SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30,2021（Based on Japanese GAAP）

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 5, 2022 Company name: SAN-A CO., LTD. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 2659 URL https://www.san-a.co.jp Representative: President, Chief Executive Officer Tessei Uechi Inquiries: Director Taku Toyoda TEL 098(898)2230 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: January 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: No Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 30, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended November 30, 2021 152,108 0.5 6,124 (8.0) 7,271 3.8 4,810 6.3 Nine months ended November 30, 2020 151,294 1.8 6,660 (12.8) 7,008 (17.6) 4,527 (15.4) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended November 30, 2021 151.50 - Nine months ended November 30, 2020 141.64 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of November 30, 2021 164,870 129,895 76.8 4,099.33 As of February 28, 2021 174,574 131,138 73.3 4,001.24 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended February 28, 2021 - 0.00 - 55.00 55.00 Year ending February 28, 2022 - 0.00 - Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast) 55.00 55.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 208,022 2.6 10,474 14.5 10,850 13.6 7,227 19.0 226.12

