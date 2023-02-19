INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares off to a muted start on U.S. rate hike worries, pharma stocks slide

BENGALURU, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled
for direction on Monday on worries that the U.S. Fed would keep
interest rates higher for longer while rising concerns after
North Korea fired more ballistic missiles added to the dour
mood.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.26% at 17,989.55 as of
10:01 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex was higher by
0.41% at 61,252.99.
Six of the 13 major sectoral indexes fell with pharma
index losing nearly 1%. Cipla, the second
highest weighted stock in the pharma index, tumbled nearly 7%,
to a near-seven-month low after the company's Pithampur unit
received eight observations from U.S. drug regulator after
inspection. The stock was the top Nifty 50 loser.
Beating the weak sentiment, Hindustan Unilever
rose nearly 1% and was among the top Nifty 50 gainers after the
FMCG major agreed to sell and divest brands in its foods
business, including "Annapurna" and "Captain Cook." Samvardhana
Motherson climbed as much as 5.7% after French car
parts maker Faurecia agreed to sell its SAS cockpit modules arm
to Motherson Group.
The ongoing concerns over the future rate hiking path in the
U.S. remained an overhang after official data showed a rise in
export prices in January.
Investors await the minutes of the Fed's meeting, due on
Wednesday, to assess the U.S. central bank's future rate hiking
path. U.S. markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday.
Meanwhile, North Korea fired two more ballistic missiles off
its east coast earlier in the day after the country fired an
intercontinental ballistic missile into the sea off Japan's west
coast on Saturday and warned U.S. forces to halt their military
drills in the pacific, keeping investors on edge.
Asian markets recovered from a mixed start, with the MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rising 0.65%.
($1 = 82.7310 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)