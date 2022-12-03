Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Samvardhana Motherson International Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    517334   INE775A01035

SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(517334)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
74.00 INR   -0.07%
11/11Jefferies Adjusts Samvardhana Motherson International's Price Target to 60 Indian Rupees From 65 Rupees, Keeps at Underperform
MT
11/10Transcript : Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Samvardhana Motherson International : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

12/03/2022 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Samvardhana Motherson International Limited

(formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited)

Head Office: C-14 A & B, Sector 1, Noida - 201301 Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar, U.P. India

Tel: +91-120-6752100, 6752278, Fax: +91-120-2521866, 2521966, Website: www.motherson.com

December 3, 2022

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Plot No.C/1, G-Block

Rotunda Building

Bandra-Kurla Complex

P.J. Towers, Dalal Street

Bandra (E)

Fort

MUMBAI - 400051, India

MUMBAI - 400001, India

Scrip Code : MOTHERSON

Scrip Code : 517334

Ref. : Investor Meet

Dear Sir/ Madam

This is with reference to our previous letter dated October 10, 2022 in respect of Motherson Institutional Investor Meet 2022. In this respect, the presentation made at the said investor meet and video recording of the said meet have been uploaded at the Company's website www.motherson.comunder the section 'Investor Section / Analyst Call Transcripts'.

The above is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours truly,

For Samvardhana Motherson International Limited (formerly Motherson Sumi Systems Limited)

ALOK GOEL

Digitally signed by ALOK GOEL Date: 2022.12.03 22:38:41 +05'30'

Alok Goel

Company Secretary

Regd Office:

Unit - 705, C Wing, ONE BKC, G Block Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Mumbai - 400051, Maharashtra (India)

Tel: 022-61354800, Fax: 022-61354801

CIN No.: L34300MH1986PLC284510

Email: investorrelations@motherson.com

Disclaimer

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2022 17:46:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
11/11Jefferies Adjusts Samvardhana Motherson International's Price Target to 60 Indian Rupee..
MT
11/10Transcript : Samvardhana Motherson International Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Ca..
CI
11/10Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qua..
CI
10/06Samvardhana Motherson International Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in Morocco
MT
10/06Samvardhana Motherson International : Issuance/changes in Capital-Others
PU
10/06Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Inaugurates New Facility in Morocco
CI
10/03SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : BONUS..
FA
09/26Samvardhana Motherson International : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
PU
09/26Samvardhana Motherson Unit to Acquire Misato Industries, Ichikoh (Wuxi) Automotive Part..
MT
09/08Samvardhana Motherson Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in Serbia
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 741 B 9 098 M 9 098 M
Net income 2023 15 576 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2023 77 594 M 953 M 953 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,6x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 501 B 6 158 M 6 158 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 47 456
Free-Float 28,4%
Chart SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Samvardhana Motherson International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 74,00 INR
Average target price 90,05 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kunal Malani Chief Financial Officer
Vivek Chaand Sehgal Non-Executive Chairman
Pankaj Kumar Mital Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Naveen Ganzu Independent Non-Executive Director
Rekha Sethi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAMVARDHANA MOTHERSON INTERNATIONAL LIMITED-50.36%6 158
DENSO CORPORATION-21.98%41 317
APTIV PLC-37.11%28 106
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-19.17%17 519
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.11%15 130
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.93%13 135