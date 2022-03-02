Log in
    6671   KYG7806W1033

SAN NENG GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6671)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

San Neng : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of financial products

03/02/2022 | 02:57am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: San Neng Group Holdings Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/02 Time of announcement 15:46:02
Subject 
 Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.
to announce obtaining of financial products
Date of events 2022/03/02 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):The RMB financial product of Bank of Ningbo Co.,Ltd.
2.Date of occurrence of the event: 2022/03/02
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
  RMB 4,000,000
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed): Bank of Ningbo Co.,Ltd. ; None
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor's rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Pay in a lump sum
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Follow company authorization guideline
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:
 Monetary amount: RMB 24,000,000
 Status of any restriction of rights: None
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:
 Current ratio to the total assets:0.79%
 Current ratio to the shareholder's equity:1.09%
 Operating capital:NT$624,526 thousands
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
   Use of idle funds for financial management
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:NA
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:NA
21.Name of the CPA firm:NA
22.Name of the CPA:NA
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:NA
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:NA
27.Source of funds:Idle funds
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

San Neng Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 07:56:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
