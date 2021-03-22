Log in
SAN MIGUEL BREWERY HONG KONG LIMITED

(236)
San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong : LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

03/22/2021
࠰ಥ͛ɢਭৢᅀϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 236)

23 March 2021

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

Dear Sir/Madam,

We have pleasure in enclosing the 2020 Annual Report of San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited (the "Company"), the notice of the Fifty-eighth Annual General Meeting and the proxy form.

This year's Annual General Meeting will be held at Island Ballroom, Level 5, Island Shangri-La Hong Kong, Two Pacific Place, Supreme Court Road, Central, Hong Kong on 26 April 2021, Monday at 3:00 p.m.. Shareholders registration will start at 2:30 p.m..

This letter is being sent to all persons currently registered as shareholders. If you have sold your San Miguel shares, please disregard this notice.

In order to supply you with adequate facilities, we would appreciate notiﬁcation of your intention to attend the meeting before 20 April 2021, Tuesday via completion and return of the appended slip.

Enclosed is a proxy form for shareholders who are unable to attend the Annual General Meeting and who wish to instruct how voting on resolutions should be registered on their behalf. Please return your proxy form to the share registrar of the Company, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time of the meeting. (Please refer to note 8 of the proxy form for details.)

Yours faithfully,

SAN MIGUEL BREWERY HONG KONG LIMITED

Ramon G. Torralba

Managing Director

REPLY SLIP

The Company Secretary

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited 9/F., Citimark Building, 28 Yuen Shun Circuit Siu Lek Yuen, Shatin

New Territories Hong Kong

I shall attend the Fifty-eighth Annual General Meeting.

NAME:

ADDRESS:

(Please print name and address clearly in block letters.)

TEL. NO:

SIGNATURE:

DATE:

Disclaimer

San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 03:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 556 M 71,6 M 71,6 M
Net income 2020 17,2 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
Net cash 2020 63,2 M 8,14 M 8,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 362 M 46,7 M 46,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,59x
EV / Sales 2020 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 491
Free-Float 24,7%
Chart SAN MIGUEL BREWERY HONG KONG LIMITED
Duration : Period :
San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ramon S. Ang President & Chief Executive Officer
Ramon G. Torralba Managing Director & Executive Director
Ka Lun Cheung Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
W. M. Cheung Senior Manager-Information Technology
W. S. Yeung Senior Manager-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAN MIGUEL BREWERY HONG KONG LIMITED22.78%47
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV-7.07%123 066
HEINEKEN N.V.-2.37%62 794
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.5.33%43 991
AMBEV S.A.-0.70%42 865
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-7.62%38 899
