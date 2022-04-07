SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28,2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: SAN-A CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Stock code: Representative: Inquiries: Tessei Uechi Taku Toyoda Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders: May 26, 2022 Scheduled date to file Securities Report: May 27, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: May 27, 2022 Preparation of supplementary material on financial results: Yes Holding of financial results meeting:

2659 URLhttps://www.san-a.co.jpPresident, Chief Executive Officer

Director

TEL 098(898)2230

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

April 5, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Year ended February 28, 2022 Year ended February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 204,355 202,767 % 0.8 1.7 Millions of yen 8,329 9,149 % (9.0) (13.9) Millions of yen 10,151 9,554 % 6.3 (17.7) Millions of yen 6,660 6,074 % 9.7 (20.9)

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity Ordinary profit/total assets Operating profit/net sales Year ended February 28, 2022 Year ended February 28, 2021 Yen 211.09 190.04 Yen - - % 5.2 4.8 % 6.0 5.6 % 4.4 4.8

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share As of February 28, 2022 As of February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 165,551 174,574 Millions of yen 131,712 131,138 % 77.6 73.3 Yen 4,160.04 4,001.24

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Cash and cash equivalents at end of period Year ended February 28, 2022 Year ended February 28, 2021 Millions of yen 4,085 19,686 Millions of yen (6,345) (6,428) Millions of yen (6,268) (2,133) Millions of yen 31,595 40,124

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share Total cash dividends (Total) Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated) Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated) 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Year ended February 28, 2021 Year ended February 28, 2022 Yen - - Yen 0.00 0.00 Yen - - Yen 55.00 60.00 Yen 55.00 60.00 Millions of yen 1,757 1,853 % 28.9 28.4 % 1.4 1.5 Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast) - 0.00 - 60.00 60.00 26.6

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Earnings per share Six months ending August 31, 2022 Full year Millions of yen 106,202 211,021 % 3.2 3.3 Millions of yen 5,076 10,124 % 16.8 21.5 Millions of yen 5,269 10,421 % 10.2 2.7 Millions of yen 3,470 6,956 % 8.8 4.4 Yen 112.32 225.17

4. Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended February 28, 2022 No (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Changes in accounting estimates:

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No No No No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022 31,981,654 shares As of February 28, 2021 31,981,654 shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022 1,085,510 shares As of February 28, 2021 18,478 shares

As of February 28, 2022

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended February 28, 2022 31,554,813 shares Year ended February 28, 2021 31,963,183 shares

Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets