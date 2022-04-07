SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28,2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Year Ended February 28, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
Company name: SAN-A CO., LTD.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Stock code: Representative: Inquiries:
Tessei Uechi
Taku Toyoda
Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:
May 26, 2022
Scheduled date to file Securities Report:
May 27, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
May 27, 2022
Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:
Yes
Holding of financial results meeting:
2659 URL https://www.san-a.co.jp President, Chief Executive Officer
Director
TEL 098(898)2230
Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
April 5, 2022
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Year ended February 28, 2022
Year ended February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 204,355 202,767
% 0.8 1.7
Millions of yen 8,329 9,149
% (9.0) (13.9)
Millions of yen 10,151 9,554
% 6.3 (17.7)
Millions of yen 6,660 6,074
% 9.7 (20.9)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity
Ordinary profit/total assets
Operating profit/net sales
Year ended February 28, 2022
Year ended February 28, 2021
Yen 211.09 190.04
Yen - -
% 5.2 4.8
% 6.0 5.6
% 4.4 4.8
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
As of February 28, 2022
As of February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 165,551 174,574
Millions of yen 131,712 131,138
% 77.6 73.3
Yen 4,160.04 4,001.24
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
Year ended February 28, 2022
Year ended February 28, 2021
Millions of yen 4,085 19,686
Millions of yen
(6,345) (6,428)
Millions of yen
(6,268) (2,133)
Millions of yen 31,595 40,124
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total cash dividends (Total)
Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)
Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Year ended February 28, 2021
Year ended February 28, 2022
Yen - -
Yen 0.00 0.00
Yen - -
Yen 55.00 60.00
Yen 55.00 60.00
Millions of yen 1,757 1,853
% 28.9 28.4
% 1.4 1.5
Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)
-
0.00
-
60.00
60.00
26.6
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Operating revenue
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Earnings per share
Six months ending August 31, 2022
Full year
Millions of yen
106,202 211,021
% 3.2
3.3
Millions of yen
5,076 10,124
% 16.8
21.5
Millions of yen
5,269 10,421
% 10.2
2.7
Millions of yen
3,470 6,956
% 8.8
4.4
Yen 112.32 225.17
4. Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended February 28, 2022
No
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
Changes in accounting estimates:
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No No No No
(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of February 28, 2022
31,981,654 shares
As of February 28, 2021
31,981,654 shares
As of February 28, 2022 31,981,654 shares As of February 28, 2
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of February 28, 2022
1,085,510 shares
As of February 28, 2021
18,478 shares
As of February 28, 2022
Average number of shares during the period
Year ended February 28, 2022
31,554,813 shares
Year ended February 28, 2021
31,963,183 shares
Year ended February 28, 2022 31,554,813 shares Year ended Febr
Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of February 28, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses
Other
40,124
5,046
12,892
307
567
1,688
31,595
5,569
12,751
357
586
1,839
Total current assets
60,626
52,700
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
Land
Leased assets, net Construction in progress
63,117
727
2,619
35,015
327
1,028
58,829
646
2,352
35,092
315
3,738
Total property, plant and equipment
102,836
100,975
Intangible assets
Leasehold interests in land Software
Other
410 313 47
407 362 47
Total intangible assets
771
817
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
Shares of subsidiaries and associates Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets Guarantee deposits
Construction assistance fund receivables Other
489
21
267
4,445
4,619
497
0
469
21
240
5,470
4,373
483
0
Total investments and other assets
10,340
11,058
Total non-current assets
113,948
112,850
Total assets
174,574
165,551
(Millions of yen)
As of February 28, 2021
As of February 28, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade Lease obligations Accounts payable - other Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Deposits received Provision for bonuses allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets Other
16,282
12
6,969
1,449
1,999
4,057
1,330
93
4,243
9,460
12
5,849
1,407
2,365
3,225
1,391
111
2,918
Total current liabilities
36,439
26,742
Non-current liabilities
Lease obligations
Long-term guarantee deposits Retirement benefit liability Asset retirement obligations Other
315
3,739
2,103
559
279
302
3,672
2,258
583
279
Total non-current liabilities
6,997
7,096
Total liabilities
43,436
33,839
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares
3,723 3,686 120,419
(27)
3,723 3,710 125,322
(4,312)
Total shareholders' equity
127,801
128,443
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
113 (22)
100 (15)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
91
85
Non-controlling interests
3,245
3,183
Total net assets
131,138
131,712
Total liabilities and net assets
174,574
165,551
(4,312)
(15)
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021
Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022
Net sales Cost of sales
189,116 130,402
190,506 131,315
Gross profit
58,714
59,191
Operating revenue
Real estate lease revenue Income from franchised stores Other
6,238 6,383 1,028
6,315 6,421 1,111
Total operating revenue
13,650
13,848
Operating gross profit
72,365
73,040
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Remuneration for directors (and other officers) Salaries and allowances
Provision for bonuses Retirement benefit expenses Other salaries
Rent expenses on land and buildings Depreciation
Utilities expenses Other
223
5,733
1,330
402
14,134
4,878
7,909
3,940
24,662
244
5,758
1,391
405
14,303
4,875
7,510
4,267
25,953
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
63,215
64,711
Operating profit
9,149
8,329
Non-operating income
Interest income Dividend income
Rental income from buildings
Gain on adjustment of account payable Sponsorship money income
Gain on sale of goods Penalty income Subsidy income Other
13
26
25
155
28
13
82 -
161
10
16
26
204
17
22
34
1,481
161
Total non-operating income
506
1,976
Sales 2022
204 B
1 644 M
1 644 M
Net income 2022
7 020 M
56,7 M
56,7 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
18,2x
Yield 2022
1,41%
Capitalization
127 B
1 030 M
1 030 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,63x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
1 773
Free-Float
56,4%
