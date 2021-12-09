San Miguel : Clarification of News Reports

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONSEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17
OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) Dec 9, 2021
2. SEC Identification Number PW-277
3. BIR Tax Identification No. 000-060-741-000
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation Philippines
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only) 7. Address of principal office No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, PhilippinesPostal Code1550
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code (632) 8 632-3000
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report N/A
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
SMC
|
2,383,896,588
|
SMC2F
|
223,333,500
|
SMC2H
|
164,000,000
|
SMC2I
|
169,333,400
|
SMC2J
|
266,666,667
|
SMC2K
|
183,904,900
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein Item 9
San Miguel CorporationSMC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-13 - Clarification of News Reports References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and
Section 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
|
Subject of the Disclosure
|
Clarification of News Article.
|
Source
|
philSTAR.com
|
Subject of News Report
|
"Bank of Commerce eyes P3.2 billion from IPO"
|
Date of Publication
|
Dec 8, 2021
|
Clarification of News Report
|
Please see attached.
|
Other Relevant Information
|
None
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Mary Rose Tan
|
Designation
|
Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
