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.
As special business to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the resolutions of which Resolutions 6 and 7 will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution and Resolution 8 as a Special Resolution.
- That the Company be authorised, pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association of the Company, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) on the London Stock Exchange up to a cumulative maximum of 380,148 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of not less than 10 pence per ordinary share and not more than 5% above the average of the middle market quotations of the ordinary shares as derived from the Stock Exchange Daily Official List on the 5 dealing days before the purchase.
The prices specified above are exclusive of expenses.
The authority hereby conferred shall expire at the next Annual General Meeting unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in General Meeting, provided that the Company shall be permitted to make any contract of purchase of any such shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the authority hereby conferred shall have expired.
- That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, (in substitution for any authorities previously granted to the Directors), pursuant to Sections 549 to 551 of
the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £25,343 provided that this authority shall expire on 8 September 2028 save that the Company may before such expiry make offers, agreements or arrangements which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offers, agreements or arrangements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.
8. That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560(1) of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, PROVIDED THAT this power shall be limited to a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with or pursuant to an offer by way of rights issue or open offer to the holders of equity shares in the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be) to such holders' holdings of such shares but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with legal or practical problems in respect of overseas shareholders, fractional entitlements or otherwise and b) the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount
Showroom 1st Floor, North Dome Design Centre Chelsea Harbour London
Samuel Heath & Sons plc, Leopold Street, Birmingham, B12 OUJ England
Customer service: +44 (0)121 766 4200 Email: info@samuel-heath.comwww.samuel-heath.com
Registered office: Leopold Street Registered number: 31942 England
of £25,343 provided that this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or, if later, 15 months from the passing of this resolution, save that the Company may before such expiry make offers, agreements or arrangements which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot equity securities in pursuance of such offers, agreements or arrangements as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.
By order of the Board
Simon Latham
Secretary
20 July 2023
Notes:
- Any member entitled to attend and vote at the above Meeting may appoint one or more persons as proxies, who need not also be members, to attend and vote on his behalf. Proxy forms must be lodged with the Registrar not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.
- A statement of the share transactions of each director for the twelve months to 7 July 2023 is available for inspection at the registered office during usual business hours on any weekday (excluding Saturdays and public holidays) until 6 September 2023 and will also be available at the Annual General Meeting from 11.45 a.m. until 15 minutes after the meeting is closed.
- The Company, pursuant to Regulation 41 of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001, specifies that only those shareholders registered in the register of members of the Company as of close of business on 5 September 2023 or, in the event that the AGM is adjourned, registered in the register of members by close of business on the day falling two business days prior to the date of any adjourned meeting, shall be entitled to attend or vote in respect of the number of shares registered in their name at the relevant time. Changes to entries in the register of members after close of business on 5 September 2023 or, in the event that the AGM is adjourned, after close of business on the day falling two business days prior to the date of any adjourned meeting, shall be disregarded in determining the rights of any person to attend or vote at the AGM.
- You can vote either:
- by logging on to www.signalshares.com and following the instructions;
- You may request a hard copy form of proxy directly from the registrars, Link Group, on Tel: 0371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. Lines are open between 09:00 - 17:30, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.
- in the case of CREST members, by utilising the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out below.
- In order for a proxy appointment to be valid a form of proxy must be completed. In each case the form of proxy must be received by Link Group at 10th Floor, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds LS1 4DL by 12 noon on 5 September 2023.
Showroom 1st Floor, North Dome Design Centre Chelsea Harbour London
Samuel Heath & Sons plc, Leopold Street, Birmingham, B12 OUJ England
Customer service: +44 (0)121 766 4200 Email: info@samuel-heath.comwww.samuel-heath.com
Registered office: Leopold Street Registered number: 31942 England
CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the Meeting (and any adjournment of the Meeting) by using the procedures described in the CREST Manual (available from www.euroclear.com). CREST Personal Members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed a service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.
- In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made by means of CREST to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a 'CREST Proxy Instruction') must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & International Limited's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST Manual. The message must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID RA10) by 12 noon on 5 September 2023. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to mean the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST application host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time, any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.
- CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service providers should note that Euroclear UK & International Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular message. Normal system timings and limitations will, therefore, apply in relation to the input of CREST Proxy Instructions. It is the responsibility of the CREST member concerned to take (or, if the CREST member is a CREST personal member, or sponsored member, or has appointed a voting service provider(s), to procure that his CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s) take(s)) such action as shall be necessary to ensure that a message is transmitted by means of the CREST system by any particular time. In this connection, CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting system providers are referred, in particular, to those sections of the CREST Manual concerning practical limitations of the CREST system and timings. The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.
Showroom 1st Floor, North Dome Design Centre Chelsea Harbour London
Samuel Heath & Sons plc, Leopold Street, Birmingham, B12 OUJ England
Customer service: +44 (0)121 766 4200 Email: info@samuel-heath.comwww.samuel-heath.com
Registered office: Leopold Street Registered number: 31942 England
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Samuel Heath & Sons plc published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 07:17:05 UTC.