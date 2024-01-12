SAN-A CO.,LTD. provided year-end cash dividend guidance for the year ending February 29, 2024. For the period, the company expects year-end dividend of JPY 74.00 per share compared to JPY 74.00 per share paid a year ago.
SAN-A CO.,LTD.
Equities
2659
JP3324500002
Food Retail & Distribution
