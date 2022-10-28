IN BRIEF: San Leon says shareholding Decklar starts loading crude oil

San Leon Energy PLC - oil and gas production, development and exploration in Nigeria - Says Decklar Petroleum Ltd, in which it has an 11% shareholding and to which it has made a USD5.5 million loan, has obtained permits and started loading of crude oil onto trucks at Oza oil field in Nigeria. The crude will be trucked to a processing and sales terminal in Nigeria with which Decklar has entered into an agreement.

The agreement provides for an initial delivery of 10,000 barrels with discussions taking place to increase this to 30,000 barrels.

Current stock price: 36.50 pence, up 4.0% on Friday

12-month change: down 11%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.