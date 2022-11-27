Philippine leader hopes court will reconsider Manila power deal

MANILA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Philippine President
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hopes the country's Court of Appeals will
reconsider a decision that raises the possibility of electricity
rate hikes in the capital, the Office of the Press Secretary
said in a statement on Sunday.
The court allowed South Premiere Power Corp., a unit of San
Miguel Corp to suspend a power supply agreement with
Manila Electric Company (Meralco) after the companies
were prevented from raising tariffs by the regulator.
"We hope that the CA (Court of Appeals) will reconsider and
include in their deliberations the extremely deleterious effect
this will have on power prices for ordinary Filipinos," Marcos
was quoted as saying, describing the decision as "unfortunate".
South Premiere and Meralco had sought to raise prices amid
higher costs of coal, which the Energy Regulatory Commission
rejected in September citing fixed prices set under power supply
agreements.
Marcos, who began his six-year term in June, has promised
lower electricity rates, which are among the highest in Asia.
Higher electricity prices would put further pressure on
Philippine inflation, which hit the fastest pace in nearly 14
years last month.
San Miguel, the Southeast Asian nation's largest
conglomerate and one of its major power producers, has said it
needs "temporary relief" to allow it "to sustainably provide for
the increasing power needs of our country while meeting our
obligations to our various stakeholders".
It told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Friday it had
received a copy of the court's resolution.
Meralco, the country's biggest power distributor whose
franchise covers metropolitan Manila and nearby provinces, said
it was "reviewing the resolution in consultation with our
counsel to determine the next steps".
