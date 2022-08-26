San Juan Basin Royalty Trust : 2nd Quarter 2022 (PDF 8.71 MB)

Log in
    SJT   US7982411057

SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST

(SJT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:26 2022-08-26 pm EDT
14.12 USD   -0.18%
SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : 2nd Quarter 2022
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for August 2022
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for August 2022
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust : 2nd Quarter 2022

08/26/2022
SAN JUAN

BASIN

ROYALTY

TRUST

2022 SECOND QUARTER

TO OUR UNIT HOLDERS

We are pleased to present the 2022 2nd Quarter Report (this "Report") of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust") to the holders (the "Unit Holders") of units of beneficial interest in the Trust (the "Units"). The principal asset of the Trust is a 75% net overriding royalty interest (the "Royalty") that is carved out of certain oil and gas leasehold and royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico (the "Subject Interests"). The Subject Interests are owned by Hilcorp San Juan L.P. ("Hilcorp").

Royalty income distributed by Hilcorp to the Trust, which consists of 75% of the monthly net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, was approximately $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.6 million during the same period in 2021. The average natural gas price increased from $2.77 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $4.54 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Production of natural gas from the Subject Interests decreased from 7,517,056 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to 6,073,883 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Distributable income, which is the amount that the Trust distributes to the Unit Holders from the Royalty income less the amount of expenses paid by the Trust and any changes in cash reserves, increased from $7.2 million ($0.153748 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $13.3 million ($0.286277 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in distributable income was primarily attributable to higher natural gas prices.

Based on 46,608,796 Units outstanding, the per-Unit distributions during the second quarter of 2022 were as follows:

April

$ 0.082883

May

0.091781

June

0.111613

Quarter Total

$ 0.286277

Interest income was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021 due primarily to higher yields on short-term investments held by the Trust.

General and administrative expenses decreased approximately 4.6

  • for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to differences in timing in the receipt and payment of certain expenses by the Trust.

Total cash reserves were $1.0 million as of June 30, 2022. The Trustee does not anticipate any increases to the cash reserve above a level of $1.0 million in 2022, although it cannot guarantee that the Trustee will not increase such cash reserves in the future.

Hilcorp's capital expenditures decreased approximately $56,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to differences in timing in the payment of these expenditures along with capital expenditures attributable to the prior year's budget.

Royalty Income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, is associated with natural gas and oil production during February through April 2022 from the Subject Interests. Production of natural gas and oil and related average sales prices attributable to each of the Subject Interests and the Royalty for the three months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 were as follows:

For the Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Natural

Oil and

Natural

Oil and

Gas Condensate

Gas

Condensate

(Mcf)

(Bbls)

(Mcf)

(Bbls)

Production

Subject Interests

6,073,883

8,250

7,517,056

10,596

Royalty

3,324,092

5,574

2,765,560

6,509

Average Price (per Mcf/Bbl)

$4.54

$92.63

$2.77

$50.59

Based on Hilcorp's reporting methodology, the Trust recognizes production during the month in which the related Royalty Income is paid to the Trust. Royalty Income for a calendar year is based on the actual natural gas and oil production during the period beginning with November of the preceding calendar year through October of the current calendar year. Sales volumes attributable to the Royalty are determined by dividing the net profits by the Trust from the sale of natural gas and oil, respectively, by the prices received for sales of such volumes from the Subject Interests, taking into consideration production taxes attributable to the Subject Interests. Because the natural gas and oil sales attributable to the Royalty are based upon an allocation formula dependent on such factors as price and cost, including capital expenditures, the aggregate sales amounts from the Subject Interests may not provide a meaningful comparison to sales attributable to the Royalty.

The Trust continues to request periodic updates from Hilcorp as to its production and financial expectations with respect to the Subject Interests due to any effects caused by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the recent fluctuations in oil and gas pricing. Hilcorp has informed the Trust that, given the current natural gas pricing environment, Hilcorp does not anticipate materially reducing any of the Subject Interests' production or taking any of the Subject Interests' wells offline; however, both the Trust and Hilcorp continue to monitor the impact that future Covid-19 restrictions or outbreaks may have on production, including as it relates to personnel availability in New Mexico and other Subject Interests' areas. Hilcorp further informed the Trust that it does not anticipate that the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic will have any material impact on its operation of the Subject Interests or on its payments of Royalty Income to the Trust. However, the impact of the continued Covid-19 pandemic, including a resurgence of Covid-19 lockdowns in Asia, may extend existing supply chain disruptions and order backlogs for materials or services needed to maintain production in the Subject Interest areas, or have other unknown impacts on Hilcorp and the Subject Interests, and any such impact could result in actual results being different from Hilcorp's expectations.

