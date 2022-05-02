San Shing Fastech : Statement on Reported COVID-19 Infections in San Shing Fastech Corp.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/04/29 2.Company name:San Shing Fastech Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:N/A 5.Cause of occurrence:The Company has been notified of employees tested positive for Covid-19. 6.Countermeasures: (1) The company took measures according to the Infection Control Standard Operation Procedure and disinfected the worksite.Fellows in close contact with the confirmed case have been tested. As of now there are 1 PCR tested confirmed case and 2 rapid test positive cases ( PCR test result are pending).The Company will constantly monitor for possible infections and repond with newest measures and wait for further instructions from the health authrorities. (2) The operation of the Company remains unaffected. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None