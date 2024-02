MANILA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Philippine government selected a consortium led by conglomerate San Miguel Corp as its preferred bidder to upgrade and operate the country's main international air gateway, its transportation ministry said on Friday.

San Miguel beat two other bidders for the $3 billion deal to improve and run the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila.

