REPL::Annual Reports and Related Documents::

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

DEAR SHAREHOLDERS,

I am honoured to present the Annual Report of

Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited ("Samurai 2K" or the

"Company" and its subsidiaries, the "Group") for the financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021").

BUSINESS AND CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic which resulted in a significant disruption and challenges on businesses, Samurai 2K overcame the challenges and successfully achieved remarkable financial results in FY2021. The revenue of the Group rose by 75.4% to RM110.6 million and the Group recorded a net profit of

RM17.5 million.

The Group is excited and cautiously confident in the

market situation for years to come. I believe that we play an important role in driving the technology innovation and business model transformation, leveraging our strengths in creating integrated and sustainable development to provide a better aerosol system solution and products preferred by users worldwide.

RESILIENCE

I am inspired by a quote from Peter Drucker

"The best way to predict the future is to create it".

COVID-19 crisis has brought about years of change in the way companies in all sectors and regions do business. The Board of the Company emphasises on the importance of liquidity and resources to ensure resilience and agility of the business to adapt to uncertainty, changes and challenges, and

to continue investing in future business development and transformations. This prudence is reflected in this year's financial results with strong cash flow

recorded and dividend paid out to shareholders.