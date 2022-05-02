Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. San Shing Fastech Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5007   TW0005007009

SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.

(5007)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-28
55.40 TWD   +1.28%
05:27aSAN SHING FASTECH : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections in San Shing Fastech Corp.
PU
03/15San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

San Shing Fastech : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections in San Shing Fastech Corp.

05/02/2022 | 05:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/02 Time of announcement 17:13:38
Subject 
 Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections
in San Shing Fastech Corp.
Date of events 2022/04/29 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29
2.Company name:San Shing Fastech Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A
5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified of
employees tested positive for Covid-19.
6.Countermeasures:
(1) The company took measures according to the Infection
Control Standard Operation Procedure and disinfected the
worksite.Fellows in close contact with the confirmed case
have been tested. As of now there are 1 PCR tested
confirmed case and 2 rapid test positive cases
( PCR test result are pending).The Company will constantly
monitor for possible infections and repond with newest
measures and wait for further instructions from the
health authrorities.
(2) The operation of the Company remains unaffected.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

San Shing Fastech Corporation published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.
05:27aSAN SHING FASTECH : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections in San Shing Fastech Corp.
PU
03/15San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2021San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
2021San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2021San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
2020San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September ..
CI
2020San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, ..
CI
2020San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
2020San Shing Fastech Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 107 M 241 M 241 M
Net income 2021 983 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
Net cash 2021 1 493 M 50,7 M 50,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 5,22%
Capitalization 16 340 M 555 M 555 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.
Duration : Period :
San Shing Fastech Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen-Chieh Lin General Manager
Chun Jung Chen Head-Finance & Deputy Spokesman
Chi-Yuan Ko Chairman
Po Chun Tan Independent Director
Han Jung Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAN SHING FASTECH CORP.-3.65%555
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.79%53 782
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.87%34 794
FANUC CORPORATION-17.29%29 802
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-31.44%24 876
SANDVIK AB-25.48%24 065