April

May

June

Gross Income

$ 0.098405

$ 0.107921

$ 0.131472

Interest Income

$ 0.000002

$ 0.000012

$ 0.000025

Severance Tax

($ 0.012518)

($ 0.014222)

($ 0.016630)

Administration Expense

($ 0.003006)

($ 0.001930)

($ 0.003254)

Distributable Income

$ 0.082883

$ 0.091781

$ 0.111613

Percentage Depletion

0.014761

0.016188

0.019721

Factor

Cost Depletion Factor

0.011177

0.013878

0.014450

PNC Bank, National Association, Trustee

BY: ROSS C. DURR, RPL

Senior Vice President

Oil, Gas, and Mineral Interest Director

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES, AND TRUST CORPUS

June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Cash and Short-Term Investments

$

6,202,132

$

6,240,726

Net Overriding Royalty Interest in Producing Oil and Gas Properties

(net of accumulated amortization of $129,984,517 and $129,584,681

at June 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively)

3,291,011

3,690,847

$

9,493,143

$

9,931,573

Liabilities and Trust Corpus

Distribution Payable to Unit Holders

$

5,202,132

$

5,240,726

Cash Reserves

1,000,000

1,000,000

Trust Corpus - 46,608,796 Units of Beneficial Interest Authorized

3,291,011

3,690,847

and Outstanding

$

9,493,143

$

9,931,573

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Royalty Income

$

13,722,931

$

7,565,789

$

28,613,422

$

15,777,876

Interest Income

1,829

357

2,036

770

Total Income

13,724,760

7,566,146

28,615,458

15,778,646

General and Administrative Expenses

(381,718)

(400,138)

(903,189)

(861,395)

Distributable Income

$

13,343,042

$

7,166,008

$

27,712,269

$

14,917,251

Distributable Income Per Unit (46,608,796 Units)

$

0.286277

$

0.153748

$

0.594571

$

0.320052

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN TRUST CORPUS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Trust Corpus, Beginning of Period

$

3,436,820

$

4,758,683

$

3,690,847

$

5,123,834

Amortization of Net Overriding Royalty Interest

(145,809)

(372,878)

(399,836)

(738,029)

Distributable Income

13,343,042

7,166,008

27,712,269

14,917,251

Distributions Declared

(13,343,042)

(7,166,008)

(27,712,269)

(14,917,251)

Trust Corpus, End of Period

$

3,291,011

$

4,385,805

$

3,291,011

$

4,385,805

Distributions Declared (Per Unit)

$

0.286277

$

0.153748

$

0.594571

$

0.320052

These Condensed Financial Statements and the other information presented in this Report should be read in conjunction with the information in the Trust's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (including but not limited to the Condensed Financial Statements and notes thereto) for the quarterly period ending June 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022.

MONTEZUMA

LA PLATA

ARCHULETA

DURANGO

FARMINGTON

NEW MEXICO

RIO ARIBA

SAN JUAN

McKINLEY

SANDOVAL

SAN JUAN BASIN

SAN JUAN BASIN

OIL FIELDS

GAS FIELDS

LEASEHOLD ACREAGE

Except for historical information contained in this Report, the statements in this Report may contain or include forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "intend," or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements and the financial prospects of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, volatility of oil and gas prices, governmental regulation or action, litigation, uncertainties about estimates of reserves, capital expenditures, drilling activity, development activities, production efforts and volumes, and the results of the Trust's activities. Such statements are based on certain assumptions of PNC Bank,NA, the Trustee and by Hilcorp, the owner of the working interest through the reporting period, with respect to future events; are based on an assessment of, and are subject to, a variety of factors deemed relevant by the Trustee and Hilcorp; and involve risks and uncertainties. However, whether actual results and developments will conform with such expectations and predictions is subject to a

number of risks and uncertainties which could affect the future results

of the energy industry in general, and the Trust and Hilcorp in

particular, and could cause those results to differ materially from those

expressed in such forward-looking statements. The actual results

or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or

effects on

Hilcorp's business and the Trust. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments

may differ

materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. The Trust undertakes no obligation to publicly update or

revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

SAN JUAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST

PNC Bank, National Association, Trustee 2200 Post Oak Blvd, Floor 18 Houston, Texas 77056

Toll-free telephone: (866) 809-4553

Outside U.S. telephone: (904) 230-3401 www.sjbrt.com

sjt@pnc.com

PAYING AGENT / TRANSFER AGENT / REGISTRAR

Computershare Investor Services

www.computershare.com

Customer Service: (312) 360-5154

Disclaimer

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
