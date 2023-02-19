Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517334   INE775A01035

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(517334)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-16
79.55 INR   -0.75%
02/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide
RE
02/19French car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
02/10Nomura Adjusts Samvardhana Motherson International's Price Target to INR88 From INR80, Keeps at Neutral
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide

02/19/2023 | 11:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Monday on worries that the U.S. Fed would keep interest rates higher for longer while rising concerns after North Korea fired more ballistic missiles added to the dour mood.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 17,989.55 as of 10:01 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was higher by 0.41% at 61,252.99.

Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell with pharma index losing nearly 1%. Cipla, the second highest weighted stock in the pharma index, tumbled nearly 7%, to a near-seven-month low after the company's Pithampur unit received eight observations from U.S. drug regulator after inspection. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.

Beating the weak sentiment, Hindustan Unilever rose nearly 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after the FMCG major agreed to sell and divest brands in its foods business, including "Annapurna" and "Captain Cook." Samvardhana Motherson climbed as much as 5.7% after French car parts maker Faurecia agreed to sell its SAS cockpit modules arm to Motherson Group.

The ongoing concerns over the future rate hiking path in the U.S. remained an overhang after official data showed a rise in export prices in January.

Investors await the minutes of the Fed's meeting, due on Wednesday, to assess the U.S. central bank's future rate hiking path. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.

Meanwhile, North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day after the country fired an intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west coast on Saturday and warned U.S. forces to halt their military drills in the pacific, keeping investors on edge.

Asian markets recovered from a mixed start, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.65%.

($1 = 82.7310 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.38% 0.68946 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.20346 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.12% 0.74199 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CIPLA LIMITED -6.21% 962.1 Delayed Quote.-4.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.06864 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
FAURECIA SE -1.09% 19.96 Real-time Quote.41.26%
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED -0.44% 2515.05 End-of-day quote.-1.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.0.01%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.10% 0.62412 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
NIFTY 50 0.07% 17961.35 Delayed Quote.-0.89%
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -0.75% 79.55 End-of-day quote.7.28%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.52% 61002.57 Real-time Quote.0.27%
UNILEVER PLC 0.11% 4235.5 Delayed Quote.1.28%
All news about SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
02/19INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stock..
RE
02/19French car parts group Faurecia to sell SAS cockpit unit to Motherson
RE
02/10Nomura Adjusts Samvardhana Motherson International's Price Target to INR88 From INR80, ..
MT
02/09Samvardhana Motherson Posts Rise in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Profit
MT
02/08India's Samvardhana Motherson Q3 profit jumps 85%
RE
02/08Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quar..
CI
02/08Transcript : Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Ca..
CI
02/07India's Motherson Sumi Wiring misses Q3 profit view on higher costs
RE
01/27Samvardhana Motherson Gets Board Nod for Acquisition of Majority Stake in Saddles Inter..
MT
01/27Samvardhana Motherson International Limited agreed to acquire 51% stake in Saddles Inte..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 761 B 9 189 M 9 189 M
Net income 2023 15 396 M 186 M 186 M
Net Debt 2023 74 091 M 895 M 895 M
P/E ratio 2023 33,9x
Yield 2023 1,16%
Capitalization 539 B 6 513 M 6 513 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 47 456
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 79,55 INR
Average target price 92,41 INR
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunal Malani Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaand Sehgal Non-Executive Chairman
Pankaj Kumar Mital Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Naveen Ganzu Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Sethi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED7.28%6 513
DENSO CORPORATION13.28%41 254
APTIV PLC28.47%32 416
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.29%16 154
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.16.22%14 952
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.23%14 950