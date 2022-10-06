Advanced search
    SMC   PHY751061151

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

(SMC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
99.00 PHP   +2.43%
10/05Far East Mulls 88.5% Stake Sale in Eagle Cement to San Miguel
MT
10/04San Miguel Corporation agreed to acquire Eagle Cement Corporation from Far East Cement Corporation for PKR 97.4 billion.
CI
10/04SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Gunmen in southern Mexico kill mayor, 17 others -media

10/06/2022 | 06:45am EDT
(Reuters) - Attackers killed 18 people on Wednesday when they opened fire in a city hall in San Miguel Totolapan, a town in southern Mexico, Mexican daily El Universal reported on Thursday.

Those killed included town Mayor Conrado Mendoza and his father Juan, the newspaper quoted the State Attorney General as saying.

The gunmen appeared to have carried out a coordinated series of attacks inside the building with the aim of killing the mayor, the newspaper said. It said the attackers were presumed to belong to an armed group called Los Tequileros.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru and John Stonestreet in London; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 941 B 16 012 M 16 012 M
Net income 2021 13 925 M 237 M 237 M
Net Debt 2021 799 B 13 598 M 13 598 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 1,22%
Capitalization 236 B 4 015 M 4 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 45 614
Free-Float 15,8%
Chart SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
San Miguel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 99,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino CFO, Treasurer & Corporate Information Officer
Virgilio S. Jacinto Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Reynato Serrano Puno Independent Director
Margarito Bustalino Teves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION-13.84%4 015
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-5.88%615 851
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-14.72%119 789
SIEMENS AG-31.73%81 145
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-28.51%73 952
3M COMPANY-35.16%63 785