REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

NOW YOU CAN MATCH WORLD PAINT COLOURS ON YOUR OWN. ANY TIME, ANYWHERE!
THE WORLD'S ONLY "POST-FILLED"AEROSOL TECHNOLOGY
SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED
(Company Registration No.201606168C)
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1
2
4
Corporate
Letter to
Operations & Financial
Profile
Shareholders
Review
7
8
10
Corporate
Board of
Key
Activity
Directors
Management
12
13
14
Corporate Social
Corporate
Corporate
Responsibility
Information
Governance Report
44
48
52
Disclosure of Information
Directors'
Independent
on Directors Seeking
Statement
Auditor's Report
Re-Election
56
57
58
Consolidated Statement
Statements of
Consolidated
of Profit or Loss and other
Financial Position
Statements of
Comprehensive Income
Changes in Equity
59
60
61
Statement of
Consolidated Statement
Notes to the Financial
Changes in Equity
of Cash Flows
Statements
103
105
Proxy Form
Statistics of
Notice of Annual
Appendix
Shareholdings
General Meeting
Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited ("Samurai 2K" or the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is a leading aerosol coating specialist which focuses on high performance coating solutions for the automotive refinishing and refurbishing industry. We are principally engaged in the manufacturing, distribution and marketing of our products under our own brands.
Headquartered in Malaysia, our products are manufactured in our production facility located in Johor and are distributed in countries including Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, United Kingdom, United States of America, Singapore and India.
OUR BELIEF:
We Change Aerosol, Aerosol Changes
the World.
OUR VISION
To be the world's most respected innovative aerosol system provider.
OUR MISSION
To offer the most innovative aerosol systems with the best user enjoyment and to create more job opportunities for all sprayers in the world.
SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED |ANNUAL REPORT 2021
1
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,
I am honoured to present the Annual Report of
Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited ("Samurai 2K" or the
"Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021").
BUSINESS AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant disruption and challenges on businesses, Samurai 2K overcame the challenges and successfully achieved remarkable financial results in FY2021. The revenue of the Group rose by 75.4% to RM110.6 million and the Group recorded a net profit of
RM17.5 million.
The Group is excited and cautiously confident in the
market situation for years to come. I believe that we play an important role in driving the technology innovation and business model transformation, leveraging our strengths in creating integrated and sustainable development to provide a better aerosol system solution and products preferred by users worldwide.
RESILIENCE
I am inspired by a quote from Peter Drucker
"The best way to predict the future is to create it".
COVID-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies in all sectors and regions do business. The Board of the Company emphasises on the importance of liquidity and resources to ensure resilience and agility of the business to adapt to uncertainty, changes and challenges, and
to continue investing in future business development and transformations. This prudence is reflected in this year's financial results with strong cash flow
recorded and dividend paid out to shareholders.
2 SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED | ANNUAL REPORT 2021
LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
"
Leading the Journey of Transformation;
A World Class Digital Samuraian
TRANSFORMATION
DIVIDEND
In the past 2 years, the Group has been aggressively
For FY2021, the Board of Directors has paid an interim
developing digital marketing through the social media
platform, resulting in a significant growth in the revenue
dividend (one-tier tax exempt) of SGD0.01 per ordinary
for the year. COVID-19 has further sped up the digital
share on 10 December 2020 and further recommended
technology transformation for all companies, including
a final dividend (one-tier tax exempt) of SGD0.00667
Samurai 2K. The Company has accelerated the digital
per ordinary share, subject to shareholders'"approval at
transformation by forming a new team led by the
the annual general meeting to be held on 28 July 2021.
Chief Digital Officer in transforming traditional business
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT AND APPRECIATIONS
model into digital model through Online-to-Offline (O2O)
marketing, E-Commerce, Samuraian Fan Application and
On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank all
Blockchain development, further integrate all in unity
and suppliers for the unwavering support and trust
NEW TECHNOLOGY AND INVENTION
in Samurai 2K for all these years. Last but not least,
thousand thanks to my dedicated staff for all the
As the founder and CEO and Chief Technology Officer
sacrifices that you have made for Samurai 2K!
of the Company, I, personally lead the research and
development team for all the product ideas, design,
engineering as well as manufacturing. Continuous
innovation is our persistence and commitment, to bring
ONG YOKE EN
the best aerosol experience to the World.
Founder, Chief Executive Officer and
Currently there are few new innovations in development,
Chief Technology Officer
and in FY2022 we will launch a breakthrough innovation, being a post fill aerosol system which allow users to DIY mix and match their preferred colour anytime, anywhere!
RESULTS HIGHLIGHT
The Group's revenue in FY2021 increase by 75.4% year on-year from RM63.1 million to RM110.6 million mainly due to higher demand from Malaysia and Indonesia with a total sales volume rose by 7.0 million cans to 17.3 million cans in FY2021.
Gross profit margin increased from 47.1% in FY2020 to 48.7% in FY2021 which resulted in the increase in net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company by 243.6% year-on-year, to RM17.5 million.
SAMURAI 2K AEROSOL LIMITED |ANNUAL REPORT 2021
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
