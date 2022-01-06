SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30,2021（Based on Japanese GAAP）
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 30, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
January 5, 2022
Company name:
SAN-A CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
2659
URL
https://www.san-a.co.jp
Representative:
President, Chief Executive Officer
Tessei Uechi
Inquiries:
Director
Taku Toyoda
TEL 098(898)2230
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
January 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
No
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended November 30, 2021 (from March 1, 2021 to November 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended November 30, 2021
152,108
0.5
6,124
(8.0)
7,271
3.8
4,810
6.3
Nine months ended November 30, 2020
151,294
1.8
6,660
(12.8)
7,008
(17.6)
4,527
(15.4)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended November 30, 2021
151.50
-
Nine months ended November 30, 2020
141.64
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of November 30, 2021
164,870
129,895
76.8
4,099.33
As of February 28, 2021
174,574
131,138
73.3
4,001.24
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended February 28, 2021
-
0.00
-
55.00
55.00
Year ending February 28, 2022
-
0.00
-
Year ending February 28, 2022 (Forecast)
55.00
55.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
208,022
2.6
10,474
14.5
10,850
13.6
7,227
19.0
226.12
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended November 30, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of November 30, 2021
31,981,654
shares
As of February 28, 2021
31,981,654
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of November 30, 2021
1,085,510
shares
As of February 28, 2021
18,478
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended November 30, 2021
31,752,413
shares
Nine months ended November 30, 2020
31,963,185
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of November 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
40,124
28,853
Accounts receivable - trade
5,046
6,303
Merchandise and finished goods
12,892
13,619
Raw materials and supplies
307
370
Other
2,255
2,386
Total current assets
60,626
51,533
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
63,117
60,107
Land
35,015
35,092
Construction in progress
1,028
2,814
Other, net
3,674
3,416
Total property, plant and equipment
102,836
101,429
Intangible assets
771
813
Investments and other assets
10,340
11,094
Total non-current assets
113,948
113,337
Total assets
174,574
164,870
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
16,282
11,042
Short-term borrowings
-
200
Income taxes payable
1,999
1,392
Provision for bonuses
1,330
2,748
allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets
93
101
Other
16,732
12,392
Total current liabilities
36,439
27,877
Non-current liabilities
Retirement benefit liability
2,103
2,211
Asset retirement obligations
559
574
Other
4,333
4,312
Total non-current liabilities
6,997
7,098
Total liabilities
43,436
34,975
3
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of November 30, 2021
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
3,723
3,723
Capital surplus
3,686
3,710
Retained earnings
120,419
123,471
Treasury shares
(27)
(4,312)
Total shareholders' equity
127,801
126,593
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
113
78
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(22)
(18)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
91
59
Non-controlling interests
3,245
3,241
Total net assets
131,138
129,895
Total liabilities and net assets
174,574
164,870
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
November 30, 2020
November 30, 2021
Net sales
141,124
141,762
Cost of sales
97,515
97,947
Gross profit
43,608
43,815
Operating revenue
10,170
10,345
Operating gross profit
53,778
54,161
Selling, general and administrative expenses
47,117
48,036
Operating profit
6,660
6,124
Non-operating income
Interest income
10
8
Dividend income
20
10
Gain on adjustment of account payable
114
155
Subsidy income
-
912
Other
248
166
Total non-operating income
393
1,253
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
0
19
allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets putting in
33
40
Other
13
46
Total non-operating expenses
46
106
Ordinary profit
7,008
7,271
Extraordinary losses
Loss on retirement of non-current assets
119
21
Impairment loss
190
75
Total extraordinary losses
309
97
Profit before income taxes
6,698
7,174
Income taxes - current
2,949
3,187
Income taxes - deferred
(988)
(995)
Total income taxes
1,960
2,192
Profit
4,737
4,982
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
210
172
Profit attributable to owners of parent
4,527
4,810
5
Sales 2022
204 B
1 761 M
1 761 M
Net income 2022
7 000 M
60,4 M
60,4 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,1x
Yield 2022
1,42%
Capitalization
126 B
1 090 M
1 090 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,58x
Nbr of Employees
1 773
Free-Float
59,8%
