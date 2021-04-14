San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES
Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") dated 23 March 2021 (the "AGM Notice"), in relation to the Annual General Meeting to be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 26 April 2021, Monday, at 3:00 pm (the "AGM").
To comply with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation ("Regulation"), seats shall be limited and will be available on a first-come- first served basis in order to maintain social distancing and avoid over-crowding at the AGM venue. Given such limitation in seats, the Company strongly recommends the shareholders to appoint the chairman of the above meeting as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions as they have indicated in their proxy forms on their behalf, instead of attending the above meeting in person. The proxy forms were despatched to shareholders and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at info.sanmiguel.com.hk or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. To be valid, proxy forms must be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the meeting.
With reference to the Joint Statement dated 1 April 2020 made by The Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to General Meetings in light of the Regulation, the Company will also implement the following prevention and control measures at the AGM against the pandemic to protect the shareholders from the risk of infection:
Upon arrival, all shareholders or their proxies and guests are required to take body temperature before registration. Anyone with a body temperature above
37.3 degrees Celsius will not be given access to the venue.
Anyone who has any of the symptoms of fever, malaise, dry cough or shortness of breath, is subject to any compulsory quarantine or medical surveillance order by the Department of Health of Hong Kong, or has had close contact with any COVID-19 patient or person under quarantine, will not be given access to the venue. Shareholders attending the AGM will be required to make a representation that they do not fall under any of these conditions.
All shareholders or their proxies and guests are required to wear surgical face masks properly before they are permitted to enter the venue of the meeting, and at all times while at the said venue and during the AGM.
There shall be no distribution of physical corporate souvenirs/gifts.
No refreshments will be served.
Any person who refuses to comply with any of the precautionary measures in (i) to (iii) above may be refused entry or be requested to leave the AGM venue at the sole discretion of the Company.
Subject to the developments in the COVID-19 situation and changes in any of the COVID-19-related regulations, the Company may be required to introduce modifications to the AGM arrangements at short notice and issue further announcements as appropriate. Shareholders are advised to regularly check the Company's website (info.sanmiguel.com.hk) for updates on the AGM arrangements and/or further precautionary measures to be taken.
