    2659   JP3324500002

SAN-A CO.,LTD.

(2659)
SAN A : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended February 28,2022(Based on Japanese GAAP)

04/07/2022 | 02:13am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended February 28, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

Company name: SAN-A CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Stock code: Representative: Inquiries:

Tessei Uechi

Taku Toyoda

Scheduled date of ordinary general meeting of shareholders:

May 26, 2022

Scheduled date to file Securities Report:

May 27, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

May 27, 2022

Preparation of supplementary material on financial results:

Yes

Holding of financial results meeting:

2659 URLhttps://www.san-a.co.jpPresident, Chief Executive Officer

Director

TEL 098(898)2230

Yes (for institutional investors and analysts)

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the year ended February 28, 2022 (from March 1, 2021 to February 28, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

April 5, 2022

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Year ended February 28, 2022

Year ended February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 204,355 202,767

% 0.8 1.7

Millions of yen 8,329 9,149

% (9.0) (13.9)

Millions of yen 10,151 9,554

% 6.3 (17.7)

Millions of yen 6,660 6,074

% 9.7 (20.9)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Profit attributable to owners of parent/equity

Ordinary profit/total assets

Operating profit/net sales

Year ended February 28, 2022

Year ended February 28, 2021

Yen 211.09 190.04

Yen - -

% 5.2 4.8

% 6.0 5.6

% 4.4 4.8

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

As of February 28, 2022

As of February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 165,551 174,574

Millions of yen 131,712 131,138

% 77.6 73.3

Yen 4,160.04 4,001.24

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

Year ended February 28, 2022

Year ended February 28, 2021

Millions of yen 4,085 19,686

Millions of yen

(6,345) (6,428)

Millions of yen

(6,268) (2,133)

Millions of yen 31,595 40,124

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total cash dividends (Total)

Dividend payout ratio (Consolidated)

Ratio of dividends to net assets (Consolidated)

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Year ended February 28, 2021

Year ended February 28, 2022

Yen - -

Yen 0.00 0.00

Yen - -

Yen 55.00 60.00

Yen 55.00 60.00

Millions of yen 1,757 1,853

% 28.9 28.4

% 1.4 1.5

Year ending February 28, 2023 (Forecast)

-

0.00

-

60.00

60.00

26.6

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending February 28, 2023 (from March 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Operating revenue

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Earnings per share

Six months ending August 31, 2022

Full year

Millions of yen

106,202 211,021

% 3.2

3.3

Millions of yen

5,076 10,124

% 16.8

21.5

Millions of yen

5,269 10,421

% 10.2

2.7

Millions of yen

3,470 6,956

% 8.8

4.4

Yen 112.32 225.17

4. Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the year ended February 28, 2022

    No

    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations: Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

Changes in accounting estimates:

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No No No No

(3) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of February 28, 2022

31,981,654 shares

As of February 28, 2021

31,981,654 shares

As of February 28, 2022 31,981,654 shares As of February 28, 2

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of February 28, 2022

1,085,510 shares

As of February 28, 2021

18,478 shares

As of February 28, 2022

Average number of shares during the period

Year ended February 28, 2022

31,554,813 shares

Year ended February 28, 2021

31,963,183 shares

Year ended February 28, 2022 31,554,813 shares Year ended Febr

Consolidated financial statements Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of February 28, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits Accounts receivable - trade Merchandise and finished goods Raw materials and supplies Prepaid expenses

Other

40,124

5,046

12,892

307

567

1,688

31,595

5,569

12,751

357

586

1,839

Total current assets

60,626

52,700

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

Land

Leased assets, net Construction in progress

63,117

727

2,619

35,015

327

1,028

58,829

646

2,352

35,092

315

3,738

Total property, plant and equipment

102,836

100,975

Intangible assets

Leasehold interests in land Software

Other

410 313 47

407 362 47

Total intangible assets

771

817

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

Shares of subsidiaries and associates Long-term prepaid expenses Deferred tax assets Guarantee deposits

Construction assistance fund receivables Other

489

21

267

4,445

4,619

497

0

469

21

240

5,470

4,373

483

0

Total investments and other assets

10,340

11,058

Total non-current assets

113,948

112,850

Total assets

174,574

165,551

(Millions of yen)

As of February 28, 2021

As of February 28, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade Lease obligations Accounts payable - other Accrued expenses Income taxes payable Deposits received Provision for bonuses allowance for loss on collecting gift tickets Other

16,282

12

6,969

1,449

1,999

4,057

1,330

93

4,243

9,460

12

5,849

1,407

2,365

3,225

1,391

111

2,918

Total current liabilities

36,439

26,742

Non-current liabilities

Lease obligations

Long-term guarantee deposits Retirement benefit liability Asset retirement obligations Other

315

3,739

2,103

559

279

302

3,672

2,258

583

279

Total non-current liabilities

6,997

7,096

Total liabilities

43,436

33,839

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital Capital surplus Retained earnings Treasury shares

3,723 3,686 120,419

(27)

3,723 3,710 125,322

(4,312)

Total shareholders' equity

127,801

128,443

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

113 (22)

100 (15)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

91

85

Non-controlling interests

3,245

3,183

Total net assets

131,138

131,712

Total liabilities and net assets

174,574

165,551

(4,312)

(15)

Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income Consolidated statements of income

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2021

Fiscal year ended February 28, 2022

Net sales Cost of sales

189,116 130,402

190,506 131,315

Gross profit

58,714

59,191

Operating revenue

Real estate lease revenue Income from franchised stores Other

6,238 6,383 1,028

6,315 6,421 1,111

Total operating revenue

13,650

13,848

Operating gross profit

72,365

73,040

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Remuneration for directors (and other officers) Salaries and allowances

Provision for bonuses Retirement benefit expenses Other salaries

Rent expenses on land and buildings Depreciation

Utilities expenses Other

223

5,733

1,330

402

14,134

4,878

7,909

3,940

24,662

244

5,758

1,391

405

14,303

4,875

7,510

4,267

25,953

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

63,215

64,711

Operating profit

9,149

8,329

Non-operating income

Interest income Dividend income

Rental income from buildings

Gain on adjustment of account payable Sponsorship money income

Gain on sale of goods Penalty income Subsidy income Other

13

26

25

155

28

13

82 -

161

10

16

26

204

17

22

34

1,481

161

Total non-operating income

506

1,976

Disclaimer

SAN-A Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 06:12:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
