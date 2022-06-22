Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. San Neng Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6671   KYG7806W1033

SAN NENG GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(6671)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-20
46.25 TWD   +0.54%
03:35aSAN NENG : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/01SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of financial products
PU
05/24SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of financial products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

San Neng : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

06/22/2022 | 03:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: San Neng Group Holdings Co., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/22 Time of announcement 15:21:45
Subject 
 Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:
  Approval of the ratification of 2021 earnings distribution proposal.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
  Approve of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
  Approval of the ratification of 2021 business report and financial
  statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors: None.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
  (1)Approval of the amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or
     Disposal of Assets of the Company.
  (2)Approval of the amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders'
     Meetings of the Company.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.

Disclaimer

San Neng Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 07:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAN NENG GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
03:35aSAN NENG : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/01SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of f..
PU
05/24SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of f..
PU
05/15San Neng Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/19SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of f..
PU
04/11SAN NENG : Act for subsidiary Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd. to announce obtaining of f..
PU
04/10SAN NENG : Announcement of production resumption on behalf of the Company's subsidiary
PU
04/07SAN NENG : Sanneng Bakeware (Wuxi) Co., Ltd., the subsidiary of Sanneng-KY,announced to su..
PU
04/07SAN NENG : Announcement of production resumption on behalf of the Company's subsidiary
PU
04/06SAN NENG : The Company is invited to participate in the investor conference by TWSE.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 067 M 69,5 M 69,5 M
Net income 2021 213 M 7,15 M 7,15 M
Net cash 2021 308 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 6,25%
Capitalization 2 810 M 94,4 M 94,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart SAN NENG GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
San Neng Group Holdings Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jui Jung Chang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kai Feng Hsiao Chief Financial Officer
Feng Lung Tsai Director & Deputy Director-Technology
Shih Tung Lai Chief Auditor & Compliance Manager
Shui Chin Chen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN NENG GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.65%94
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-22.38%58 566
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-13.48%33 616
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-10.40%27 268
ECOVACS ROBOTICS CO., LTD.-21.82%9 862
WHIRLPOOL-35.55%8 501