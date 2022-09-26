Samvardhana Motherson International : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A

In this respect, details prescribed vide SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 along with press release and investor presentation to be issued by the Company are respectively enclosed herewith as Annexure - 'A' and 'B'.

The closing of the transaction is subject to completion of customary conditions precedent and expected to be completed in next 6 (six) to 8 (eight) months.

SMR Automotive Mirrors UK Limited, United Kingdom ("SMR UK"), a 100% step down subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV, Netherlands ("SMRP BV"), has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Ichikoh Industries, Ltd., Japan ("Ichikoh") for the acquisition of 100% equity share capital held by Ichikoh in Misato Industries Co. Ltd., Japan and Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Parts Co., Ltd., China. SMRP BV is a material and 100% subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited).

Presence: The Target Group is a leading manufacturer of automotive mirrors and associated products in Japan and to Japanese OEMs in China. The Target Group has 3 manufacturing plants across Japan and China.

History of Turnover: The key financial information of the Target Group is as follows:

Brief background about the entity acquired in terms of products/line of business acquired, date of incorporation, history of last 3 years turnover, country in which the acquired entity has presence and other significant information (in brief)

Press Release

for immediate publication

Motherson announces its 1st acquisition in Japan, to acquire mirror business of Ichikoh Industries

India 26th September 2022 -Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV (SMRPBV), through its Vision systems division, has entered into an agreement with Ichikoh Industries (a subsidiary of Valeo SE) in Japan to buy 100% stake of its mirror business at an Enterprise Value of JPY 5.2 Bn (subject to customary closing adjustments for debt/debt-like items and working capital).

The transaction includes Ichikoh's mirror business (development and manufacturing of automotive mirrors and associated products) in Japan and China, catering largely to Japanese OEMs. The target business reported revenues of JPY 15.8 billion in 2021. With this transaction Motherson will add three manufacturing facilities across Japan and China and 260 patents to its IP portfolio.

This acquisition will be a major milestone in the group's relationship with Japan which began in 1983 with its first collaboration. As the 3rd largest automotive production hub with strong technology leadership, Japan remains a key target market for Motherson. In July 2022, Motherson established two facilities in Hamamatsu, Japan and this acquisition is the next major step in line with the Group strategy of 3CX10 with increased geographic and customer diversification. Completion of this transaction will provide Motherson with strong local R&D and manufacturing footprint, further strengthening group's relationship with Japanese OEMs. The improved customer connect with Japanese OEMs is expected to be a key catalyst for growth across the global footprint of these customers.

This will be the third acquisition under the Vision systems business division during the current five-year plan following acquisitions in Turkey and China. With this transaction, Vision systems will achieve majority of its strategic geographical expansion objectives that were highlighted as a part of the of the Group's 2025 five- year plan. The increased share of Japanese OEMs which were previously under-represented in the Vision system portfolio will create additional growth opportunities for the division in the future.

The proposed deal is expected to be closed in 6-8 months subject to completion of all conditions precedent

Commenting on the deal, Mr Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman, Motherson said, "Inorganic growth is an integral part of our Vision 2025. With this acquisition, Motherson will acquire design and manufacturing footprint in Japan enabling closer coordination and stronger relationship with Japanese customers both for their local as well as global business. This will also help Visions Systems to expand its geographical reach in China and in its ability to grow business with Japanese OEMs. Being an EPS accretive transaction, we are confident that we will be able to create value for our customers and shareholders by this acquisition"

Mr. Christophe Vilatte, President and CEO, Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. said:

"Ichikoh is a pioneer of the automotive mirror business in Japan with its long history and close relationship with Japanese OEM customers. I am convinced that with Motherson Group's advanced technologies and global presence, Ichikoh mirror business will be in a stronger position to continue meeting its customers' expectations and realizing further growth. At the same time, Ichikoh will focus on its expertise in lighting, which is currently undergoing a profound revolution."

About Ichikoh Group

Ichikoh Industries (a subsidiary of Valeo SE) is listed in Tokyo stock exchange (ticker 7244) and is headquartered in Isehara-shi,Kanagawa-ken (Japan). Ichikoh engages in lighting and mirror business as a Tier- 1 auto-parts supplier to various OEMs. Ichikoh's mirror business was established in 1965 and it has been a preferred automotive supplier in Japan for more than 55 years producing and supplying rear-view mirrors for automotive applications. The mirror business of Ichikoh has three state of the art manufacturing facilities in Japan and China.