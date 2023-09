San Leon Energy Plc is an independent oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria. Its segments include Poland, Morocco, Albania, Nigeria, Ireland, Netherlands and Spain. Its Oil Mining Lease 18 (OML 18) is located in the Southern Niger Delta and comprises a mangrove swamp area, covering over 1,035 square kilometers. It holds a 4.5% net profit interest on Standard Exploration License 1/11 (Barryroe) which is located in the North Celtic Sea, offshore Ireland. It holds a 100% participating interest in the Durresi Block, offshore Albania. The license area contains the A4-1X gas/condensate/light oil discovery. It has interests in two concessions onshore Northern Spain, namely the Cronos concession in the Almazan Basin and Aquiles concession in the Zaragoza Basin. The Company, through its subsidiaries, San Leon (Netherlands) Limited and San Leon Energy B.V., is the beneficiary of two royalties on Block Q13A, which is located offshore the Netherlands.