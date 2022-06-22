San Neng : Major resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/06/22 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approval of the ratification of 2021 earnings distribution proposal. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approve of the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation of the Company. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approval of the ratification of 2021 business report and financial statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors: None. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: (1)Approval of the amendment to the Procedures for Acquisition or Disposal of Assets of the Company. (2)Approval of the amendment to the Rules of Procedure for Shareholders' Meetings of the Company. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.