SAN-A CO., LTD. is mainly engaged in the retail business which provides clothing products, food products and living related products, as well as eating out business. The Company operates in two segments. The Retail segment is engaged in sales of food products, clothing products, housing related products and eating out business. The Convenience Store (CVS) segment is engaged in operation of franchise systems and direct stores of convenience stores under the name Lawson in Okinawa Prefecture. The other business is engaged in general freight trucking business, inspection / value-added / sorting work, and insurance agency business.