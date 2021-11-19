San Juan Basin Royalty Trust : 3rd Quarter 2021 (PDF 3.46 MB)

TO OUR UNIT HOLDERS

We are pleased to present the 2021 3rd Quarter Report (this "Report") of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the "Trust") to the holders (the "Unit Holders") of units of beneficial interest in the Trust (the "Units"). The principal asset of the Trust is a 75% net overriding royalty interest (the "Royalty") that is carved out of certain oil and gas leasehold and royalty interests in properties located in the San Juan Basin of New Mexico (the "Subject Interests"). The Subject Interests are owned by Hilcorp San Juan L.P. ("Hilcorp").

On June 1, 2021, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. ("PNC") announced that it had completed the purchase of BBVA USA Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, including its U.S. banking subsidiary, BBVA USA, an Alabama-chartered bank and trustee of the Trust ("BBVA USA"). On October 8, 2021, PNC Bank, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of PNC, succeeded BBVA USA as the trustee of the Trust following BBVA USA's merger with and into PNC Bank.

Royalty income distributed by Hilcorp to the Trust, which consists of monthly net proceeds attributable to the Royalty, was approximately $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. There was no Royalty income during the three months ended September 30, 2020 due to excess production costs from the April 2020 production month. The average natural gas price increased from $1.46 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to $2.74 per Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Production of natural gas from the Subject Interests increased from 5,786,304 Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2020 to 6,410,955 Mcf for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Distributable income, which is the amount that the Trust distributes to the Unit Holders from the Royalty income less the amount of expenses paid by the Trust and any changes in cash reserves, was $5.7 million ($0.121735 per Unit) for the three months ended September 30, 2021. There was no distributable income during the three months ended September 30, 2020.

Based on 46,608,796 Units outstanding, the per-Unit distributions during the third quarter of 2021 were as follows: