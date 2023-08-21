We are pleased to present the 2023 2nd Quarter Report (this "Report") of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust") to the holders (the "Unit Holders") of units of beneﬁcial interest in the Trust (the "Units"). The principal asset of the Trust is a 75% net overriding royalty interest (the "Royalty") that is carved out of certain oil and gas leasehold and royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico (the "Subject Interests"). The Subject Interests are owned by Hilcorp San Juan L.P. ("Hilcorp").

Royalty income distributed by Hilcorp to the Trust, which consists of 75% of the monthly net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, was approximately $8.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, compared to $13.7 million during the same period in 2022. The average natural gas price decreased from $4.54 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to $3.69 per Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Production of natural gas from the Subject Interests decreased from 6,073,883 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to 5,613,332 Mcf for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Distributable income, which is the amount that the Trust distributes to the Unit Holders from the Royalty income less the amount of expenses paid by the Trust and any changes in cash reserves, decreased from $13.3 million ($0.286277 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2022, to $8.1 million ($0.173518 per Unit) for the three months ended June 30, 2023. The decrease in distributable income was primarily attributable to lower production quantities, exacerbated by lower natural gas prices.

Based on 46,608,796 Units outstanding, the per-Unit distributions during the second quarter of 2023 were as follows:

April $ 0.103807 May 0.052724 June 0.016987 Quarter Total $ 0.173518

Interest income was higher for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to increased funds available for investment and higher yields on short-term investments.

General and administrative expenses increased approximately 30% for the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to differences in timing in the receipt and payment of certain expenses by the Trust.

Total cash reserves were $1.0 million as of June 30, 2023. The Trustee is authorized to determine in its discretion, the amount of cash reserves