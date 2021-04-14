San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong : ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code: 236)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited (the "Company") dated 23 March 2021 (the "AGM Notice"), in relation to the Annual General Meeting to be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 26 April 2021, Monday, at 3:00 pm (the "AGM").

To comply with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Prohibition on Group Gathering) Regulation ("Regulation"), seats shall be limited and will be available on a first-come- first served basis in order to maintain social distancing and avoid over-crowding at the AGM venue. Given such limitation in seats, the Company strongly recommends the shareholders to appoint the chairman of the above meeting as his/her proxy to vote on the resolutions as they have indicated in their proxy forms on their behalf, instead of attending the above meeting in person. The proxy forms were despatched to shareholders and may also be downloaded from the Company's website at info.sanmiguel.com.hk or the HKEXnews' website at www.hkexnews.hk. To be valid, proxy forms must be deposited at the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the meeting.

With reference to the Joint Statement dated 1 April 2020 made by The Securities and Futures Commission and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in relation to General Meetings in light of the Regulation, the Company will also implement the following prevention and control measures at the AGM against the pandemic to protect the shareholders from the risk of infection: