Notice is hereby given that the one hundred and thirtieth Annual General Meeting of Samuel Heath & Sons plc (the Company) will be held at the registered office of the Company, Leopold Street, Birmingham, on 7 September 2023 at 12.00 noon.

The general business of the meeting will be to consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions:

That the Directors' report and audited accounts for the year ended 31 March 2023 be approved and adopted. That a final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2023 of 7.5625 pence per share be declared payable on 21 September 2023 to ordinary shareholders registered at the close of business on 4 August 2023. That Mr M.P. Green who retires by rotation be re-elected a director. That Mr S.G.P. Latham who retires by rotation be re-elected a director. That RSM UK Audit LLP be reappointed as auditors and that the directors be authorised to determine their remuneration.

As special business to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the resolutions of which Resolutions 6 and 7 will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution and Resolution 8 as a Special Resolution.

That the Company be authorised, pursuant to Article 10 of the Articles of Association of the Company, to make market purchases (within the meaning of Section 693 of the Companies Act 2006) on the London Stock Exchange up to a cumulative maximum of 380,148 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of not less than 10 pence per ordinary share and not more than 5% above the average of the middle market quotations of the ordinary shares as derived from the Stock Exchange Daily Official List on the 5 dealing days before the purchase.

The prices specified above are exclusive of expenses.

The authority hereby conferred shall expire at the next Annual General Meeting unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in General Meeting, provided that the Company shall be permitted to make any contract of purchase of any such shares which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the authority hereby conferred shall have expired. That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally and unconditionally authorised, (in substitution for any authorities previously granted to the Directors), pursuant to Sections 549 to 551 of

the Companies Act 2006 ("the Act"), to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of £25,343 provided that this authority shall expire on 8 September 2028 save that the Company may before such expiry make offers, agreements or arrangements which would or might require relevant securities to be allotted after such expiry and so that the Directors of the Company may allot relevant securities in pursuance of such offers, agreements or arrangements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

8. That the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby empowered pursuant to Section 570 of the Act to allot equity securities (within the meaning of Section 560(1) of the Act) pursuant to the authority conferred by Resolution 7 as if Section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment, PROVIDED THAT this power shall be limited to a) the allotment of equity securities in connection with or pursuant to an offer by way of rights issue or open offer to the holders of equity shares in the Company in proportion (as nearly as may be) to such holders' holdings of such shares but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements as the Directors may deem necessary or expedient to deal with legal or practical problems in respect of overseas shareholders, fractional entitlements or otherwise and b) the allotment (otherwise than pursuant to (a) above) of equity securities for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount

