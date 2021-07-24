Log in
    Y8E   SGXE31436269

SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED

(Y8E)
REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

07/24/2021 | 02:48am EDT
ANNUAL REPORT 2021

WE CHANGE AEROSOL, AEROSOL CHANGES THE WORLD

NOW YOU CAN MATCH WORLD PAINT COLOURS ON YOUR OWN. ANY TIME, ANYWHERE!

THE WORLD'S ONLY "POST-FILLED"AEROSOL TECHNOLOGY

SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED

(Company Registration No.201606168C)

This Annual Report has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by UOB Kay Hian Private Limited (the "Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the SGX-ST Listing Manual Section B: Rules of Catalist (the "Catalist Rules").

This Annual Report has not been examined or approved by SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this Annual Report, including the accuracy, completeness or correctness of any of the information, statements or opinions made or reports contained in this Annual Report.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lance Tan, Senior Vice President, at 8 Anthony Road, #01- 01, Singapore 229957, telephone (65) 6590 6881.

Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited ("Samurai 2K" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading aerosol coating specialist which focuses on high performance coating solutions for the automotive refinishing and refurbishing industry. We are principally engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of our products under our own brands.

Headquartered in Malaysia, our products are manufactured in our production facility located in Johor and are distributed in countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, United Kingdom, United States of America, Singapore and India.

OUR BELIEF:

We Change Aerosol, Aerosol Changes

the World.

OUR VISION

To be the world's most respected innovative aerosol system provider.

OUR MISSION

To offer the most innovative aerosol systems with the best user enjoyment and to create more job opportunities for all sprayers in the world.

SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

1

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

I am honoured to present the Annual Report of

Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited ("Samurai 2K" or the

"Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021").

BUSINESS AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant disruption and challenges on businesses, Samurai 2K overcame the challenges and successfully achieved remarkable financial results in FY2021. The revenue of the Group rose by 75.4% to RM110.6 million and the Group recorded a net profit of

RM17.5 million.

The Group is excited and cautiously confident in the

market situation for years to come. I believe that we play an important role in driving the technology innovation and business model transformation, leveraging our strengths in creating integrated and sustainable development to provide a better aerosol system solution and products preferred by users worldwide.

RESILIENCE

I am inspired by a quote from Peter Drucker

"The best way to predict the future is to create it".

COVID-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies in all sectors and regions do business. The Board of the Company emphasises on the importance of liquidity and resources to ensure resilience and agility of the business to adapt to uncertainty, changes and challenges, and

to continue investing in future business development and transformations. This prudence is reflected in this year's financial results with strong cash flow

recorded and dividend paid out to shareholders.

2 SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

"

Leading the Journey of Transformation;

A World Class Digital Samuraian

TRANSFORMATION

DIVIDEND

In the past 2 years, the Group has been aggressively

For FY2021, the Board of Directors has paid an interim

developing digital marketing through the social media

platform, resulting in a significant growth in the revenue

dividend (one-tier tax exempt) of SGD0.01 per ordinary

for the year. COVID-19 has further sped up the digital

share on 10 December 2020 and further recommended

technology transformation for all companies, including

a final dividend (one-tier tax exempt) of SGD0.00667

Samurai 2K. The Company has accelerated the digital

per ordinary share, subject to shareholders'"approval at

transformation by forming a new team led by the

the annual general meeting to be held on 28 July 2021.

Chief Digital Officer in transforming traditional business

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATIONS

model into digital model through Online-to-Offline (O2O)

marketing, E-Commerce, Samuraian Fan Application and

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all

Blockchain development, further integrate all in unity

to foster a business economic value chain.

our stakeholders, shareholders, bankers, customers,

and suppliers for the unwavering support and trust

NEW TECHNOLOGY AND INVENTION

in Samurai 2K for all these years. Last but not least,

thousand thanks to my dedicated staff for all the

As the founder and CEO and Chief Technology Officer

sacrifices that you have made for Samurai 2K!

of the Company, I, personally lead the research and

development team for all the product ideas, design,

engineering as well as manufacturing. Continuous

innovation is our persistence and commitment, to bring

ONG YOKE EN

the best aerosol experience to the World.

Founder, Chief Executive Officer and

Currently there are few new innovations in development,

Chief Technology Officer

and in FY2022 we will launch a breakthrough innovation, being a post fill aerosol system which allow users to DIY mix and match their preferred colour anytime, anywhere!

RESULTS HIGHLIGHT

The Group's revenue in FY2021 increase by 75.4% year on-year from RM63.1 million to RM110.6 million mainly due to higher demand from Malaysia and Indonesia with a total sales volume rose by 7.0 million cans to 17.3 million cans in FY2021.

Gross profit margin increased from 47.1% in FY2020 to 48.7% in FY2021 which resulted in the increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by 243.6% year-on-year, to RM17.5 million.

SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED | ANNUAL REPORT 2021

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2021 111 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net income 2021 17,5 M 4,14 M 4,14 M
Net cash 2021 56,9 M 13,5 M 13,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,33%
Capitalization 380 M 89,8 M 89,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,8%
Technical analysis trends SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yoke En Ong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shu Yee Sia Chief Financial Officer
Siang Kai Lim Non-Executive Chairman
Lay Yong Lim Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hock Khun Hau Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED68.46%92
THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS COMPANY14.93%72 596
PPG INDUSTRIES, INC.12.97%39 644
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED11.55%38 859
NIPPON PAINT HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-37.64%33 790
AKZO NOBEL N.V.16.89%23 807