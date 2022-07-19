San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Declares Cash Distribution for July 2022

PNC Bank, National Association, as the trustee (the “Trustee”) of the San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (the “Trust”) (NYSE: SJT), today declared a monthly cash distribution to the holders (the “Unit Holders”) of its units of beneficial interest (the “Units”) of $6,766,905.11 or $0.145185 per Unit, based primarily upon the reported production of the Trust’s subject interests (the “Subject Interests”) during the month of May 2022. The distribution is payable August 12, 2022, to the Unit Holders of record as of July 29, 2022.

For the production month of May 2022, the owner of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp San Juan L.P. and the operator of the Subject Interests, Hilcorp Energy Company (collectively, “Hilcorp”), reported to the Trust net profits of $9,121,113 ($6,840,835 net royalty amount to the Trust).

Hilcorp reported $12,895,888 of total revenue from the Subject Interests for the production month of May 2022. For the Subject Interests, Hilcorp reported $3,774,775 of production costs for the production month of May 2022, consisting of $2,153,920 of lease operating expense, $1,580,833 of severance taxes and $40,022 of capital costs.

Based upon the information that Hilcorp provided to the Trust, gas volumes for the Subject Interests for May 2022 totaled 2,019,106 Mcf (2,243,451 MMBtu), as compared to 2,098,999 Mcf (2,332,221 MMBtu) for April 2022. Dividing revenues by production volume yielded an average gas price for May 2022 of $6.09 per Mcf ($5.48 per MMBtu), as compared to an average gas price for April 2022 of $4.82 per Mcf ($4.34 per MMBtu).

Production from the Subject Interests continues to be gathered, processed, and sold under market sensitive and customary agreements, as recommended for approval by the Trust’s Consultant. The Trustee continues to engage with Hilcorp regarding its ongoing accounting and reporting to the Trust, and the Trust’s third-party compliance auditors continue to audit payments made by Hilcorp to the Trust, inclusive of sales revenues, production costs, capital expenditures, adjustments, actualizations, and recoupments. The Trust’s auditing process has also included detailed analysis of Hilcorp’s pricing and rates charged. As previously disclosed in the Trust’s filings, these revenues and costs (along with all costs) are the subject of the Trust’s ongoing comprehensive audit process by our professional consultants and outside counsel to ensure full compliance with all the underlying operative Trust agreements and evaluating all available potential remedies in the event there is evidence of non-compliance.

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the statements in this news release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “estimates,” “anticipates,” “could,” “plan,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Forward-looking statements and the business prospects of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, certain information provided to the Trust by Hilcorp, volatility of oil and gas prices, governmental regulation or action, litigation, and uncertainties about estimates of reserves. These and other risks are described in the Trust’s reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005785/en/