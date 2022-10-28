Advanced search
    SLE   IE00BWVFTP56

SAN LEON ENERGY PLC

(SLE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:06 2022-10-28 am EDT
36.50 GBX   +3.99%
06:26aIN BRIEF: San Leon says shareholding Decklar starts loading crude oil
AI
09/30San Leon Energy : Interim results 2022
PU
09/30San Leon Energy plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
IN BRIEF: San Leon says shareholding Decklar starts loading crude oil

10/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
San Leon Energy PLC - oil and gas production, development and exploration in Nigeria - Says Decklar Petroleum Ltd, in which it has an 11% shareholding and to which it has made a USD5.5 million loan, has obtained permits and started loading of crude oil onto trucks at Oza oil field in Nigeria. The crude will be trucked to a processing and sales terminal in Nigeria with which Decklar has entered into an agreement.

The agreement provides for an initial delivery of 10,000 barrels with discussions taking place to increase this to 30,000 barrels.

Current stock price: 36.50 pence, up 4.0% on Friday

12-month change: down 11%

By Holly Beveridge; hollybeveridge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.23% 94.37 Delayed Quote.17.17%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.28% 483.9963 Real-time Quote.17.23%
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC 3.99% 36.5 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
WTI -0.42% 88.203 Delayed Quote.17.00%
Sales 2022 9,09 M 9,10 M 9,10 M
Net income 2022 -32,7 M -32,7 M -32,7 M
Net cash 2022 20,1 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 183 M 183 M 183 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,9x
EV / Sales 2023 19,3x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 84,7%
Oisín Fanning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Price Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Davies Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC-13.87%183
CHEVRON CORPORATION51.60%348 228
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.45%161 217
EOG RESOURCES, INC.51.27%78 747
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED52.29%67 561
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION150.16%66 765