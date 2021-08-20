Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
  News
  7. Summary
    SJT   US7982411057

SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST

(SJT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) on Behalf of Investors

08/20/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (“Trust” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SJT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 20, 2021, the Trust announced that “it will not declare a monthly cash distribution to the holders of its Units of beneficial interest” due to “excess production costs for the June 2021 production month.” The Trust disclosed that “true-ups that occurred last month to the lease operating and capital cost categories for the January 2021 through April 2021 production months resulting in additional profits were made in error” and that “the June 2021 reporting month includes a reduction of $2,043,557.99 gross profits ($1,532,668.49 net to the Trust) due to corrections for those periods.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 17% during intraday trading on August 20, 2021, as compared to the previous day’s close, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Trust securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
