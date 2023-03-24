Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. San Leon Energy plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SLE   IE00BWVFTP56

SAN LEON ENERGY PLC

(SLE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:48:07 2023-03-24 am EDT
21.28 GBX   -3.49%
06:52aSan Leon Energy refinancing advancing more slowly than expected
AN
06:30aSan Leon Energy Expects Delay in Refinancing; Shares Down 6%
MT
06:07aStrong February UK Retail Sales Mask Weak Outlook
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

San Leon Energy refinancing advancing more slowly than expected

03/24/2023 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - San Leon Energy PLC on Friday said discussions regarding its refinancing have advanced "much slower than anticipated" since its statement in December that it was expecting to conclude the refinancing early in 2023.

The oil and gas production, development and exploration company focused on Nigeria said discussions continue with its preferred alternative funding partner, as well as with a second potential lender, adding that it expects to complete the refinancing in the near-term.

The company noted that it is currently receiving "very limited" cash flows, which are contributing to the day to day running of the business, while it continues to manage overheads.

San Leon added that several creditors remain outstanding, and that it is in "regular dialogue" with these creditors to keep them informed with the progress of the refinancing.

"The company's creditors are not currently putting the company under undue pressure and the board of directors is confident that all creditors will be settled following the conclusion of the proposed refinancing," the company said.

San Leon also noted that the potential sale of its investments in Decklar Petroleum Ltd remains subject to the purchaser finalising funding for the acquisition.

San Leon shares fell 3.5% to 21.28 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -3.31% 72.96 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC -3.49% 21.28 Delayed Quote.-34.57%
WTI -3.02% 67.47 Delayed Quote.-12.95%
All news about SAN LEON ENERGY PLC
06:52aSan Leon Energy refinancing advancing more slowly than expected
AN
06:30aSan Leon Energy Expects Delay in Refinancing; Shares Down 6%
MT
06:07aStrong February UK Retail Sales Mask Weak Outlook
DJ
05:38aAIM WINNERS & LOSERS: Warpaint rises on strong trading expectations
AN
05:34aFTSE 100 Lower Again as Banks, Miners, Oil Stocks Fall
DJ
03/16Inspirit Energy reports progress on Inspirit Charger
AN
03/16Inspirit Energy reports progress on Inspirit Charger
AN
03/08Poolbeg patent boost; Resolute Mining resource up
AN
03/07San Leon Energy Says Nigerian Oil Mining License Stake 'Unaffected' By Operator Removal..
MT
03/01Riverstone Energy ups NAV; SuperSeed optimistic
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11,4 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
Net income 2022 8,57 M 9,33 M 9,33 M
Net cash 2022 63,6 M 69,3 M 69,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 122 M 122 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 84,7%
Chart SAN LEON ENERGY PLC
Duration : Period :
San Leon Energy plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAN LEON ENERGY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 €
Average target price 1,00 €
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oisín Fanning Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julian Lester Tedder Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mutiu Sunmonu Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Price Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
John Davies Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN LEON ENERGY PLC-34.57%122
CHEVRON CORPORATION-13.91%297 575
CONOCOPHILLIPS-18.29%119 891
CNOOC LIMITED14.23%69 099
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-19.10%62 140
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-5.21%57 063
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer