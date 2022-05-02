San Shing Fastech : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections in San Shing Fastech Corp.
05/02/2022 | 05:27am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/05/02
Time of announcement
17:13:38
Subject
Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections
in San Shing Fastech Corp.
Date of events
2022/04/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29
2.Company name:San Shing Fastech Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified of
employees tested positive for Covid-19.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) The company took measures according to the Infection
Control Standard Operation Procedure and disinfected the
worksite.Fellows in close contact with the confirmed case
have been tested. As of now there are 1 PCR tested
confirmed case and 2 rapid test positive cases
( PCR test result are pending).The Company will constantly
monitor for possible infections and repond with newest
measures and wait for further instructions from the
health authrorities.
(2) The operation of the Company remains unaffected.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
San Shing Fastech Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:26:08 UTC.