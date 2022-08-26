San Juan Basin Royalty Trust : 2nd Quarter 2022 (PDF 8.71 MB)

We are pleased to present the 2022 2nd Quarter Report (this "Report") of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust") to the holders (the "Unit Holders") of units of beneficial interest in the Trust (the "Units"). The principal asset of the Trust is a 75% net overriding royalty interest (the "Royalty") that is carved out of certain oil and gas leasehold and royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico (the "Subject Interests"). The Subject Interests are owned by Hilcorp San Juan L.P. ("Hilcorp").

Royalty income distributed by Hilcorp to the Trust, which consists of 75% of the monthly net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, was approximately $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $7.6 million during the same period in 2021. The average natural gas price increased from $2.77 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $4.54 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Production of natural gas from the Subject Interests decreased from 7,517,056 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to 6,073,883 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Distributable income, which is the amount that the Trust distributes to the Unit Holders from the Royalty income less the amount of expenses paid by the Trust and any changes in cash reserves, increased from $7.2 million ($0.153748 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2021, to $13.3 million ($0.286277 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in distributable income was primarily attributable to higher natural gas prices.

Based on 46,608,796 Units outstanding, the per-Unit distributions during the second quarter of 2022 were as follows: