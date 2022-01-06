Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. SAN-A CO.,LTD.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2659   JP3324500002

SAN-A CO.,LTD.

(2659)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30,2021（Based on Japanese GAAP）

01/06/2022 | 12:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

January 5, 2022

Company name:

SAN-A CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

2659

URL https://www.san-a.co.jp

Representative:

President, Chief Executive Officer

Tessei Uechi

Inquiries:

Director

Taku Toyoda

TEL 098(898)2230

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

January 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

No

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 30, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended November 30, 2021

152,108

0.5

6,124

(8.0)

7,271

3.8

4,810

6.3

Nine months ended November 30, 2020

151,294

1.8

6,660

(12.8)

7,008

(17.6)

4,527

(15.4)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended November 30, 2021

151.50

-

Nine months ended November 30, 2020

141.64

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of November 30, 2021

164,870

129,895

76.8

4,099.33

As of February 28, 2021

174,574

131,138

73.3

4,001.24

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended February 28, 2021

-

0.00

-

55.00

55.00

Year ending February 28, 2022

-

0.00

-

Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast)

55.00

55.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

208,022

2.6

10,474

14.5

10,850

13.6

7,227

19.0

226.12

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of November 30, 2021

31,981,654

shares

As of February 28, 2021

31,981,654

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of November 30, 2021

1,085,510

shares

As of February 28, 2021

18,478

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended November 30, 2021

31,752,413

shares

Nine months ended November 30, 2020

31,963,185

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of November 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

40,124

28,853

Accounts receivable - trade

5,046

6,303

Merchandise and finished goods

12,892

13,619

Raw materials and supplies

307

370

Other

2,255

2,386

Total current assets

60,626

51,533

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

63,117

60,107

Land

35,015

35,092

Construction in progress

1,028

2,814

Other, net

3,674

3,416

Total property, plant and equipment

102,836

101,429

Intangible assets

771

813

Investments and other assets

10,340

11,094

Total non-current assets

113,948

113,337

Total assets

174,574

164,870

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

16,282

11,042

Short-term borrowings

-

200

Income taxes payable

1,999

1,392

Provision for bonuses

1,330

2,748

allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets

93

101

Other

16,732

12,392

Total current liabilities

36,439

27,877

Non-current liabilities

Retirement benefit liability

2,103

2,211

Asset retirement obligations

559

574

Other

4,333

4,312

Total non-current liabilities

6,997

7,098

Total liabilities

43,436

34,975

3

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of November 30, 2021

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

3,723

3,723

Capital surplus

3,686

3,710

Retained earnings

120,419

123,471

Treasury shares

(27)

(4,312)

Total shareholders' equity

127,801

126,593

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

113

78

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(22)

(18)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

91

59

Non-controlling interests

3,245

3,241

Total net assets

131,138

129,895

Total liabilities and net assets

174,574

164,870

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

November 30, 2020

November 30, 2021

Net sales

141,124

141,762

Cost of sales

97,515

97,947

Gross profit

43,608

43,815

Operating revenue

10,170

10,345

Operating gross profit

53,778

54,161

Selling, general and administrative expenses

47,117

48,036

Operating profit

6,660

6,124

Non-operating income

Interest income

10

8

Dividend income

20

10

Gain on adjustment of account payable

114

155

Subsidy income

-

912

Other

248

166

Total non-operating income

393

1,253

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

0

19

allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets putting in

33

40

Other

13

46

Total non-operating expenses

46

106

Ordinary profit

7,008

7,271

Extraordinary losses

Loss on retirement of non-current assets

119

21

Impairment loss

190

75

Total extraordinary losses

309

97

Profit before income taxes

6,698

7,174

Income taxes - current

2,949

3,187

Income taxes - deferred

(988)

(995)

Total income taxes

1,960

2,192

Profit

4,737

4,982

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

210

172

Profit attributable to owners of parent

4,527

4,810

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

SAN-A Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 05:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAN-A CO.,LTD.
12:28aSAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30,20..
PU
2021SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended August 31,2021&..
PU
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the Six Months Ended August ..
CI
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD. Announces Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending February 28..
CI
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending February 28, 2022
CI
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD.'s Equity Buyback announced on October 5, 2021, has expired with 1,075,80..
CI
2021Tranche Update on SAN-A CO.,LTD.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on October 5, 2021.
CI
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD. announces an Equity Buyback for 1,300,000 shares, representing 4.07% for..
CI
2021SAN-A CO.,LTD. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended May 31, 2021(..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 204 B 1 761 M 1 761 M
Net income 2022 7 000 M 60,4 M 60,4 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 1,42%
Capitalization 126 B 1 090 M 1 090 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 773
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart SAN-A CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
SAN-A CO.,LTD. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAN-A CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4 090,00 JPY
Average target price 5 200,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tessei Uechi President & Representative Director
Sawa Toyoda Manager-Finance & Corporate Planning
Joji Orita Chairman
Yasuhiro Imanaka MD, Head-Administration & Compliance
Seiko Nozaki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN-A CO.,LTD.-2.15%1 123
WALMART INC.-0.53%393 891
SYSCO CORPORATION2.97%41 464
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.1.10%34 927
THE KROGER CO.2.01%33 947
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.21%33 583