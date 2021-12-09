Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. San Miguel Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMC   PHY751061151

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

(SMC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

San Miguel : Clarification of News Reports

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 9, 20212. SEC Identification Number PW-2773. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-060-741-0004. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, PhilippinesPostal Code15508. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8 632-30009. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
Title of Each Class Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
SMC 2,383,896,588
SMC2F 223,333,500
SMC2H 164,000,000
SMC2I 169,333,400
SMC2J 266,666,667
SMC2K 183,904,900
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel CorporationSMC PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure

Clarification of News Article.

Source philSTAR.com
Subject of News Report "Bank of Commerce eyes P3.2 billion from IPO"
Date of Publication Dec 8, 2021
Clarification of News Report

Please see attached.

Other Relevant Information

None

Filed on behalf by:
Name Mary Rose Tan
Designation Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 09 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
12/05SAN MIGUEL : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
12/01SAN MIGUEL : Change in Directors and/or Officers (Resignation, Removal or Appointment, Ele..
PU
12/01San Miguel Corporation Declares Cash Dividends for Common Shares, Payable on January 21..
CI
12/01San Miguel Corporation Confirms Designation of Ramon S. Ang as Chief Executive Officer
CI
11/25SAN MIGUEL : Other SEC Forms, Reports and Requirements
PU
11/15San Miguel Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months E..
CI
11/10San Miguel Food & Beverage Nine-Month Net Profit Rose on Higher Sales, Cost-Control Mea..
DJ
11/03[Amend-2]Amendments to By-Laws
PU
11/03[Amend-1]Amendments to By-Laws
PU
11/01Notice of Analysts'/Investors' Briefing
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 838 B 16 662 M 16 662 M
Net income 2021 19 127 M 380 M 380 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,0x
Yield 2021 1,25%
Capitalization 268 B 5 329 M 5 325 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 45 522
Free-Float 11,4%
Chart SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
San Miguel Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 112,40 PHP
Average target price 135,00 PHP
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ramon S. Ang Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ferdinand K. Constantino Chief Financial Officer & Head-Information Officer
Virgilio S. Jacinto Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Counsel
Reynato Serrano Puno Independent Director
Margarito Bustalino Teves Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION-12.26%5 329
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.58%634 787
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.78%140 886
SIEMENS AG29.00%137 838
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY13.75%107 925
3M COMPANY0.72%101 444