  Homepage
  Equities
  Philippines
  Philippines Stock Exchange
  San Miguel Corporation
  News
  Summary
    SMC   PHY751061151

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

(SMC)
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
107.00 PHP   -0.83%
Philippines President Marcos vetoes economic zone bill championed by sister
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
SAN MIGUEL : Declaration of Cash Dividends
Philippines President Marcos vetoes economic zone bill championed by sister

07/02/2022 | 08:04am EDT
Philippines swears in Ferdinand Marcos Jr as new president

MANILA (Reuters) - In one of his first legislative acts, newly-inaugurated Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vetoed a bill sponsored by his lawmaker sister that would have created a special economic zone north of the capital, the presidential office said on Saturday.

Marcos, 64, who took office on June 30 after winning the May election by a landslide, has inherited over $200 billion in government debt driven by his predecessor's pandemic response and the impact on the economy.

"Fiscal prudence must be exercised particularly at times when resources are scarce and the needs are abundant," Marcos said in a letter on Friday addressed to Congress.

Creating a new special economic zone, which offers lengthy and wide ranging tax perks to investors, would pose a "substantial financial risks to the country", Marcos said.

In May, the upper chamber of congress passed a bill creating a special economic zone in Bulacan province. It was authored by Senator Imee Marcos, one of the president's many political allies in Congress.

Senator Marcos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The special economic zone would have included a $15 billion international airport project of conglomerate San Miguel Corp. The international airport will be designed to handle 100 million passengers annually, compared with the 31-million capacity of the existing main gateway in Manila.

Marcos, the son of the Philippine ruler overthrown in a popular uprising 36 years ago, was sworn in as the country's president on Thursday, promising to strive for unity and a better future while praising his late father's legacy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Mike Harrison)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 941 B 17 075 M 17 075 M
Net income 2022 20 226 M 367 M 367 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,31%
Capitalization 255 B 4 626 M 4 626 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 45 614
Free-Float 11,3%
Chart SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
San Miguel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 107,00 PHP
Average target price 135,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino CFO, Treasurer & Corporate Information Officer
Virgilio S. Jacinto Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Reynato Serrano Puno Independent Director
Margarito Bustalino Teves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION-6.88%4 626
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-9.26%612 010
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-16.02%119 203
SIEMENS AG-37.12%79 565
3M COMPANY-27.66%73 118
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-32.60%69 936