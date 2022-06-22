San Neng : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
Provided by: San Neng Group Holdings Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/22
Time of announcement
15:21:45
Subject
Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approval of the ratification of 2021 earnings distribution proposal.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approve of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approval of the ratification of 2021 business report and financial
statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
(1)Approval of the amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or
Disposal of Assets of the Company.
(2)Approval of the amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders'
Meetings of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.
San Neng Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.